British actor Julian Sands' vehicle was discovered in a California search

Lost Car Photo by Pixabay/pexels.com

Near the location where he was reported missing, a vehicle that belonged to British actor Julian Sands was discovered. Last Friday, Mr. Sands vanished while hiking in the San Gabriel Mountains' Baldy Bowl region, north of Los Angeles.

The search has been hampered by the weather, but authorities assert that there is "no strict timetable" for calling the effort done. The 65-year-old Mr. Sands is well recognized for his parts in hit movies and TV shows including A Room With A View, 24, and Smallville.

According to the San Bernandino County Sheriff's Office, his automobile was discovered in a parking lot, maybe where he left it before starting his journey. The police said that his relatives had hauled it away.

Later on Thursday, the police provided an update and said that the icy conditions were still impeding their efforts and that they were waiting to begin a new ground search. They told the PA news agency that there was "no deadline specified" for calling off the search and rescue effort, but they emphasized that they were still engaged in it.

After his absence was verified, the actor's pals voiced their worries. Samuel West, a British actor, said this on Twitter: "Let Julian Sands be alright, please." a supporter and an example. terrible news" Cassian Elwes, a film producer, remarked that he was "devastated" and that he had "offered numerous prayers" in response.

President Joe Biden declared a catastrophe after weeks of catastrophic storms that tore across California. On January 13, at about 19:30 local time, Mr. Sands was reported missing. The search was complicated by strong weather forecasts and the state of the trails, but the department's search and rescue teams reacted and started looking. However, a statement read, "We continue to search by aircraft and drones when the weather allows."

The police said that during the previous four weeks, they had responded to 14 calls on Mount San Antonio, also known as Mount Baldy to the locals. Hikers were advised to "keep clear" from that region.

Even seasoned hikers are having problems because it is so hazardous, according to the agency. Another American hiker who vanished in the same mountains is also being sought for.

A woman of four who was an experienced hiker, according to acquaintances, died last week after falling more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy. Mr. Sands has previously discussed his passion for trekking and mountain climbing.

In the year 2020, when asked what gave him joy, he said, "Near a mountain crest on a gorgeous, chilly morning." Mr. Sands, a Yorkshire native who has been in scores of movies and TV series, first gained international recognition for his leading performance in the 1985 British romantic comedy A Room with a View.

The father of three most recently made an appearance in the Peter Capaldi-led drama Benediction. Together with his wife, the author Evgenia Citkowitz, Mr. Sands resides in the Los Angeles neighborhood of North Hollywood.

They have two children. He previously married Sarah Sands, a former editor of the Today show on BBC Radio 4, and the couple had a son.