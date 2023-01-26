Plans to send tanks to Ukraine are announced by Germany and the US as a dramatic show of support for Kyiv.

Sherif Saad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wDLXA_0kRpQzOQ00
Photo byАлесь Усцінаў/Pexels

The presidents of the US and Germany both declared on Wednesday that they will send tank brigades to Ukraine, overturning their previous reservations about arming Kyiv with offensive armored vehicles and launching potent new weapons in the country's battle to regain territory lost to Russia.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he will deploy Leopard 2 tanks, while US President Joe Biden said he would send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, changing the administration's longtime opposition to Kyiv's requests for the highly advanced but maintenance-intensive equipment.

After weeks of strong pressure on Berlin from some of its NATO partners, the two declarations were a historic turn of events. The choices, which come as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gets ready for a fresh Russian attack this spring, are the product of extensive diplomacy between Germany, the United States, and other European partners.

Biden stated that the tanks will "improve Ukraine's capabilities to defend its territory and accomplish its strategic objectives" in the short- and long-term while speaking from the White House. While praising the tanks' capacity to aid Ukraine in "countering Russia's shifting tactics and strategy on the battlefield," Biden maintained that Moscow should not regard them as an "offensive threat."

"Russia is not under attack by this." If Russian forces go back to Russia, where they belong, there is no aggressive danger to Russia, he claimed.

The choice to send Leopard 2 tanks was made after talks with western allies, Scholz told German legislators. "It's appropriate that we made progress gradually." In such hazardous circumstances, that is the only principle that will hold, he claimed.

The first signs of division in the coordinated Western reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine threatened to appear in the argument over whether Germany would send Leopards to defend Ukraine.

The news by Scholz and Biden, however, demonstrates that the US and its allies are still cooperating in support of President Volodymyr Zelensky and his country's struggle against the Russians. On CNN's "At This Hour," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the US and German moves were "significant announcements" and that he "welcomed US leadership" in bringing them about.

Regarding the impact the tanks will have on the Ukrainian military, Stoltenberg stated, "It will greatly boost their fighting capability."

The US will send 31 Abrams tanks.

The US's decision to give the Ukraine Abrams tanks is a sharp reversal of its previously declared attitude. The 70-ton M-1 Abrams tanks are expensive and require extensive training to operate, according to US officials, who publicly stated last week that it was not the proper time to send them.

However, the Biden administration has never completely ruled out the option of sending American tanks.

Instead, the idea of using tanks has been pushed frequently as a long-term solution, despite arguments from opponents that the moment was ripe as Ukraine prepared for the potential that Russia may gather additional forces and launch a fresh onslaught.

As his nation gets ready for what is anticipated to be a significant Russian counteroffensive in the spring, Zelensky has repeatedly requested new tanks from Western partners.

Biden has still approved the shipment of the vehicles following a protracted diplomatic effort with Germany, which made it clear that it would only deploy its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine if the United States put up the Abrams. A whole Ukrainian tank battalion will be made up of 31 Abrams.

The greatest tanks in the world are made by Abrams. A senior administration official noted that the tanks will be purchased using money from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative and stated, "This is a fantastic new capability that Ukraine will be gaining to enhance its long-term defenses."

To discuss continuing military assistance for Ukraine, Biden spoke on the phone on Wednesday with Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

As Biden and his staff got around to deploying the Abrams tanks, US officials thought maintaining unity among the Western Alliance was a crucial priority.

Senior administration officials estimated that it would take months for the Abrams tanks to arrive and that Ukrainian forces would need significant training to operate and maintain them. The US must traverse convoluted supply channels to obtain tank-related parts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FZBkA_0kRpQzOQ00
UkrainePhoto byMax KukurudziakonUnsplash

The authorities stated that although Germany's Leopards will arrive sooner rather than later, the acquisition procedure will take months. The US will start an "extensive training program" for the Ukrainians on the Abrams in the interim, and once they are deployed, they will need a lot of upkeep.

Outside of Ukraine, the training will take place. According to the second insider, the US is also purchasing eight M88 recovery trucks to "keep the Abrams tanks up and running."

Senior US officials explained the choice in speeches before the president's announcement as an investment in Ukraine's "longer-term capabilities," suggesting the administration expects the now 11-month-old conflict to last for a very long time.

Ukraine is hoping that the new tanks will enable it to reclaim areas that Russia has captured, particularly the Donbas. That may also apply to Crimea, the peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.

Given the kind of battle we anticipate taking place in the next weeks and months, an official stated that "we have been talking about tanks both internally and externally, with friends and partners, for quite some time." Officials agreed that there were still significant obstacles to supplying Ukraine with Abrams tanks.

According to a senior official, "the Abrams has technological features that make it slightly more complicated than certain weapons that we have offered Ukraine in the past." It is the world's most powerful tank, but it also has advanced technology.

The official stated that the months needed to acquire, construct, and transport the tanks will give Ukrainian fighters time to become familiar with and maintain them.

14 tanks will be sent by Germany to Ukraine.

According to a government statement, the Germans want to put together two tank battalions for Ukraine that are equipped with Leopard 2 tanks. Berlin will first deploy a company of 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks from Bundeswehr stock, with Ukrainian crew training starting right away in Germany.

The package will also cover logistics, ammunition, and system maintenance in addition to training. In around three months, according to the German military minister, the Leopard tanks might be used in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Boris Pistorius indicated that after the training, the tanks will be transported to the east.

According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, the German army possesses 320 Leopard 2 tanks, but she declined to say how many of them are combat-ready.

Additionally, Germany said that it would let other nations sell the battle tank. Poland formally requested Germany's consent on Tuesday to send some of its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. A campaign to re-export Leopards to Ukraine was spearheaded by Poland, even though Germany wasn't on board because many European nations also hold some Leopards.

Following the news, Scholz addressed the German parliament and mentioned that he had spoken to Zelensky before arriving. During his address, the German chancellor stated that his nation, together with the US and the UK, had provided the most military systems to Ukraine and emphasized that his nation would lead the way in assisting Ukraine.

Ahead of a potential Russian spring attack, Kyiv's soldiers will have a cutting-edge and lethal combat vehicle thanks to the shipment of Leopard 2 tanks. It will also be a setback for the Kremlin, which has witnessed a rising drive to provide Ukrainian forces with cutting-edge combat gear as the year mark of Russia's ground conflict approaches.

With new German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius constantly pleading for more time and arguing that the decision would have both benefits and drawbacks for Berlin, Germany had originally resisted a mounting drumbeat of Western pressure to transfer some of the tanks to Ukraine.

Allies support Berlin's action

Last week, after pledging to deliver Kyiv 14 of its British Army Challenger 2 tanks, the UK established the precedent for supplying Ukraine with main combat tanks. The deal went beyond what seemed to be a line that should not be crossed by the US and its European partners.

Officials from Ukraine have repeatedly asked their Western partners to send modern battle tanks so they may use them to both defend their current positions and engage the enemy in combat in the coming months. In less than two months, a second Russian onslaught might start, according to Ukrainians.

Ukraine has a few Soviet-era tanks on hand, but contemporary Western tanks provide a higher level of speed and agility. Experts believe the Leopard tanks might immediately aid Ukraine on the battlefield, in part because of their comparatively modest maintenance requirements as compared to other variants.

Following Wednesday's statement, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak praised Germany's action as the "correct choice." "Sending major battle tanks to Ukraine was the proper move on the part of NATO allies and friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=258hNT_0kRpQzOQ00
UkrainePhoto byRostislav ArtovonUnsplash

They will bolster Challenger 2's and Ukraine's defensive firepower. We are intensifying our efforts to guarantee that Ukraine prevails in this conflict and achieves enduring peace, Sunak remarked on Twitter.

The chief of staff for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the information and reaffirmed that the nation needs "a lot" more Leopard tanks. "The first tank step has been made," Andriy Yermak wrote on Telegram. Following is the "tank coalition."

There must be several leopards. German Chancellor Scholz received appreciation from Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki for his choice. I'm grateful to Olaf Scholz.

Sending Leopards to Ukraine is a significant step in the direction of preventing Russia. "We are stronger as a team," Morawiecki declared on Twitter.

# Ukraine# Russia# War# Germany# Unites States

