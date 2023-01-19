British actor Julian Sands was the reported missing hiker in California.

British actor Photo by Avel Chuklanov/Unsplash on Unsplash

The 65-year-old, who has appeared in films including A Room with a View and The Killing Fields, vanished on Friday in the vicinity of Mount Baldy.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office has received a tip that British actor Julian Sands is missing after trekking in the San Gabriel Mountains on Friday.

The actor, 65, resides in North Hollywood and is best known for his work in the films A Room with a View, The Killing Fields, and Naked Lunch.

Since a hiker went missing at 7 p.m. on Friday, rescue teams have been looking for him or her in the famous hiking and skiing destination of Baldy Bowl on Mount Baldy, according to sheriff's department spokesman Nathan Campos. On Wednesday afternoon, the missing hiker was identified by officials.

The search area surrounding Mt. Baldy has been hampered by the harsh winter weather in California. According to Campos, rescue workers on the ground were "taken off the mount on Saturday evening for their safety," and the search was carried out "by drone and helicopter when the weather allowed."

Authorities advise the public to avoid the region since there is a serious avalanche danger there. Experienced hikers are having a difficult time passing through there because of how hazardous it is, according to Campos. Rescue teams want to continue a ground search as soon as the weather improves, he added.

Authorities are also looking for Bob Gregory, a California hiker from Hawthorne who went missing on Monday in the San Gabriel Mountains, according to ABC News.

Growing Born in Yorkshire, Sands has had a diverse and lengthy career in the entertainment business, playing a variety of parts in movies and television shows. He has resided in the Los Angeles region for many years with his wife, the author Evgenia Citkowitz. He's got three kids. In an interview with the Guardian in 2018, Sands discussed his obsession with mountain climbing and the value of continuing to seek out new experiences as he got older. He characterized himself as happiest "near to a mountain crest on a magnificent chilly morning" in a different interview from 2020.

Sands said in 2020 that the only time he had previously been dangerously near to death was "in the early 1990s, in the Andes, stuck in a dreadful storm at 20,000 feet with three others." We were all in a terrible situation. We were fortunate compared to other people who lived nearby.