For calling the Second Amendment a "death pact", Newsom was accused of being "hypocritical."

California ShootingsPhoto byKindel Media/Pexels

Despite possessing some of the nation's tightest gun restrictions, California saw two mass shootings in the space of a few days.

Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, was criticized by the National Rifle Association (NRA) for calling the Second Amendment a "suicide pact" while accompanied by what seemed to be armed guards.

In the Monterey Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, where 11 people were killed over the weekend in a mass shooting, Newsom made the comments during an interview with Norah O'Donnell of the CBS Evening News.

According to Amy Hunter, the NRA's director of media relations, "Gov. Newsom made that comment while accompanied by at least four armed guards," according to Fox News Digital. "That is what hypocrisy is," someone once said. Fox News Digital did not receive a response right away from Newsom's office.

As two major shootings occurred in California lately, one after the other, Newsom discussed gun rights with O'Donnell. In Half Moon Bay, close to San Francisco, seven people were killed on Monday when a shooter opened fire at two crime sites.

Another shooter carried out the attack in Monterey Park over the weekend when a dance studio was celebrating the Lunar New Year.

According to Newsom, "This Second Amendment feels like a death pact." Despite California having a 37% lower gun mortality rate than the rest of the country, no one on the opposing side seems to care.

And yet, despite all of the evidence, he said, "no one on the other side appears to give a d—n." The Democrat Newsom emphasized that he does not have an ideological problem with someone safely possessing a handgun. " They promptly took that action.

"He wants to take your firearms away," he said. "I just want to take away weapons of war that should be outlawed throughout the United States and are unlawful on the streets of California."

The nation's harshest firearms prohibitions are found in California. California consistently ranks among the best states in the nation for gun safety, according to advocacy groups. The Golden State has received an "A" grade from Giffords, an organization devoted to eliminating gun violence.

The state requires background checks and waiting periods before allowing the purchase of a handgun. The armed military is also prohibited.

In 2013 and 2016, respectively, California outlawed the sale and possession of magazines. Red flag laws, which enable law enforcement or family members to ask a court to seize a gun from someone they perceive to be a risk to themselves or others, have also been approved by state legislators.

A set of laws that Newsom signed this summer aim to reduce gun violence by mandating greater responsibility from gun sellers and limiting the sorts of weapons that may be sold.

Gun dealers who "sell, furnish, distribute, or transfer ownership or control of a firearm" to anybody under the age of 21 may now be sued by citizens. If their guns are used in a crime, gun makers also risk harsher civil penalties.

If their guns are used in a crime, gun makers also risk harsher civil penalties. The Democrat Newsom continued, calling high-capacity magazines "crazy." He suggested that the primary focus should be on large-capacity clips. "There isn't a defense." Period. Stop there."

4 comments
4 comments
35 comments
74 comments
Read full story
3 comments
4 comments
1 comments
8 comments
2 comments

1 comments

