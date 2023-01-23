The Metro Detroit area is expecting snow this week, so here's what you need to know to prepare.

Snow Photo by Kristin Vogt/Pexels

Greetings on this lovely Sunday! Who here is looking forward to a snowfall?

On Sunday, a snowmaker will blow in from the south and west, reaching Metro Detroit around 9:00 or 10:00 a.m. The major lakes on the east side of the state provide a cooling wind from the southeast, bringing temperatures into the high 20s and low 30s.

Anyone venturing out for an early morning stroll to the office or the supermarket before services should expect temperatures in the low to middle 20s. Whatever you have planned for this morning, the snow is likely to make things more difficult sometime between midday and early afternoon.

SUNRISE: 7:55 a.m.

Most of Metro Detroit will get between one and two inches of fresh snow on Sunday, with the heaviest snowfall occurring between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Some places could even experience an increase. To this day, none of our simulations have produced results greater than 3 inches in any direction.

There's a chance that some snow showers could continue far into the afternoon, making life unpleasant well into the night. There's been enough snow to make driving hazardous, with low visibility and slippery roadways.

Temperatures will only reach the lower to maybe middle 30s, so a little drizzle is possible. Almost all of our water is stored as snow in the form of ice.

DARKNESS FALLS 5:35 p.m.

This wet spell will end on Monday and Tuesday of next week. Even though Monday began overcast, we should see a combination of sun and clouds towards the end of the day. Even though we won't quite make it to 40 degrees until the late afternoon, we'll still be in the middle 30s.

On Tuesday, however, an Alberta Clipper snowmaker will travel through the Upper Peninsula, bringing cloudy skies and a chance of snow. A larger storm is brewing to the south and west, but we are safe in our underground bunker.

This week, keep an eye on Wednesday. Metro Detroit should expect to get a majority of its snow from the approaching storm, with maybe even a little bit that can be measured or shoveled.

The newest information indicates that snow will likely begin falling near here in the late morning or early afternoon, with temperatures remaining in the middle 30s and some very large snowflakes falling. In the evening, snow showers are a problem, and they will linger through the night and into the early morning.

There is still some disagreement among snow forecasting computer models, but it appears like we might receive anywhere from 3 to 9 inches with this midweek storm. Watch this space! With the nagging west wind rising late Wednesday and continuing all day Thursday, some snow bands may arrive from the Great Lakes on Thursday.

We won't hold our breath for much, but we'll let you know nonetheless. Metro Detroit may get an additional one to two inches of snow as a result of an Alberta Clipper that will deliver colder, fluffier snow late Friday night into Saturday morning.