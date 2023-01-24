7 people have died in another California mass shooting in Half Moon Bay.

California Photo by Specna Arms/Pexels

After a man shot seven former coworkers dead south of San Francisco, California is in shock following its third mass shooting in eight days. The seaside city of Half Moon Bay was the scene of the assaults.

The victims included some Chinese Americans. Chunli Zhao, the suspect, was taken into custody after driving to the police station. It happens while the state is in mourning over the deaths of 11 people who died during Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park, which is roughly six hours southeast of Half Moon Bay.

Six people, including a teenage woman and her infant, were slain at a property in Goshen, central California, a little over a week ago.

The second incident, which California Governor Gavin Newsom described as "tragedy atop tragedy," occurred while he was speaking with victims of the Monterey Park shooting at a hospital. Two farms in the village of Half Moon Bay saw the latest bloodshed in the state, which authorities have characterized as acts of workplace violence.

Three of the dead were eventually located at a neighboring trucking company, while four were initially found in a mushroom field. At a press conference on Tuesday, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus reported that the eighth victim who was taken to the hospital has recovered from surgery and is in stable condition.

According to Sheriff Corpus, the victims included seven adult men of Hispanic and Asian heritage and one lady. According to Half Moon Bay Mayor Deborah Penrose, they were all employed in agriculture.

According to Sheriff Corpus, the suspect worked at the Mountain Mushroom Farm and lived in Half Moon Bay. The victims and suspects may have been coworkers, but that is the only link, according to Sheriff Corpus.

"Every piece of information we have indicates that this was an act of workplace violence." According to regional US media, Zhao will be charged on Wednesday in Redwood City, California.

Martin Martinez, the mushroom farm's manager, was shot and murdered in the incident, according to Alicia Ortega. According to her statement to KPIX, a local station of CBS News, the BBC's US partner, the last time she spoke to him was "the morning, when he went to work." Children who resided on the remote farm and had just gotten out of school watched the attack, according to Sheriff Corpus.

"Such shootings are abhorrent. "Despite how frequently we hear about it, this tragedy has particularly affected San Mateo County today," stated the agency.

"To have children see this is beyond words." After committing the murders, the suspect drove to a nearby police station, where he was apprehended and his arrest was recorded on video.

The arrest of Chunli Zhao by police was shown on US news outlets. According to Sheriff Corpus, he used a semi-automatic weapon that was lawfully bought. President of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors Dave Pine informed the Associated Press that a "disgruntled employee" was responsible for the attacks.

In a statement, Mr. Pine stated, "We are disgusted by the tragedy that occurred in Half Moon Bay today." "There must be a change because there are simply too many firearms in our nation." President Joe Biden issued a statement in which he expressed his "prayers for those slain and injured in the most recent sad incident in Half Moon Bay, California."

"California communities are mourning the loss of loved ones in a terrible act of gun violence for the second time in recent days," he added. Mr. Biden urged Congress to approve legislation that Democratic senators had presented this week and that would raise the legal buying age for assault weapons in the US from 18 to 21.

Just hours after the assault, a shooting in Oakland, which is roughly 40 miles (64 km) northeast of Half Moon Bay, left seven people injured and claimed the life of one person.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 37 mass shootings in just 24 days since the Half Moon Bay massacre. Detectives in the southern part of the state were still looking for an explanation for the deaths in Monterey Park when information about the horrific attack in Half Moon Bay came to light. In a suburban dance club, an elderly Asian immigrant slaughtered 11 people before turning the gun on himself as police closed in.