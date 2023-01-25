During their worst drought in history, Spain produces nearly half of the world's olive oil.

Olive Oil Photo by Pixabay/pexels

Francisco Elvira walks through his burnt olive orchard, pausing to check the stunted fruit on nearly bare trees. "Look at them!" he cries in despair. "They should be overflowing with olives by now, as the harvest approaches." They are, however, vacant. "This is the crop that will supply the oil in stores next year."

The lush plains of olive trees that sprawl over southern Spain have helped this country become the world's largest producer of olive oil, accounting for about half of the worldwide production. However, as a result of the country's greatest drought in recorded history, Spain's so-called "green gold" is becoming increasingly scarce. This year's yield is already down by almost a third, and there's still no chance of rain.

Half of all Spanish oil is produced in the province of Jaén, where the Interóleo facility is located. There, oil is spurted into a glass and plastic bottles and labeled "product of Spain" as they move along a conveyor belt.

However, the facility, which exports to nations like the UK, is witnessing a sharp decline in output and an increase in pricing, aggravating the world food crisis.

According to Juan Gadeo, the cooperative's leader, this crucial industry for Spain is now in jeopardy. "Shoppers are already paying a third more than last year, but the drought will increase that much more," he adds. "We might have to fire some employees due to the economic slump." There is a sense of doom and uncertainty.

"A repeat of this year would be a catastrophic disaster." The agricultural sector exhibits a similar pattern, with a new study revealing that the Iberian Peninsula is experiencing the driest conditions in certain areas in 1,200 years.

Since the beginning of the year, Spanish farmers have increased their sunflower planting to make up for the loss of sunflower oil from Ukraine, the world's largest producer, where the conflict has caused a sharp decline in production.

However, a flower that worships the sun also requires the blessing of rain, and because there has been none, a mass of shriveled crops have failed to produce either seeds or oil.

Isabel Villegas muses over whether to try again as she pulls up the dried-out sunflowers from her fields. It makes little sense to plant more, she continues, if it doesn't rain before the end of the year. "That would be like sprinkling money on soil that yields nothing." Furthermore, no rain is expected at this time."

Europe is currently experiencing the worst drought it has seen in 500 years, according to a new assessment by the Global Drought Observatory. Spain has been particularly hard hit by wildfires and heatwaves that have affected other nations on the continent. According to the European Forest Fire Information System, this area has burned more than 270,000 hectares so far this year.

The levels of Spain's natural water reservoirs have drastically decreased due to the intense heat and lack of rainfall. Near Malaga, the Vinuela reservoir is only around 10% full. In other places, long-buried medieval waterfront communities beneath rivers have come to light as the water evaporates.

The Spanish government is now constructing new desalination facilities and expanding existing ones to alleviate the country's water shortage. We were taken down inside the vast structure where seawater is pumped in at Campo de Dalias, which is near the coastal town of Almeria.

While the other half absorbs the excess salt and is subsequently drained back into the ocean without harming the environment, half of it has its salt removed to create clean water. The facility currently generates 90,000 cubic meters of clean water each day, but in four years, that volume will rise to almost 130,000 cubic meters.

The fields surrounding the complex are covered in plastic sheeting, which serves as a greenhouse for the fruit and vegetable plants growing below. Here, crops are watered using half of the desalination plant's output.

Spain is the EU member state that produces the most fruits and vegetables. According to some experts, this is a contributing factor to the issue since this country can no longer afford to remain "the garden of Europe," as it is sometimes referred to, in an era of severe water scarcity.

According to Julia Martinez of the New Water Culture Foundation, "the overall amount of irrigated land in Spain has been rising over the previous decades, both legitimately and illegally." She thinks that the nation's existing water management strategy cannot be sustained.

"85% of all water resources are used by irrigated fields. All of the remaining water demands, some of which are more urgent, cannot be satisfied with the remaining 15%.

We cannot improve the condition of our rivers or respond to climate change unless we shift the balance. A man-made climate emergency is depleting Spain's fertile land, leaving it with cracked soil, dried-up rivers, and wilted crops. The cost of it is increasing in both our pocketbooks and our world. And there is still no rain predicted for the stunning but dry plains of Andalucia.

The olive trees in Manuel Heredia Halcón's 1,200-acre grove in Andalusia, Spain, were first planted over a century ago by his ancestors.

Although trees have a reputation for flourishing in even the driest of soils, this year's blazing heat and severe lack of rainfall have had a negative impact.

Halcón told CNN Business, "We are quite worried." He said, "You cannot use any other tree or product instead of the olive tree."

Halcón, like many farmers in Europe, has struggled with an exceptional drought this summer; as a result of the unusual weather, he predicts that this year's olive oil yield from his property, Cortijo de Suerte Alta, will be down by roughly 40%.

In July, portions of France, Spain, Italy, and Portugal experienced temperatures that shattered records and reached or exceeded 40 degrees Celsius (104.5 degrees Fahrenheit). According to the European Drought Observatory, by early August, scorching temperatures and a dearth of rain had placed nearly two-thirds of the European Union's land in a state of drought.

Producers of olive oil have taken a beating. Spain's olive oil harvest, which starts in October, is expected to experience a "severe drop" of between 33% and 38%, according to Kyle Holland, a price analyst for oilseeds and grains at commodities data provider Mintec.

According to the International Olive Council, Spain is the world's largest producer of olive oil, accounting for more than two-fifths of the supply last year. Major manufacturers include Portugal, Italy, and Greece.

Olive oil is already more expensive for consumers. In the year leading up to July, retail prices rose 14% across the European Union. However, manufacturers and purchasers told CNN Business that costs are expected to increase much more in the upcoming months.

"There is too much drought." In short, it's excessively dry. Some trees produce no fruit at all, while others produce very little. Only when the soil moisture content is really low can this occur. According to Holland, and CNN Business, It serves as a warning to a sector of the economy that depends on the regular life cycle of olive trees.

Large variations in the harvest over 24 months are typical for growers, but climate change is already upsetting this long-standing cycle.

Timing is crucial in the production of olive oil. Before the flowers bloom in May, the trees start to bud in March. Before being harvested in the fall, the olives develop during the summer. One-third of the world's olive oil is produced in Andalusia, which is the southernmost part of Spain.

Although it is accustomed to daily highs of 40 degrees Celsius, this does not happen in May when the flowers begin to blossom. "In that instant, about 15% to 20% of the yield was gone," he claimed.

Halcón anticipates charging his customers, who include importers in Asia and America, €4 ($3.97) a kg for the oil he plans to sell this year. That is a 30% increase over the previous year.

A third year in a row with minimal rainfall occurred at the same time as the heatwave. Critically low water levels are present in the Guadalquivir River, which is used to irrigate the nearby olive orchards. Halcón claimed that during this growing season, he could only provide his trees with roughly half of the regular quantity of water. Because the dams will be empty, he predicted that next year will be even worse.

Similar issues are faced by Juan Jmenez, CEO of the family-owned Green Gold Olive Oil Company, which is 160 kilometers (100 miles) to the northeast. He told CNN Business that the problem wasn't only how hot it was but also when it was hot.

The bloom of the olive burns at the same instant that it opens, making the development of a fruit impossible, he said. Olive trees grow across 740 acres of flat and steep terrain near Jmenez. If rain doesn't fall in the following few weeks, May's extreme temperatures will probably cause his crop to yield between 35% and 60% less than it would in a typical year. If true, Jmenez said that would be the "worst crop in the previous 10 years."

Drought conditions in other parts of southern Europe have also been a major concern. With suppliers mostly in Italy, Spain, and Greece, Filippo Berio distributes oil to 72 nations.

Additionally, it makes its oil in Italy from 25,000 trees. This summer, the Tuscan grove was characterized as "tinder-dry" by Walter Zanre, managing director of Filippo Berio's UK business Walter Zanre, managing director of Filippo Berio's UK business.

The company's only plant, where all of its oils are mixed, refined, and packaged, was adjacent to a wildfire that started in late July, and it was completely engulfed in smoke and ash.

"We've seen droughts before, but in my opinion, this is the worst that anyone has ever experienced," Zanre told CNN Business.

It's unclear how poor the crop will be in 2022. The United States Department of Agriculture predicted a decline in worldwide production of 14% last month, but Mintec believes it may be closer to the 30%+ loss predicted for Spain.

At the end of August, benchmark producer prices for Spanish extra virgin olive oil from Andalusia reached their highest point in more than five years. Additionally, they have increased dramatically over the previous two years, rising from €2.19 ($2.18) per kilogram in August 2020 to €3.93 ($3.90) this month.

According to Mintec statistics, prices rose sharply in early 2021 as consumers feared bad weather would reduce supplies. After Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, they spiked once again as consumers stocked up on olive oil as a replacement due to fears that sunflower oil shipments from the area would decline.

Since June, prices have increased again on speculation that the next crop will be subpar. Long-term agreements between retailers and suppliers have so far protected customers from some of the sharpest price increases.

But when merchants renew their supply agreements in the coming four months, buyers should anticipate a sizable increase, according to Holland.

He said that producer prices might rise by as much as 15% beyond August's already exorbitant levels. "Retailers will strive not to pass on as much of these expenses as they can," he said. According to Mintec statistics, producer prices would reach their highest level ever with just a 10% increase.

The shelf price for a half-liter bottle (18 fluid ounces) of Yacine Amor's olive oil, a UK wholesaler, is anticipated to increase by as much as 20% over the coming few months, Amor told CNN Business. Supermarkets, delis, and restaurants make up the majority of Amor's clientele.

In a few significant areas, the cost of a bottle has already skyrocketed. The Netherlands and Greece had the largest increases in retail pricing in July compared to the same month the previous year. Europe is the world's largest user of olive oil.

The same-sized bottle of Filippo Berio extra virgin olive oil now costs a record $5.76 at certain supermarkets in the United Kingdom, the brand's largest market outside of the United States, up from £3.75 ($4.32) at the beginning of the year. That costs a third more money.

The main worry for Zanre is how consumer behavior could alter when prices eventually increase. "Without a doubt, the olive oil business is going through one of the most challenging times in its history," he declared.

Olive oil producers have endured many storms in the past, but this year, a confluence of harsh weather, supply chain delays, and skyrocketing energy costs—fueled by the conflict in Ukraine—have put them in an unprecedented bind.

According to Halcón, the price of his glass bottles has increased by 40%, while the cost of the power required to pump water to his trees has doubled.

"Anything you touch in the supply chain," even Zanre, has become more expensive. He thinks that some prices, including shipping charges, are unlikely to ever decrease. "The energy needed to run the facility has increased along with the pallet that the items are transported on, the bottles, labels, and caps.

Everything. And then, on top of all of that, there is the rising cost of oil, Crisis, however, creates opportunity, according to Halcón. The cost of other seed oils, such as sunflower oil, has increased, making olive oil more affordable.

"Today, we are maybe just 20% to 30% more costly than seed oils," he added. "If one year ago, olive oil was double the price, or maybe three times more expensive than certain alternatives," Jmenez shares this optimism.

He said that the market share for olive oil, which is currently a small percentage of the total market for edible oils, can only increase. "But we must be ready to accept that perhaps this [drought] will occur less frequently—perhaps once every ten, five, or four years, rather than once every twenty." "And if we want to thrive in a cutthroat market, we need to be ready to do that," he added.