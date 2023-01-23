Monterey Park mass shooting kills 10, authorities say. Torrance standoff ends with body in van.

Photo by Kampus Production/Pexels

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- On Sunday, a gunman opened fire at a dance studio in Monterey Park, killing at least ten people and injuring at least ten more. Police later surrounded a vehicle believed to be carrying the gunman near the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance.

Sherriff Robert Luna of Los Angeles County provided a "preliminary description" of the gunman, saying he was an Asian guy between the ages of 30 and 50. The suspect was described as being 5-foot-10 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, a beanie, and glasses, according to security photographs supplied by the sheriff's department. During a morning news conference, Monterey Park Police Chief Scott Wiese said, "We're serious about capturing this individual and putting him to justice."

Luna also said that police were looking for a white cargo vehicle the criminal may have used to flee. A SWAT unit encircled a white cargo vehicle they thought could be linked to the shooter. AIR7 HD flew above as police drove two SWAT trucks onto the ends of the van, butting it, as a huge number of other police cars stood by.

The police investigation necessitated the closure of all lanes at the corner of Hawthorne and Sepulveda Boulevards. "We think a person hiding inside that car." "We don't know their health status, but we will proceed as cautiously as possible while still trying to determine who they are," said Luna during yet another news conference.

"Do we have a suspect here?" Possibly." Authorities stated that a bomb squad and a hazmat team responded to the area because they were concerned that the car had explosives. Eventually, SWAT team members got close to the car and got inside.

a person is hiding there was a corpse in the driver's seat, but it hasn't been determined whether it was the one who committed the shooting.

The incident was reportedly shot at about 10 p.m. on a Saturday. A ballroom dancing studio on West Garvey Avenue was attacked by a gunman.

Nearby, a Lunar New Year event was taking place, although officials have said that this is not where the shooting occurred. People were fleeing the dance hall as deputies arrived, authorities claimed during a press conference.

Officials have speculated that a second event at a different ballroom in neighboring Alhambra may be linked to the massacre. Around 7 a.m., investigators had finished processing the area. There were no reported injuries there.

After the first gunshot, between 17 and 20 minutes later, "a male Asian suspect went in with a pistol and other people wrestled the firearm away," as Luna put it. Then he or she ran away. The weapon used in the crime was found and taken into custody.

It was unknown whether the suspect knew any of the victims or what motivated the shooting. As the inquiry proceeds, however, a senior member of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce speculates that a marital disagreement may be at the heart of the suspect's likely motivation.

Neighborhood activist Chester Chong tipped off ABC7 that the proprietor of the dance studio on West Garvey Avenue was hosting a party that weekend. He learned from acquaintances and other local officials that a lady had been invited to the gathering without her spouse, which made him angry.

According to Chong, the spouse of the victim is the prime suspect here, and jealousy may have been the impetus for the killing.

Injured people were brought to local hospitals, where their situations ranged from stable to critical. To protect the privacy of victims of violent crimes, Luna said the agency does not normally release their identities or the names of the hospitals where they are receiving treatment.

He said that the choice to keep this knowledge secret was reinforced by a troubling experience. A caller to one of the hospitals reportedly left a message that said, "They want to go and complete the job," according to Luna. That's terrible; that's the worst. "These victims and survivors have gone through so much already.

"We shouldn't add to their pain by doing this." The Langley Senior Center is hosting a staging area and crisis response team for anyone affected by the incident to come to. The center is located at 400 W. Emerson Avenue.

According to Luna, there were five ladies and five gents among the dead. The identities of those killed are still unknown.

A team from the FBI is on the way to help. Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, tweeted that President Biden has been informed of the incident.

Approximately 61,000 individuals call Monterey Park, California, home. This area is mostly populated by Asians. This weekend marked the beginning of the Chinese lunar calendar, and the city of Monterey Park celebrated with a Lunar New Year Festival.

The city estimates that as many as 100,000 people per day have attended the two-day street carnival in years past. On Saturday night, everything was supposed to wrap up by 9 o'clock. Unfortunately, Sunday's celebration has been postponed.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau may be reached at (323) 890-5500, and they request that anybody with information contact them. Call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS if you'd rather remain anonymous while reporting a crime (8477).

According to a record maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today, this was the seventh mass killing in the United States since the beginning of the year and the bloodiest since May 24, when 21 people were slain at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

According to the database, 2022 was one of the deadliest years in the United States, with 42 mass murders, the second highest amount since the database was first created in 2006.

According to the database, a mass murder occurs when at least four people are slain (not including the killer). Two months after five people were murdered in a nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs, we see more bloodshed.