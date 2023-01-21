Next to her son Benjamin Keough, Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland.

Lisa Marie Presley Photo by Silje Alexandra Onarheim/Pexels.com

According to information obtained by ET, Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest near her son, Benjamin Keough. It has been decided that Presley will be laid to rest at the Meditation Garden that is located on the grounds of Graceland, much like her son.

Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie's father, as well as Ben's parents, Vernon and Gladys, are also interred in the garden with Lisa Marie and Ben.

In addition, ET has discovered that a small quantity of soil was moved from Ben's grave to make room for Lisa Marie. This was done to clear the way for her burial.

The location of Lisa Marie's last resting place was made public only in time for the memorial service that will take place on Sunday. Following her departure, those who were closest to her shared their plans for a memorial service that would be open to the public and held at Graceland. The ceremony will be aired online in real-time on the Livestream website that Graceland maintains.

A public memorial service will be conducted on the front lawn of Graceland on Sunday morning at nine o'clock, according to a statement that was made on Monday and sent to ET by a representative of Lisa Marie's family.

After the conclusion of the service, a procession will then go to the Meditation Garden, where Lisa Marie will be laid to rest. This will happen as soon as the ceremony is over. On the north lawn, everyone who wants to participate in the march with their loved ones is welcome to do so.

Her representative also expressed the family's gratitude for the outpouring of love and condolences in the wake of the news of Lisa Marie Presley's untimely death last week: "Riley, Harper, Finley, and Priscilla are grateful for the support, well-wishes, and outpouring of love honoring their beloved Lisa Marie."

Instead of sending flowers, her family has requested that donations be made to the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation. This foundation helps fund a wide variety of Memphis and Whitehaven-based nonprofit organizations, with a particular emphasis on those working in the arts, education, and children's services. Her family will miss her greatly.

Presley had a heart attack on the 12th of January, which ultimately led to his death at the age of 54. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office said on Wednesday that the determination of her official cause of death will be delayed.