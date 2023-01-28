Authorities in Memphis have released footage from the fatal traffic stop in the Tyre Nichols video.

Memphis Authorities Photo by Jusdevoyage on Unsplash

Tyre Nichols, 29, passed just three days after what Memphis prosecutors claim were severe police beatings after a traffic encounter.

Tyre Nichols, 29, died on January 7 following a traffic encounter that resulted in four recordings being made public by Memphis police. Tyre Nichols spent three days in the hospital before passing away from his injuries, according to the police.

Around 8:24 p.m. in the first video made public, an officer can be seen coming to a halt in motion. Using foul language, police can be heard telling Nichols to exit the vehicle.

Five Memphis police officers were fired after the violent incident, and they are now being investigated for a variety of crimes, including murder.

After the police department made the tapes public, Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. said he was removing two deputies from their duties and starting his internal inquiry.

The recordings start after Nichols has already been the subject of a police stop. An officer arrives to assist. As cops drag Nichols out of the driver's seat, he protests, "I didn't do anything."

As they told him to get on the ground, he at first seemed relaxed. He says, "Stop," while turning his back on the automobile and looking at the officers.

He says, "OK, all right," as a police officer points a Taser at him. They keep telling him to get on the ground, turn around, and put his hands behind his back. Nichols remarks, "You guys are working hard right now."

"I simply want to get home," you say. He doesn't seem to comply with the request to lay on his stomach, and when an officer seems to deploy pepper spray, he is shown on his side. Nichols then appears to fight free of the police's hold and rise to his feet before bolting away as they fire a stun gun.

According to a timestamp on the video, the guy takes off his shirt and starts jogging at 8:26 p.m. By 8:33, two more bodycam recordings depict police tackling Nichols at a different junction.

Before an officer takes up the bodycam and can be heard stating, "He's on something," the screen of one bodycam appears to fall off and remains blurry in darkness for many minutes.

Two guys are on top of Nichols in the ongoing battle, and the camera of another cop captures him racing up as they keep yelling for him to give them his hands. He can be heard pleading with his mother, yet he doesn't seem to want to be put in handcuffs by the police.

They use pepper spray, which knocks one officer to the ground after he appears to have been hit by it as well. He then retreats for a while before coming back with a baton. As he rejoins the altercation and notices that Nichols is still being held by the police, he declares, "Watch out, I'ma baton the f—- out of you."

He keeps saying, "Give us your hands!" for a while. Another cop can be seen striking Nichols in the face, and he appears limp or in a stupor.

The video above appears to capture cops repeatedly hitting, kicking, and bashing Nichols with a baton. At about 8:37, they eventually release him, and he is shown writhing while tied to the ground.

Three minutes after the police pull him over and lean him up against a car, medical personnel show up and start tending to his wounds. Two policemen near the intersection said Nichols may have attempted to take a pistol at around 8:42.

The officer can be heard stating, "We attempted to convince him to stop." He continued, "He asserts that after using the sirens and giving Nichols many stop orders, nothing changed." There are no actions that can be seen in any of the footage that was made public on Friday.

The officer claims, "He drove around and swerved like he was going to crash my car." Then I start thinking, "God dammit, what are we doing?" He approached the red light and came to a standstill. turned on his turn signal.

"We leaped out of the car, and then nothing happened." Desmond Mills Jr.'s former Memphis police officer's attorney Blake Ballin said he will watch the recordings with his client "at the right time" in a statement to NewsNation.

Before adding context or a remark, he stated that "a comprehensive analysis of all available aspects is essential." The National Police Association's representative, a former police sergeant and trainer Betsy Brantner Smith claimed that the video demonstrated improper training.

"Nobody teaches kicks to the head, baton blows above the shoulders, or refusing medical assistance," she claimed, according to Fox News Digital. These individuals weren't acting like police officers; instead, they were fighting on the streets.

She encouraged Memphis police to examine its hiring and training procedures, claiming the video was "not representative of the men and women of American law enforcement."

On January 8, District Attorney General Steve Mulroy sought a third-party inquiry into the fatal incident from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation can law enforcement."

Following a traffic check near Raines and Ross Roads at 8:22 p.m., Nichols allegedly fled from responding cops.

Less than a half-mile away, near Castlegate Lane and Bear Creek Cove, police caught up with him again and reportedly beat him for three minutes straight, causing significant injuries that required hospitalization.

Five of the incident's officers—Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, and Justin Smith—were dismissed by the city's police department last week.

According to the TBI, each of them is accused of more than a dozen offenses, including second-degree murder. On Thursday, all five turned themselves into state officials and later posted bail.

Hours after the tapes were made public, Sheriff Bonner, whose county includes the Memphis region, also declared that he had dismissed two deputies from their duties.

Tyre Nichols was physically attacked by police, and after seeing the recording for the first time today, he expressed his worries about two deputies who arrived on the scene.

I've started an internal inquiry into these deputies' actions to find out what happened and see if any rules were broken.

Ben Crump, the family's attorney, said that Nichols was a FedEx employee with a 4-year-old kid who loved photography and skating.

Officials in Memphis and other major cities throughout the nation are bracing for protests after the eagerly awaited release of police bodycam video related to the case. RowVaughn Wells, the mother of Nichols, asked attendees at a vigil on Thursday night to demonstrate peacefully.

"It's going to be horrible when that tape comes out tomorrow," she said. I wasn't there, but I've heard it's going to be terrible.

Despite calling the event "heinous, irresponsible, and brutal," Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis urged restraint. She expressed her belief that it goes beyond the records of excessive force used against Rodney King in 1991 and George Floyd in 2020 in an interview with Fox News on Friday, just before the video was made public.

"I would have to say that this video depicts actions by police that I have never witnessed before in my career," she added. David Rausch, the director of TBI, viewed the footage before its publication and called it "appalling."

In a statement released on Thursday, he stated, "What happened here does not, in any way, reflect competent policing." "This was unwise." "This was illegal."

Jim Strickland, the mayor of Memphis, stated in a video uploaded on Facebook on Thursday that "the acts of these cops were horrific" and that "no one, even law enforcement, is above the law."

"I can tell you that we will do everything in our power to prevent another horrific atrocity from taking place."