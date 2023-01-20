Los Angeles, CA

British actor Julian Sands' vehicle was discovered in a California search

Sherif Saad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MrFD5_0kL617Pv00
Lost CarPhoto byPixabay/pexels.com

Near the location where he was reported missing, a vehicle that belonged to British actor Julian Sands was discovered. Last Friday, Mr. Sands vanished while hiking in the San Gabriel Mountains' Baldy Bowl region, north of Los Angeles.

The search has been hampered by the weather, but authorities assert that there is "no strict timetable" for calling the effort done. The 65-year-old Mr. Sands is well recognized for his parts in hit movies and TV shows including A Room With A View, 24, and Smallville.

According to the San Bernandino County Sheriff's Office, his automobile was discovered in a parking lot, maybe where he left it before starting his journey. The police said that his relatives had hauled it away.

Later on Thursday, the police provided an update and said that the icy conditions were still impeding their efforts and that they were waiting to begin a new ground search. They told the PA news agency that there was "no deadline specified" for calling off the search and rescue effort, but they emphasized that they were still engaged in it.

After his absence was verified, the actor's pals voiced their worries. Samuel West, a British actor, said this on Twitter: "Let Julian Sands be alright, please." a supporter and an example. terrible news" Cassian Elwes, a film producer, remarked that he was "devastated" and that he had "offered numerous prayers" in response.

President Joe Biden declared a catastrophe after weeks of catastrophic storms that tore across California. On January 13, at about 19:30 local time, Mr. Sands was reported missing. The search was complicated by strong weather forecasts and the state of the trails, but the department's search and rescue teams reacted and started looking. However, a statement read, "We continue to search by aircraft and drones when the weather allows."

The police said that during the previous four weeks, they had responded to 14 calls on Mount San Antonio, also known as Mount Baldy to the locals. Hikers were advised to "keep clear" from that region.

Even seasoned hikers are having problems because it is so hazardous, according to the agency. Another American hiker who vanished in the same mountains is also being sought for.

A woman of four who was an experienced hiker, according to acquaintances, died last week after falling more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy. Mr. Sands has previously discussed his passion for trekking and mountain climbing.

In the year 2020, when asked what gave him joy, he said, "Near a mountain crest on a gorgeous, chilly morning." Mr. Sands, a Yorkshire native who has been in scores of movies and TV series, first gained international recognition for his leading performance in the 1985 British romantic comedy A Room with a View.

The father of three most recently made an appearance in the Peter Capaldi-led drama Benediction. Together with his wife, the author Evgenia Citkowitz, Mr. Sands resides in the Los Angeles neighborhood of North Hollywood.

They have two children. He previously married Sarah Sands, a former editor of the Today show on BBC Radio 4, and the couple had a son.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Julian Sands# Joe Biden# United Kingdom# Car# BBC News

Comments / 8

Published by

I am covering national and local news, sports, entertainment, business, technology, and more with award-winning writing and photographs. Stay tuned!

Irvine, CA
2K followers

More from Sherif Saad

Atlanta, GA

A court in Atlanta will determine whether to make the 2020 election investigation report public.

On Tuesday, a court in Atlanta will hear arguments on the release of a report that looked into former President Trump and his supporters' attempts to rig the 2020 election. Why it's important After starting an investigation two years ago, Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis is now one step closer to deciding whether to charge Trump or his friends.

Read full story
13 comments
Memphis, TN

After seeing bodycam footage, Tyre Nichols' attorney calls him "a human piñata for officers."

Ben Crump, the Nichols family's attorney, described the bodycam video of Tyre Nichols' interactions with five Memphis police officers as "appalling," "deplorable," "heinous," "violent," and "troublesome on every level" during a news conference on Monday.

Read full story
1 comments
Alhambra, CA

'Something came over me,' said the man who disarmed the shooter in Monterey Park.

Brandon Tsay heard the front door close behind him as the evening came to a close at the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio in Alhambra, California, on Saturday following a Lunar New Year celebration.

Read full story
2 comments
Des Moines, IA

In the incident in downtown Des Moines, students were killed, and one person was critically injured.

This article is currently breaking news and will be updated. Just before 1:00 p.m. on Monday, gunshots at Starts Right Here, a downtown Des Moines educational mentoring program that supports at-risk adolescents, claimed the lives of two students.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Charles McGonigal, a former senior FBI counterintelligence agent, is accused of breaking the sanctions on Russia.

Federal prosecutors said Monday that the former top FBI agent in New York for counterintelligence was detained together with an ex-Russian ambassador and charged with breaking American sanctions against Russia by attempting to assist the tycoon Oleg Deripaska in getting off the sanctions list.

Read full story
20 comments

In order to deploy tanks to Ukraine, Poland will first seek German approval, but will proceed "with or without Germany."

Berlin-based Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Monday that his country will ask the German government for permission to supply Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine. This move appears to move Poland closer to fulfilling a long-standing request from Ukraine's political and military leaders. Germany, the producing country, must approve the sale of Leopard tanks to non-NATO nations.

Read full story
7 comments
Monterey Park, CA

11 people have now died as a result of injuries sustained in the Monterey Park mass shooting.

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- The death toll from the shooting at a dance class in Monterey Park has risen to one, bringing the total to 11. Authorities are still looking for a reason behind the shocking killings that shocked the neighborhood.

Read full story
Tallahassee, FL

VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.

According to reports, Vice President Kamala Harris requested that everyone who attended her speech on Sunday in Tallahassee, Florida, sign a paper attesting to their vaccination status.

Read full story
319 comments

According to a minister, Germany would not prevent Poland from deploying tanks to Ukraine.

PARIS, (Reuters) - The foreign minister of Germany indicated on Sunday that her country will not obstruct Poland from sending its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, which might be a victory for Kyiv, which needs the tanks to fend against a Russian invasion.

Read full story
Monterey Park, CA

At least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting in California, besides injuries, and the shooter is still at free.

Authorities said that a mass shooting at a Lunar New Year party in Monterey Park, California, left at least 10 people dead. A place where people had congregated to celebrate the Lunar New Year was the scene of a mass shooting late Saturday in Monterey Park, California, in which at least 10 people were murdered and several more were injured, according to officials.

Read full story

The Metro Detroit area is expecting snow this week, so here's what you need to know to prepare.

Greetings on this lovely Sunday! Who here is looking forward to a snowfall?. On Sunday, a snowmaker will blow in from the south and west, reaching Metro Detroit around 9:00 or 10:00 a.m. The major lakes on the east side of the state provide a cooling wind from the southeast, bringing temperatures into the high 20s and low 30s.

Read full story

"Avatar: The Way of Water" is the sixth-highest worldwide gross of all time, at over $2 billion.

James Cameron's massively successful follow-up to "Avatar," "Avatar: The Way of Water," has topped $2 billion in worldwide ticket sales after just six weeks in theaters. It's the first picture released during a global epidemic to reach the coveted milestone, joining the ranks of "Avatar," "Avengers: Endgame," "Titanic," "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," and "Avengers: Infinity War."

Read full story

Manchin says White House wants Democrats to confront debt limit without GOP is a "mistake."

Washington (CNN ) — On Sunday, West Virginia Democrat Senator Joe Manchin said it was a mistake for the White House to demand that Democrats handle the debt limit without consulting with legislative Republicans.

Read full story
17 comments
Madison, WI

On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.

On Sunday, the 50th anniversary of the now-overturned Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision, which established a federal right to an abortion, thousands of people are expected to attend women's marches around the nation demanding the preservation of abortion rights.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

Mother of activist killed by law enforcement at Atlanta police training site feels enraged and helpless.

( CNN ) - Protests erupted in Atlanta on Saturday after the death of an activist shot by police earlier this week. The activist's mother said she feels outraged and helpless.

Read full story
11 comments

Biden's closest assistant, Ron Klain, is said to be leaving the White House shortly.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — According to a source familiar with Ron Klain's intentions, the White House chief of staff, who has served as President Joe Biden's top adviser for more than two years, is planning to depart his position in the coming weeks.

Read full story
21 comments
Monterey Park, CA

Monterey Park mass shooting kills 10, authorities say. Torrance standoff ends with body in van.

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- On Sunday, a gunman opened fire at a dance studio in Monterey Park, killing at least ten people and injuring at least ten more. Police later surrounded a vehicle believed to be carrying the gunman near the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance.

Read full story

Europe is prepared to launch its mission to Jupiter's ice moons.

Jupiter's ice moons will be the focus of one of Europe's most ambitious space missions ever. Final checks on the Juice satellite are being performed in Toulouse, France before it is delivered to the launch site in South America. It will leave our planet in April.

Read full story
Colorado State

Friday night travel in southern Colorado will be impacted by heavy snow.

Clear skies and quiet winds characterize the early hours of Friday when temperatures are roughly 15 to 20 degrees lower than normal. The snow starts falling about midday in the mountains and makes it's way down I-25 and into the plains around 5 o'clock. Overnight, the snow has only increased.

Read full story
2 comments

Next to her son Benjamin Keough, Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland.

According to information obtained by ET, Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest near her son, Benjamin Keough. It has been decided that Presley will be laid to rest at the Meditation Garden that is located on the grounds of Graceland, much like her son.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy