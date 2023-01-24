Boston, MA

Wednesday afternoon will see significant snowfall, followed by Thursday's rain.

Sherif Saad

SnowPhoto byKristin Vogt/Pexels

BOSTON - What is that odd, blazing, brilliant ball in the sky today? It's true, there is some sunshine there! The month of January has been "interesting." Although it appears that we have only seen a few glimpses of the sun, daily temperatures have been more than 7 degrees higher than usual (the fifth warmest January on record in Boston).

Our daytime highs have been moderate, with five days reaching 50 degrees or above, but the nights have been much colder, tipping the scales. Simply put, it hasn't been all that chilly!

This month, the average low temperature at night has been 32.3 degrees. This is during our coldest month of the year when our evenings usually drop into the teens and 20s (if not lower).

Another angle to take is that the current low temperature in Boston is 22 degrees. Amazingly, this month hasn't seen the city truly dip that low! On January 11, the "coldest" temperature this month thus far was 23 degrees.

Despite all of that, Boston has received 6.6 inches of snow so far this month, and more is on the way! Commencing on Tuesday night, the WBZ Weather Team will issue a NEXT Weather Alert for a period of snow that is starting on Wednesday, followed by a transition to rain Wednesday night.

TIMELINE

Afternoon on Wednesday, the snow starts. Starting mostly light, it will progressively become more intense by late afternoon and early evening. Between around 4 p.m. and 10 p.m., the strongest snowfall and most of the accumulation will take place.

We'll be keeping an eye on a rain/snow transition line Wednesday night. After six o'clock, it will start to move quickly northward, hitting Boston around eight or nine o'clock and the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border by midnight.

The remainder of the night will be spent in pure rain once this happens. On Thursday, the rain will gradually stop before daybreak. The weather will turn to rain just as the snow begins to accumulate. The snow will be greatly compressed as a result. In some places, it will entirely wash away the new snow, while in others, it will turn it into a mushy mess.

Near the South Coast, down towards Plymouth, and toward the Cape Cod Canal, we anticipate a dusting to an inch of snow. By dawn, this will have been completely washed away. From Plymouth up the coast to Boston and much of the North Shore, we predict one to three inches of precipitation.

Once more, the rain will wash away most of this. The areas north and west of Route 495, in regions of northern Middlesex County, Worcester County, and southern New Hampshire, will receive the greatest totals from this storm, ranging from 3 to 6 inches. These locations may also get rain late on Wednesday night and awaken on Thursday to a slushy mess.

The winds are yet another aspect of this storm. There will be some extremely strong south-southeast winds late Wednesday night over parts of southeast Massachusetts, including the Cape and Islands. In this region, gusts may momentarily reach 50 mph, which might result in some sporadic wind damage.

The storm will eventually pass, and Thursday will end up being a good day. Highs will be in the mid-50s with plenty of sunshine. It will be a peaceful yet chilly day on Friday. It also appears to be a good and dry weekend.

But because you anticipated that, it appears that we will continue where we left off next week because the busy pattern is expected to persist for some time. Monday and some point in the middle of the week both have a risk of rain or snow.

Both of those storms don't appear to be particularly large right now, but we'll keep a watch on things as they progress.

