Biden's closest assistant, Ron Klain, is said to be leaving the White House shortly.

Sherif Saad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3243PY_0kNavBfa00
White House

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — According to a source familiar with Ron Klain's intentions, the White House chief of staff, who has served as President Joe Biden's top adviser for more than two years, is planning to depart his position in the coming weeks.

After a better-than-anticipated performance in the November elections, boosted by a string of big legislative victories including the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the broad climate, health care, and tax packages that all Republicans rejected, Klain's impending retirement comes as a surprise.

This is a very unusual move for a government that has seen so little turnover so far. Contrary to the Trump administration, which has been plagued by staff instability and other issues, not a single member of Biden's Cabinet has resigned.

The news was initially reported by The New York Times, and it was confirmed by a source familiar with Klain's intentions, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not permitted to discuss the topic publicly.

Phone calls and emails to the White House seeking comment on Klain's impending departure were not returned. Biden did not answer shouted questions about when his chief of staff is slated to quit, as he was spending the weekend in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

On Friday, the second anniversary of Biden's inauguration, Klain emailed the White House staff. In an email obtained by The Associated Press, he said, "Although much work lies ahead, when we reflect on these two years, I am astounded at what this team has done and how you have done it." He also said that he had purchased a cake to celebrate the milestone.

To the gratitude of the President, the Vice President, and the whole nation for their devotion and accomplishments, he said, "These cakes are my tiny way of extending my appreciation." The White House is gearing up to take a more defensive stance now that Republicans control the House again.

From the haphazard U.S. pullout from Afghanistan to the U.S. border policy, Republican senators are contemplating various inquiries of the Biden administration. The Republican Party has also promised to look into President Obama's son, Hunter Biden.

The White House is already dealing with the impact of the discovery of sensitive records from Biden's tenure as vice president at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at his previous institution in Washington, so Klain's resignation is unfortunate timing.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has ordered an investigation into the situation and has chosen a special counsel to do so. The FBI reportedly found six more papers with secret markings and took control of some of Biden's notes during a search of the Wilmington house on Friday, according to Biden's lawyer.

Counselor to the President Steve Ricchetti, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, former White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, and White House Senior Advisor Anita Dunn are among the candidates being considered to replace Klain.

Even though Dunn would be the first woman to hold the position of chief of staff, she has openly said that she is not interested in the position. She was instrumental in formulating Vice President Biden's political and media strategy, particularly the "ultra-MAGA" framing of Republicans that helped the Democrats do better than expected in the 2022 midterm elections.

To make sure the government is properly staffed for the rest of Biden's first term, Zients has returned to the White House after leading the COVID-19 response team in a low-key capacity.

After Klain and senior advisor Bruce Reed, Biden brought in Ricchetti, a longtime lobbyist, as his last vice presidential chief of staff. Boston's former mayor and current Cabinet member, Walsh, received high accolades from Vice President Biden on Friday.

Former Iowa Governor Vilsack is now completing his second term as agriculture secretary. He held the position for the entire Obama administration. When Biden ran for president in 1988 and lost in Iowa, he helped with his campaign.

Democratic political operator Klain has been in charge of the West Wing, which has been relatively devoid of the high-stakes turmoil that has plagued the highest levels of the Trump administration.

On Twitter, Klain has been an enthusiastic supporter of Biden's agenda, routinely engaging with reporters to defend the president's record.

At times, Klain's usage of social media has gotten him into trouble. He was found guilty of violating the Hatch Act in October for having done so in the spring when he retweeted a message from a political organization while in his official role.

The White House at the time stated Klain "got it wrong this time," and he apologized and pledged to be more cautious in the future with his use of Twitter. The native of Indianapolis has worked for Biden for decades, including as the committee's general counsel while Biden presided over the Senate Judiciary Committee.

During the Clinton administration, Klain was involved in judicial appointments, including the nomination of Ruth Bader Ginsberg to the Supreme Court. "With the utmost deference to my predecessors, I am certain that this is a greater priority for me."

In an interview with the Associated Press last month, Klain elaborated on Biden's emphasis on filling federal judicial vacancies. Because it is so important to him, it is also very important to me.

During the 2000 presidential election, Klain was a key member of Vice President Al Gore's legal team as they pursued a recount of votes in Florida to determine if Gore or Republican George W. Bush had won the state. In HBO's "Recount," a portrayal of the events that decided the president, actor Kevin Spacey played Klain.

He was also appointed by President Obama to head the administration's response to the Ebola outbreak, an experience that proved useful when Vice President Biden faced the COVID-19 epidemic in his first months in office.

