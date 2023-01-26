Sheriff's office provides an update on the search for missing actor Julian Sands in the most recent news.

Julian Sands Photo by Avel Chuklanov on Unsplash

According to Californian authorities, only aircraft will be used to look for Julian Sands. On Wednesday evening, US time, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department provided an update, stating that helicopters were still looking for the missing British actor in the San Gabriel Mountains.

The sheriff's office reported that the California Highway Patrol's Valley Division Air Ops has been called in to help with the search, utilizing a tool that can identify reflective material and, in some circumstances, credit cards.

As the hunt for the missing British actor entered its second week, Julian Sands' brother Nick revealed that he feels "in my heart" that his sibling is no longer alive.

Nick said to his local Yorkshire newspaper, the Craven Herald, "Sibling rivalry being what it is, it would be just like him to walk out of there and prove me wrong."

When Sands went missing on January 13, the San Bernardino Sheriff's Office launched a massive search and rescue operation.

According to a formal statement released by the sheriff's office on Tuesday, it is still not viable to conduct further searches for Sands on higher land because of the unfavorable weather.

The final known pictures of Sands mountaineering were made public last week by his family, who stated to The Independent: "This is how he would wish to be seen, doing what he loved most—a brave mountaineer."

According to officials, the only method of searching for missing actor Julian Sands in the San Gabriel Mountains of California is by air.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said on Wednesday evening that ground searches in higher locations were no longer feasible owing to unfavorable local weather as the hunt for Sands approached its second week.

Photos of the helicopters still being used in the airborne search were provided by the police, who also announced that the Valley Division Air Ops of the California Highway Patrol had been called in to help.

The RECCO device, a radar system used by searchers, can identify the associated RECCO reflectors worn by mountaineers on their luggage and clothes, as well as other reflecting objects like gadgets and occasionally even credit cards.

The most recent police bulletin stated that "further information will be shared as it becomes available" and thanked Officers Hertzell and Calcutt of the California Highway Patrol for their cooperation in helping to identify a location where search operations may be concentrated.

Sands, 65, went missing on January 13 while hiking in the Baldy Bowl region of the San Gabriel Mountains, north of Los Angeles. Since then, no one has heard from him.

Our sincere gratitude goes out to the sympathetic deputies of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department who are organizing the hunt for our cherished Julian, not to mention the valiant search teams mentioned below, who are battling challenging weather on the ground and in the air to find Julian. "The outpouring of love and support has greatly moved us."

On January 13, the actor was originally reported missing. As the two-week anniversary of Sands' disappearance approaches, people have kept posting messages of hope and worry on social media.

