James Cameron's massively successful follow-up to "Avatar," "Avatar: The Way of Water," has topped $2 billion in worldwide ticket sales after just six weeks in theaters. It's the first picture released during a global epidemic to reach the coveted milestone, joining the ranks of "Avatar," "Avengers: Endgame," "Titanic," "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," and "Avengers: Infinity War."

Presently, three of the top six highest-grossing films of all time were directed by Cameron. Moreover, he's the first filmmaker ever to have three films grossing over $2 billion.

The "Avatar" franchise actress Zoe Saldaa, who portrays Neytiri, has now appeared in four of the six films to gross over $2 billion. She reprises her role as Gamora from "Guardians of the Galaxy" in both "Avengers: Endgame" and "Avengers: Infinity War."

A major accomplishment of "The Way of Water" is that it has achieved the ambitious aim that Cameron set for it before its publication. He told GQ that "Avatar 2" had "the worst business case in movie history" before it was released, explaining that the film would have to become one of the top three or four-grossing films of all time merely to break even. (The breakeven threshold for "The Way of Water," according to industry analysts, was probably about $1.5 billion.)

It has yet to surpass "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" ($2.07 billion) or "Avengers: Infinity War" ($2.04 billion), but it will do so in the following days.

Even though it's been almost a decade since its release, the first "Avatar" still holds the record for the highest worldwide box office gross with $2.9 billion. While "Titanic" is at number three for all-time with $2.19 billion, "Avengers: Endgame" is a close second with $2.79 billion.

"The Way of the Water" has made $598 million in the United States and $1.4 billion worldwide. The top five international markets by revenue are China ($229 million), France ($129 million), Germany ($117 million), Korea ($96 million), and the United Kingdom ($81 million).

Not every market is reconnecting with the Navi, so the fact that "Avatar 2" broke the $2 billion mark is all the more astounding. The sequel failed miserably in Japan with just $28 million, a huge drop from the original's $176 million. The picture didn't even open in Russia, where the original made $116 million.

After years of anticipation, the sequel to 2009's "Avatar" finally premiered in theatres in December and has been a smashing success ever since.

Ticket sales have skyrocketed due to the film's enduring popularity and the widespread adoption of Imax and 3D technology, as well as the fact that many people of all ages and backgrounds have seen it several times.

After Disney's 2019 acquisition of 20th Century Fox, "The Way of Water" became one of the most costly films ever made, costing an estimated $460 million to develop and market.