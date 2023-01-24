During the Ukraine Crisis, the Doomsday Clock has reached a new high of 90 seconds to midnight.

Ukraine Crisis Photo by Sima Ghaffarzadeh/Pexels

The continued survival of mankind is more in danger than ever, according to a group of worldwide experts, primarily as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Doomsday Clock, which was created by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists in 1947 to represent the existential hazards facing the world at the dawn of the nuclear era, was placed at 90 seconds to midnight, the closest to midnight the clock has ever been.

The clock was advanced from 100 seconds to midnight, where it had been for the previous three years, according to Rachel Bronson, president, and CEO of the Bulletin, "primarily, though not entirely, because of the rising threats in the war in Ukraine."

"The Doomsday Clock's timing accurately depicts the tremendous peril that we are currently experiencing." The clock has never been set so close to midnight—90 seconds to midnight—and our specialists do not take this choice lightly, Bronson added.

The Bulletin's scientific and security board, with the help of its board of sponsors, which comprises 10 Nobel laureates, sets the hands of the clock each year.

"Russia's assault on Ukraine has generated significant challenges about how nations engage, weakening rules of international conduct that underlie successful responses to several global dangers," said a statement that came with the judgment.

Worst of all, Russia's oblique threats to deploy nuclear weapons serve as a stark warning to everyone that escalating the conflict—whether on purpose or out of ignorance—carries a grave risk.

The Russian invasion had put the nuclear reactor sites at Chornobyl and Zaporizhzhia in the middle of a war zone, in violation of international protocol, and risked the "widespread release of radioactive materials," the statement continued, adding that the conflict could spiral out of anyone's control.

A reporter from the Russian state-run news agency Tass asked Steve Fetter, the dean of the graduate school and professor of public policy at the University of Maryland, whether the western donation of modern weapons to Ukraine—possibly including tanks and fighter jets—affected arms control and the dangers of nuclear war.

"We should be able to pursue this," Fetter said. "The US and Russia have a great common interest in preventing nuclear war and in minimizing nuclear hazards." US military support to Ukraine may make such efforts more challenging, but... I believe [it] is crucial for the long-term dangers of nuclear war, nuclear proliferation, that Ukraine be able to repel Russian forces and stave off the invasion.

The Bulletin's experts claimed at the time that it was spurred by the prospect of civic collapse in the case of nuclear weapons use and the climate catastrophe in a "profoundly unstable" period in history when the Doomsday Clock was set at 100 seconds to midnight in 2020, which was then a record.

The closest the clock got to midnight during the Cold War was in 1953, two minutes after the first hydrogen bomb was detonated.

The hands were at seven minutes to midnight at the time of the Cuban missile crisis, but the Bulletin's board decided not to move them despite the crisis because, by the time it was time to make the choice, the close call had seemingly given Washington and Moscow new motivation to work toward risk reduction and arms control.