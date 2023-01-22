Mother of activist killed by law enforcement at Atlanta police training site feels enraged and helpless.

Activist Photo by Andrew McMurtrie/Pexels

( CNN ) - Protests erupted in Atlanta on Saturday after the death of an activist shot by police earlier this week. The activist's mother said she feels outraged and helpless.

Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, 26, was shot and killed near a proposed $90 million, 85-acre police enforcement training center where opponents had camped out for months to block its development.

Law enforcement officials were conducting a clearance operation Wednesday morning to "identify those who were trespassing in the area," according to reports.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported in a press statement that police located a person hiding out in a tent in the woods. After giving verbal directions, the suspect allegedly did not cooperate and shot a trooper from the Georgia State Patrol.

Law enforcement officers fired back, ultimately killing the suspect, later identified as Terán. The GBI said that a firearm found in the suspect's possession matched the projectile from the wounded trooper.

Belkis Terán, Terán's mother, called CNN from Panama on Saturday night to voice her doubts about the police's version of events.

He was armed, as reported by the witnesses. A weapon, if he possessed one, would have been used to ward off woodland critters. "That's how I take it," she finally replied.

Terán was referred to as a "forest guardian" by protesters opposed to the facility, who also rejected the police's version of events. Terán was described as "lovely, kind, incredibly brilliant, and loving" and "identified as nonbinary."

He was not a man given to violence. When it came to violence, he didn't believe in it. Incessantly, he would inform me that... Terán's mom claims her son wouldn't murder a fly.

Terán's mom noted that in the six months her son spent with other activists in the area around the planned police training site, he never once expressed fear for his safety. He hadn't anticipated things getting worse. I would warn him to be cautious, but he always assured me he was OK.

The mother has stated her desire to go to the United States to provide support to activists who were close to Terán. Let me get to my feet! Ideally, he would speak louder. I want to assist environmentalists in stopping Cop City. She questioned her ability to complete the task at hand.

The Atlanta Police Foundation has argued that the proposed training facility, which has been called "Cop City" by its critics, is essential to improving morale and recruiting for the department.

Despite this, the complex, which will have a shooting range, a fake city, and a burning structure, has been greeted with significant opposition, most recently on Saturday.

Terán's mother expressed her sadness at the protest in downtown Atlanta, where six people were detained, glass was broken at stores, and a police car was set on fire.

She told demonstrators in Atlanta, "Do not throw stones," citing her belief that violence would be ineffective. There's a need for us to take a candlelit stroll together.

The distraught mother remarked, "I'm sorry for the people who are furious, but I don't want to be angry all my life."