1,922 search ranking variables are revealed by a Yandex "leak"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39aaAm_0kUluPot00
Photo by Domenico Loia on Unsplash

SEOs have already begun examining the Page Rank and other link-related elements that makeup Yandex's search ranking formulas.

A Yandex source code repository purportedly released by a former employee revealed more than 1,900 ranking parameters used by search engines to order websites in search results.

Why we care As of July 2022, this breach has made public 1,922 ranking parameters Yandex employs in its search algorithm.

"The Yandex hack is perhaps the most exciting thing to have happened in SEO in years," Martin MacDonald said on Twitter today.

Google is not Yandex. Remember that Yandex is not Google if you want to read the entire list of ranking parameters used by Yandex. Even if Yandex lists ranking criteria, that doesn't always guarantee Google will give it the same weight.

In actuality, not all 1,922 of the listed variables may be used by Google. In actuality, a large number of the components in this leak are obsolete or unusable.

Nevertheless, many of these ranking criteria may be extremely comparable to the search-related signals used by Google.

Therefore, reading this paper may provide you with some important insights to help you better grasp how search engines like Google operate technologically. The whole image According to Bleeping Computer, the code emerged as a torrent on a famous hacker forum.

A magnet link with 44.7 GB of files purportedly from "Yandex git sources" that were allegedly taken from the corporation in July 2022 was provided by the leaker.

Apart from anti-spam guidelines, these code repositories are said to include all of the company's source code. Yandex refers to it as a leak.

The code was discovered on a well-known hacker site, which led some to believe Yandex had been compromised. Yandex refuted this and offered the following denial: "Yandex wasn't compromised."

Code fragments from an internal repository were discovered in the public domain by our security service, although the content is different from the most recent repository used by Yandex services.

A repository is a device used to store and manage code. Most businesses use code in this way internally.

Repositories are necessary for working with code but are not designed to hold private user information.

We are looking into the circumstances surrounding the public disclosure of source code fragments; however, there is no risk to user information or platform functionality at this time.

List of Yandex ranking parameters MacDonald provided Web Marketing School with the whole list of 1,922 criteria.

I strongly advise downloading it since I completely anticipate Yandex will try to remove it from the internet. (Editor's note: A translation of this article was available on Dropbox at one point, but the link was shortly removed.)

preliminary research on ranking variables. Alex Buraks divided his analysis of the numerous ranking elements into two separate Twitter threads, the first thread, and the second thread. Another intriguing Twitter conversation from Michael King may be found here.

The number of unique visits, percentage of organic traffic, and average domain ranking across inquiries are a few ranking criteria that SEOs find unexpected.

The fact that 244 ranking factors were labeled as "unused" and 988 as "deprecated," as Taylor noted, "means that 64% of the material is either not being utilized or has been replaced, so it's more like 690 possible ranking factors, and a lot of them include weak descriptions."

