On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.

Women's marches Photo by Marta Dzedyshko/Pexels

On Sunday, the 50th anniversary of the now-overturned Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision, which established a federal right to an abortion, thousands of people are expected to attend women's marches around the nation demanding the preservation of abortion rights.

After the Supreme Court's June Roe v. Wade decision, which led to a wave of abortion restrictions and near-total bans in more than a dozen states, organizers announced they would shift their emphasis to the individual states.

The Women's March website proclaims, "We are going to where the struggle is, and that is at the state level." The rallying slogan for this year is "Bigger than Roe." The major event of the march will take place in Madison, Wisconsin, where the outcome of the approaching elections for the state Supreme Court may have a profound impact on the direction of abortion rights in the state.

Due to legal uncertainty, abortion facilities in Wisconsin are unable to provide services. Thousands of newly energized anti-abortion demonstrators descended upon Washington, DC, two days ago to participate in the annual March for Life. Opponents of abortion are focusing their attention on Congress in the hopes of eventually passing a nationwide limit on abortion.

Abortion rights are now determined on a state-by-state basis as a result of the federal safeguards that were removed after Roe v. Wade. Officials in several places have had to deal with the challenge of enforcing abortion bans that were enacted in the 1800s.

Abortion clinics in Wisconsin are in the midst of a court battle over whether or not a law passed in 1849 outlawing the practice is still in place. This legislation is being challenged in court because it outlaws abortions except in cases where the patient's life is in danger.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, backed by Democratic Governor Tony Evers, challenged the 1849 prohibition in Dane County (where Madison is situated) in June, alleging that the law was too outdated to be enforced. Since then, attorneys on both sides have filed papers, and although it's unknown when a judgement will come, this case is headed for the state's highest court.

The lawsuit will likely be heard by Wisconsin's conservative-controlled state Supreme Court, which has given major judgements favouring Republicans for decades. Although candidates for the court are supposed to remain politically neutral, costly partisan fights have developed between conservatives and liberals in recent years.

Governor Evers, who has made abortion a prominent issue in his reelection campaign, has repeatedly urged the Republican-controlled state legislature to allow voters to decide on abortion.

Evers has been emphatic that he would not put into law anything short of the safeguards that existed under Roe, even though Republican leaders have signalled readiness to incorporate exceptions in situations of rape or incest. Women's rallies will be conducted on Sunday in almost every state, not just Wisconsin.

Since millions of women showed up in the United States and throughout the globe the day following Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2017, the Women's March has become a regular event, although interrupted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump has made it one of his top priorities as president to fill judicial positions with conservatives. All three of the conservative Supreme Court judges he nominated, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett, voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.