VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.

Vaccination Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich/Pexels

According to reports, Vice President Kamala Harris requested that everyone who attended her speech on Sunday in Tallahassee, Florida, sign a paper attesting to their vaccination status.

In response to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's allegations that the vaccination was being used as a weapon, the mandate was put in place. During the next parliamentary session, the governor intends to propose safeguards for citizens, such as a prohibition on vaccination and mask requirements.

The "Attestation of Vaccination" form asked visitors to specify whether they had had any vaccinations at all, in part, or completely.

Those who refused to say either were compelled to wear a mask and keep their distance from others, as well as to provide documentation that they had a COVID-19 test within three days after the incident and obtained a negative result.

Anyone who was properly immunized and present at the event was free to wear a mask, keep their distance from others, and adhere to any other CDC-established guidelines if they so desired.

On Sunday, a tweet from the Republican National Committee Research account, @RNCResearch, mentioned the form.

The tweet said that Kamala Harris required attendees of her confused speech in Florida today to submit an "attestation of vaccination."

Some of the page's followers agreed that the form was necessary, while many others mocked it because immunizations do not prevent transmission. Requests for further information on the "Attestation for Vaccination" requirement were not immediately answered by the vice president's representatives.

To defend nationwide access to abortion medicines on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Harris was in Florida on Sunday to deliver President Biden's memorandum.

The vice president also spoke on the administration's initiatives to increase access to abortion. In June 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed the precedent-setting ruling, terminating the constitutional right to an abortion and giving states the discretion to permit, restrict, or outright outlaw the procedure. Harris' comments came a few months later.

The decision was made in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization opinion, in which the state of Mississippi sought the Supreme Court to overturn a lower court decision that prevented the implementation of a 15-week abortion restriction.