The identities of all of the victims of the Monterey Park shooting have now been released.

Sherif Saad

Monterey Park VictimsPhoto byKoolShooters/Pexels

Diana Tom was celebrating the Lunar New Year with friends at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park on Saturday night when the party was sadly cut short.

Tom, 70, was killed when a gunman opened fire at her beloved dancing school, killing 11 people and injuring nine others in an act that devastated the local community—the core of the region's Chinese and Asian American diaspora—and stunned the country.

On Tuesday, family members recognized Tom as the man responsible for the death of a woman who died in the hospital from injuries sustained in the shooting, increasing the death toll to 11. She passed away on Sunday.

"Diana was a hardworking mother, wife, and grandmother who loved to dance," the family said in a statement to The New York Times. "Those who knew her described her as someone who went out of her way to help others."

On Tuesday, all of the deceased were identified. They are Mymy Nhan, 65, Lilan Li, 63, Xiujuan Yu, 57, Hongying Jian, 62, Muoi Dai Ung, 67, Valentino Marcos Alvero, 68, Yu-Lun Kao, 72, Chia Ling Yau, 76, Wen-Tau Yu, 64, and Ming Wei Ma, 72, in addition to Tom.

Some of the victims' identities have been amended following the publication of a more complete list of names by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office. The assault also injured nine other people.

Police described the gunman as a 72-year-old man who attended the dancing studio as well as a second dance hall in Alhambra, which he also attempted to target Saturday night but was confronted and prevented by a guy working the front desk.

According to investigators, the man fatally shot himself the next day as officers approached his van in a Torrance parking lot.

The statement from Diana Tom's family said, "On behalf of Diana Tom, we, her family, condemn this senseless act of violence that has uprooted the lives of all the victims, their families, and the whole API community at large." They pleaded for contributions to a fund set up by the Asian Americans Advancing Justice chapter in Southern California and several other groups that aid the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

The statement said, "Diana would be pleased to know that her memory will live on with the GoFundMe that will benefit all of the victims' families in this tragedy." "We respect and stand with all those affected."

Four shooting victims were being treated at the Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center, including Tom. This week, two patients—a 73-year-old lady and a 54-year-old man—were discharged from the hospital.

The last patient is still in the hospital and is in serious condition, according to hospital CEO Jorge Orozco on Tuesday. It wasn't immediately apparent how the other victims of the incident were faring.

Family members described Alvero as a "loving father, a committed son and brother, and a grandpa who loved his three nieces and nephews as his children." "Please keep in mind that Valentino [Alvero] is more than simply a news story or a headline," the family said.

He enjoyed talking to people and learning about their lives. In exchange, he told his own experiences with such zeal and glee that you couldn't help but join in the laughter. His family described him as the "life of every party," loving ballroom dancing and his neighborhood.

They stated, "We hope that he danced to the fullest till the very end and hope that he is now dancing in paradise." According to the Philippine consulate general in Los Angeles, Alvero was a fervent Catholic and a Filipino American.

They referred to the fact that he did not receive last rites, a sacrament given before death, as a "grave farce." The family added, "Our family would like to urge that all priests and Catholics pray specifically for him by name, Valentino Marcos Alvero." He was a devoted servant of God, and we know that he would want everyone to pray, especially for his family.

Hongying Jian, also known as Nancy to her friends and neighbors, enjoyed playing volleyball in her spare time and would frequently provide meals to her neighbors, according to Serena Liu, who lives next door.

Jian enjoyed singing, dancing, and playing the piano. Liu remarked, "She's an energetic person." She used to claim that she could become friends with anyone. She is an extremely kind, adorable, and pleasant individual.

Jian is from Shanghai, while her spouse is from Sichuan province, according to Liu. Jian had intended to travel back to China to visit her mother, who is in her 90s; she had been unable to make the journey for years owing to COVID limitations in China.

We had supper together a month or two ago, according to Liu, 33. They have resided here for a long time. Another neighbor, Amy De-La-Cruz, claimed that Jian and she both had a passion for plants. She recalled how they frequently exchanged pots and discussed gardening.

She handed me a large number of tomatoes. My birthday present from her was a scarf. Both neighbors were aware of the incident, but neither knew a member of their immediate family had died. Liu said that people shouldn't be penalized for having interests.

A guy who answered the door Tuesday at the residence listed in public records under Jian's name acknowledged that his loved one had passed away but declined to give his identity or consent to an interview. He declared, "I'm extremely sad." Xiujuan Yu was slain while celebrating the upcoming Lunar New Year at the dance club Saturday night.

Yu's niece, Kathleen Fong, said on a fundraising website created for Yu: "After days of doubt, anxiety, and waiting in fear, we received the word that my aunt was really among the fatalities at the tragedy."

Early in the 2010s, Yu and her family emigrated from China to the United States to start over. According to Fong, At California State University, two of Yu's children are pursuing degrees in kinesiology and sports medicine.

To make ends meet, Fong's aunt and uncle "had worked relentlessly to maintain their daughters' way of life and education, performing odd jobs and taking on labor-intensive employment."

The family was only able to get by with the support of both parents, but now that one of them is no longer there and they must pay a costly price for unplanned burial services, we have felt it is important to ask the community for help.

Mymy Nhan, whom the coroner's authorities first referred to as My Nhan, loved ballroom dancing and anything related to fashion, according to her niece, Fonda Quan. She recalls how happy and ready her aunt was to support and enjoy her large social circle and extended relatives.

Quan, 32, who grew up in a house with her aunt, dad, and grandmother, described it as "gut-wrenching." It has been difficult to process.

In the 1980s, Nhan and her family moved from Ho Chi Minh City to Rosemead. Unfairly, Saturday was her last dance, according to a statement from her family. We are broken as the Lunar New Year begins.

Nhan's nephew, Allen Nhan, recalled his aunt as the family member who was constantly making sure everyone was okay. He remarked, "She was always such a terrific supporter for all of us." Although he currently resides in Texas, he still has good memories of his upbringing in the San Gabriel Valley, where he was close to his aunt and family.

Allen Nhan recalled, "When I was a lot younger, we had a lot of family get-togethers, whether it was for birthdays, the Lunar New Year, or Christmas." She was constantly monitoring our growth, whether it was in high school, basketball games, or now that I had a son, she was always doing so to see how we were doing.

He said that they had only last month, a month after his grandmother, for whom his aunt had been nursing, passed away. Allen Nhan's new child, who was only six months old, was to be brought to Southern California by his aunt so that she may meet her grand-nephew.

Allen Nhan stated, "And then this occurred." I know how badly she wanted to meet him, so it's just a shame that she didn't have the chance.

Maksym Kapitanchuk, one of Nhan's veteran instructors, claimed that her presence gave the Alhambra sites of the Star Ballroom Dance Studio and Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio—the two places the shooter targeted Saturday—new vitality.

He remarked that she spent every evening of the week attending courses, sometimes bringing friends along. "Dance was her life," he continued. She only served as the studio's and the class's light source.

Allen Nhan reported that he just saw some footage of his aunt's ballroom dancing and was in amazement. He stated, "She went the whole nine yards for it; she dressed up for it and donned the shoes." "It's still very impressive to watch someone at that age perform all that," a 65-year-old said of the movement.

According to Shally, his longstanding partner, who declined to disclose her last name, Yu-Lun Kao, also known as Andy, had been dancing for more than 15 years. The pair first danced together 15 years ago at Star Dance on Saturdays and Sundays at Lai Lai.

Kao was known as "Mr. Nice" by Shally because of his propensity for lending a hand and dancing with individuals who were illiterate in the art. Kao loved to dance, according to her.

"Andy, I'm in the ballroom now," she said. "I would phone and he would arrive." "We never squandered time, regardless of the hour." We had to show up to dance. You feel pleased when you dance.

She recounted a day when she and her husband had gone to a steakhouse, and Kao had left the table. When they went looking for him, they discovered him dancing with an unfamiliar group of individuals at a private party. Shally was persuaded to join by Kao.

He simply left, not caring. "And they let him dance," Francois, Shally's husband, remembered with a chuckle. Francois likewise opted not to reveal his last name. For Kao's burial costs, the couple initiated a fundraising campaign.

Ming Wei Ma, the gunshot victim, was a frequent presence at Star. She worked and danced at the studio and was a great social connector, according to acquaintances. Ma, also known as Mr. Ma, moved from China with his wife, where he had been a member of a renowned dance ensemble, according to dance instructor David DuVal.

He remarked, "He enjoyed what he did." Ma was the owner of the Star Dance Studio, and according to the tributes left by his loved ones on a GoFundMe page created to cover burial costs, he "established a community that deeply loved and respected him for his generosity and vibrancy."

Every Tuesday for the past two years, Lily Ko has attended a class at Star, and she remembered seeing Ma instructing another class. She recalled thinking that he was incredibly talented.

Ma frequently waited for her after her Tuesday lessons, which finished at 10 p.m., so she wouldn't have to get to her car by herself. She remembered, "He made sure I was safe."

According to Amy Wang, the office's director, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles verified that Yau, Kao, and Yu were all residents of Taiwan; Kao was a dual citizen of Taiwan and the United States, while Yu resided in the country with a green card.

Yau claimed to have a Taiwanese passport, however, Wang said she wasn't aware of his status in the United States.

According to the Chinese Consulate in Los Angeles, one of the casualties was a Chinese citizen. Two days after the tragedy in Monterey Park, the country was startled by another mass shooting in California on Tuesday, which left seven people dead at two isolated ranches in Half Moon Bay. A 67-year-old man has been apprehended as the alleged shooter in that shooting rampage.

Vice President Kamala Harris had plans to pay tribute to the victims of the tragedy on Saturday by going to Monterey Park on Wednesday.

It was unknown if she will also go to Goshen or Half Moon Bay, a small hamlet in the San Joaquin Valley where a third tragedy last week claimed six lives.

The Alvero family stated in a statement, "Overnight, we became reluctant members of a community who had to grieve the murder of our loved one due to gun violence." We offer our sympathies to the other victims and their families who had to go through this devastating and permanently changing tragedy.

