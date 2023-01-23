Monterey Park, CA

Monterey Park mass shooting kills 10, authorities say. Torrance standoff ends with body in van.

Sherif Saad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sTZdg_0kNaEBH900
Photo byKampus Production/Pexels

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- On Sunday, a gunman opened fire at a dance studio in Monterey Park, killing at least ten people and injuring at least ten more. Police later surrounded a vehicle believed to be carrying the gunman near the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance.

Sherriff Robert Luna of Los Angeles County provided a "preliminary description" of the gunman, saying he was an Asian guy between the ages of 30 and 50. The suspect was described as being 5-foot-10 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, a beanie, and glasses, according to security photographs supplied by the sheriff's department. During a morning news conference, Monterey Park Police Chief Scott Wiese said, "We're serious about capturing this individual and putting him to justice."

Luna also said that police were looking for a white cargo vehicle the criminal may have used to flee. A SWAT unit encircled a white cargo vehicle they thought could be linked to the shooter. AIR7 HD flew above as police drove two SWAT trucks onto the ends of the van, butting it, as a huge number of other police cars stood by.

The police investigation necessitated the closure of all lanes at the corner of Hawthorne and Sepulveda Boulevards. "We think a person hiding inside that car." "We don't know their health status, but we will proceed as cautiously as possible while still trying to determine who they are," said Luna during yet another news conference.

"Do we have a suspect here?" Possibly." Authorities stated that a bomb squad and a hazmat team responded to the area because they were concerned that the car had explosives. Eventually, SWAT team members got close to the car and got inside.

a person is hiding there was a corpse in the driver's seat, but it hasn't been determined whether it was the one who committed the shooting.

The incident was reportedly shot at about 10 p.m. on a Saturday. A ballroom dancing studio on West Garvey Avenue was attacked by a gunman.

Nearby, a Lunar New Year event was taking place, although officials have said that this is not where the shooting occurred. People were fleeing the dance hall as deputies arrived, authorities claimed during a press conference.

Officials have speculated that a second event at a different ballroom in neighboring Alhambra may be linked to the massacre. Around 7 a.m., investigators had finished processing the area. There were no reported injuries there.

After the first gunshot, between 17 and 20 minutes later, "a male Asian suspect went in with a pistol and other people wrestled the firearm away," as Luna put it. Then he or she ran away. The weapon used in the crime was found and taken into custody.

It was unknown whether the suspect knew any of the victims or what motivated the shooting. As the inquiry proceeds, however, a senior member of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce speculates that a marital disagreement may be at the heart of the suspect's likely motivation.

Neighborhood activist Chester Chong tipped off ABC7 that the proprietor of the dance studio on West Garvey Avenue was hosting a party that weekend. He learned from acquaintances and other local officials that a lady had been invited to the gathering without her spouse, which made him angry.

According to Chong, the spouse of the victim is the prime suspect here, and jealousy may have been the impetus for the killing.

Injured people were brought to local hospitals, where their situations ranged from stable to critical. To protect the privacy of victims of violent crimes, Luna said the agency does not normally release their identities or the names of the hospitals where they are receiving treatment.

He said that the choice to keep this knowledge secret was reinforced by a troubling experience. A caller to one of the hospitals reportedly left a message that said, "They want to go and complete the job," according to Luna. That's terrible; that's the worst. "These victims and survivors have gone through so much already.

"We shouldn't add to their pain by doing this." The Langley Senior Center is hosting a staging area and crisis response team for anyone affected by the incident to come to. The center is located at 400 W. Emerson Avenue.

According to Luna, there were five ladies and five gents among the dead. The identities of those killed are still unknown.

A team from the FBI is on the way to help. Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, tweeted that President Biden has been informed of the incident.

Approximately 61,000 individuals call Monterey Park, California, home. This area is mostly populated by Asians. This weekend marked the beginning of the Chinese lunar calendar, and the city of Monterey Park celebrated with a Lunar New Year Festival.

The city estimates that as many as 100,000 people per day have attended the two-day street carnival in years past. On Saturday night, everything was supposed to wrap up by 9 o'clock. Unfortunately, Sunday's celebration has been postponed.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau may be reached at (323) 890-5500, and they request that anybody with information contact them. Call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS if you'd rather remain anonymous while reporting a crime (8477).

According to a record maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today, this was the seventh mass killing in the United States since the beginning of the year and the bloodiest since May 24, when 21 people were slain at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

According to the database, 2022 was one of the deadliest years in the United States, with 42 mass murders, the second highest amount since the database was first created in 2006.

According to the database, a mass murder occurs when at least four people are slain (not including the killer). Two months after five people were murdered in a nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs, we see more bloodshed.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# MONTEREY PARK# LOS ANGELES COUNTY# DEADLY SHOOTING# POLICE# LOS ANGELES COUNTY SHERIFF DEP

Comments / 0

Published by

I am covering national and local news, sports, entertainment, business, technology, and more with award-winning writing and photographs. Stay tuned!

Irvine, CA
2K followers

More from Sherif Saad

San Bernardino County, CA

Sheriff's office provides an update on the search for missing actor Julian Sands in the most recent news.

According to Californian authorities, only aircraft will be used to look for Julian Sands. On Wednesday evening, US time, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department provided an update, stating that helicopters were still looking for the missing British actor in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Why there has been a huge increase in mass shootings in the US

This week's three horrific shootings have shocked California. In Half Moon Bay on Monday, a shooter opened fire at two plant nurseries, leaving seven dead and one injured. A few hours later, a second shooter opened fire at an Oakland gas station, 41 miles (65 km) away, injuring seven people and killing one.

Read full story

Plans to send tanks to Ukraine are announced by Germany and the US as a dramatic show of support for Kyiv.

The presidents of the US and Germany both declared on Wednesday that they will send tank brigades to Ukraine, overturning their previous reservations about arming Kyiv with offensive armored vehicles and launching potent new weapons in the country's battle to regain territory lost to Russia.

Read full story

During their worst drought in history, Spain produces nearly half of the world's olive oil.

Francisco Elvira walks through his burnt olive orchard, pausing to check the stunted fruit on nearly bare trees. "Look at them!" he cries in despair. "They should be overflowing with olives by now, as the harvest approaches." They are, however, vacant. "This is the crop that will supply the oil in stores next year."

Read full story
Monterey Park, CA

The identities of all of the victims of the Monterey Park shooting have now been released.

Diana Tom was celebrating the Lunar New Year with friends at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park on Saturday night when the party was sadly cut short. Tom, 70, was killed when a gunman opened fire at her beloved dancing school, killing 11 people and injuring nine others in an act that devastated the local community—the core of the region's Chinese and Asian American diaspora—and stunned the country.

Read full story
California State

For calling the Second Amendment a "death pact", Newsom was accused of being "hypocritical."

Despite possessing some of the nation's tightest gun restrictions, California saw two mass shootings in the space of a few days. Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, was criticized by the National Rifle Association (NRA) for calling the Second Amendment a "suicide pact" while accompanied by what seemed to be armed guards.

Read full story
9 comments

During the Ukraine Crisis, the Doomsday Clock has reached a new high of 90 seconds to midnight.

The continued survival of mankind is more in danger than ever, according to a group of worldwide experts, primarily as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Doomsday Clock, which was created by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists in 1947 to represent the existential hazards facing the world at the dawn of the nuclear era, was placed at 90 seconds to midnight, the closest to midnight the clock has ever been.

Read full story
1 comments
Boston, MA

Wednesday afternoon will see significant snowfall, followed by Thursday's rain.

BOSTON - What is that odd, blazing, brilliant ball in the sky today? It's true, there is some sunshine there! The month of January has been "interesting." Although it appears that we have only seen a few glimpses of the sun, daily temperatures have been more than 7 degrees higher than usual (the fifth warmest January on record in Boston).

Read full story
2 comments
Half Moon Bay, CA

7 people have died in another California mass shooting in Half Moon Bay.

After a man shot seven former coworkers dead south of San Francisco, California is in shock following its third mass shooting in eight days. The seaside city of Half Moon Bay was the scene of the assaults.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

A court in Atlanta will determine whether to make the 2020 election investigation report public.

On Tuesday, a court in Atlanta will hear arguments on the release of a report that looked into former President Trump and his supporters' attempts to rig the 2020 election. Why it's important After starting an investigation two years ago, Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis is now one step closer to deciding whether to charge Trump or his friends.

Read full story
31 comments
Memphis, TN

After seeing bodycam footage, Tyre Nichols' attorney calls him "a human piñata for officers."

Ben Crump, the Nichols family's attorney, described the bodycam video of Tyre Nichols' interactions with five Memphis police officers as "appalling," "deplorable," "heinous," "violent," and "troublesome on every level" during a news conference on Monday.

Read full story
2 comments
Alhambra, CA

'Something came over me,' said the man who disarmed the shooter in Monterey Park.

Brandon Tsay heard the front door close behind him as the evening came to a close at the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio in Alhambra, California, on Saturday following a Lunar New Year celebration.

Read full story
2 comments
Des Moines, IA

In the incident in downtown Des Moines, students were killed, and one person was critically injured.

This article is currently breaking news and will be updated. Just before 1:00 p.m. on Monday, gunshots at Starts Right Here, a downtown Des Moines educational mentoring program that supports at-risk adolescents, claimed the lives of two students.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Charles McGonigal, a former senior FBI counterintelligence agent, is accused of breaking the sanctions on Russia.

Federal prosecutors said Monday that the former top FBI agent in New York for counterintelligence was detained together with an ex-Russian ambassador and charged with breaking American sanctions against Russia by attempting to assist the tycoon Oleg Deripaska in getting off the sanctions list.

Read full story
81 comments

In order to deploy tanks to Ukraine, Poland will first seek German approval, but will proceed "with or without Germany."

Berlin-based Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Monday that his country will ask the German government for permission to supply Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine. This move appears to move Poland closer to fulfilling a long-standing request from Ukraine's political and military leaders. Germany, the producing country, must approve the sale of Leopard tanks to non-NATO nations.

Read full story
16 comments
Monterey Park, CA

11 people have now died as a result of injuries sustained in the Monterey Park mass shooting.

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- The death toll from the shooting at a dance class in Monterey Park has risen to one, bringing the total to 11. Authorities are still looking for a reason behind the shocking killings that shocked the neighborhood.

Read full story
Tallahassee, FL

VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.

According to reports, Vice President Kamala Harris requested that everyone who attended her speech on Sunday in Tallahassee, Florida, sign a paper attesting to their vaccination status.

Read full story
411 comments

According to a minister, Germany would not prevent Poland from deploying tanks to Ukraine.

PARIS, (Reuters) - The foreign minister of Germany indicated on Sunday that her country will not obstruct Poland from sending its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, which might be a victory for Kyiv, which needs the tanks to fend against a Russian invasion.

Read full story
Monterey Park, CA

At least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting in California, besides injuries, and the shooter is still at free.

Authorities said that a mass shooting at a Lunar New Year party in Monterey Park, California, left at least 10 people dead. A place where people had congregated to celebrate the Lunar New Year was the scene of a mass shooting late Saturday in Monterey Park, California, in which at least 10 people were murdered and several more were injured, according to officials.

Read full story

The Metro Detroit area is expecting snow this week, so here's what you need to know to prepare.

Greetings on this lovely Sunday! Who here is looking forward to a snowfall?. On Sunday, a snowmaker will blow in from the south and west, reaching Metro Detroit around 9:00 or 10:00 a.m. The major lakes on the east side of the state provide a cooling wind from the southeast, bringing temperatures into the high 20s and low 30s.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy