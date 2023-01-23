11 people have now died as a result of injuries sustained in the Monterey Park mass shooting.

Monterey Park Photo by Somchai Kongkamsri/Pexels

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- The death toll from the shooting at a dance class in Monterey Park has risen to one, bringing the total to 11. Authorities are still looking for a reason behind the shocking killings that shocked the neighborhood.

Four gunshot victims were receiving care at LAC-USC Medical. Officials announced on Monday that one of the patients had passed away. The hospital said, "Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we are heartbroken to announce that one of the patients has died from their significant injuries." We wish to send their families and loved ones our sincere condolences.

"One of the patients still undergoing treatment at LAC+USC Medical Center is in a critical condition." The other two patients are making progress. Authorities are still looking into Huu Can Tran's motivations while this information is being gathered.

After an hour-long search for the gunman, the 72-year-old was discovered dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a vehicle in Torrance on Sunday.

The individual has no known criminal background, according to law enforcement officials. Investigators are investigating whether domestic violence contributed to the horrific shooting on Saturday.

The next day, law enforcement officers surrounded the suspect's vehicle for several hours before storming inside. The corpse of a person, who looked to be slumped over the steering wheel, was subsequently taken out of the car. At a press conference that evening, Sheriff of Los Angeles County Robert Luna said the corpse recovered was that of the alleged shooter.

About 17 minutes after opening fire at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio on West Garvey Avenue, Tran allegedly used the vehicle to leave after being stopped from striking another dance club in Alhambra.

According to Luna, Tran entered the Alhambra ballroom with a gun, but several people grabbed it from him. A CCTV photo acquired by Eyewitness News captures the moment the suspect was approached and disarmed inside the Lai Lai Ballroom. Then Tran left the area.

About Tran and his ties to the targeted neighborhood and dance clubs, not much is known. He formerly maintained residences in Monterey Park and other communities, according to public records. Robert Luna, sheriff of Los Angeles County, however, said that the attack's motivation remained a mystery.

At a press conference on Sunday night, Luna claimed that it looked like all of the victims were over 50. According to the sheriff, there were no additional suspects still at large. "What was the shooter's motivation, which is still a mystery in my mind?" He was mentally sick, wasn't he? Was he a perpetrator of domestic abuse? "How did he get these weapons, and was it lawful or not?" Judy Chu, a congresswoman, stated.

The suspect, according to Luna, was also carrying a semi-automatic weapon with an extended magazine, which the sheriff said is prohibited in California. In the vehicle where Tran's body was located, a second revolver was found.

Officers arrived at the dancing studio in Monterey Park three minutes after getting the report shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, according to Monterey Park Police Chief Scott Wiese on Sunday night. They discovered chaos inside, with people attempting to escape via every entrance. Wiese said that the parking lot was in a chaotic state when they arrived.

Police Chief Scott Wiese of Monterey Park noted that several of his newest officers were among the first to arrive on the site. They had just recently begun living on the streets. Wiese said that despite "none of them having been prepared for" the scenario when the cops arrived, they didn't hesitate to enter.

After witnesses claimed to have seen the culprit fleeing from Alhambra in a white van, Luna said that investigators were searching for the vehicle. ABC7 has learned from sources that the van's registration plates were stolen.

In Alhambra, the L.A. County Sheriff's Department found that license plate. Around 10:20 a.m., the Torrance Police Department stopped the van using the vehicle's license plate information.

After the motorist drove into the parking lot, the police heard a gunshot coming from inside the car. After that, the scene was asked to send tactical police forces. L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn stated, "So the sharing of information is what led the Torrance Police Department to be able to perform an excellent police job by actually detecting this vehicle on their streets.

After issuing a search warrant, law enforcement officers could be seen assembling outside the suspect's mobile home in Hemet Sunday evening. Neighbors said Tran resided there for nearly a year. Pat Roth just knew that he was a dancing teacher, and that's about it.

He claims that he was a loner. He didn't seem to have a trace of anger in him, but Roth said that he had just seen him arrive and go. "So I'm not sure." "It makes me a bit uneasy." Several of the injured people were still hospitalized Sunday night, according to Luna. The sheriff said that the hospital names where victims of violent crimes are being treated are often kept a secret by the department.

However, he said that in this instance, a troubling incident supports the choice to keep that information secret. Someone contacted one of those hospitals and indicated they wanted to go complete the job, according to Luna. "That is dreadful beyond belief." "Please remember how much these victims and survivors are going through. "Don't add to their trauma."

All shooting victims' relatives are advised to go to the Langley Senior Center at 400 W. Emerson Avenue, where a crisis response team is stationed. Authorities have not yet publicly named those deceased, but friends have named one of them as dance teacher Ming Wei Ma. He was renowned for his tolerance and empathetic nature.

Friends claim that he died while attempting to rescue others. Mr. Ma was attempting to stop the gunman when he died, said friend Eric Chen. Mr. Ma was well-liked and respected in the dancing world and had been doing so for more than 20 years.

The killing spree in Monterey Park was the sixth in the country this month. Since May 24, when 21 people were slain at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, it has also been the worst incident. The incident took place in the center of the city's downtown, where red lanterns had been hung to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

One of California's biggest festivals is taking place at Monterey Park. An estimated 100,000 individuals had previously attended the two days of activities that were scheduled. However, in response to the shooting, authorities called off Sunday's activities.