Ukraine Photo by Gayatri Malhotra/Unsplash on Unsplash

BERLIN/DAVOS — In anticipation of a meeting of Western military ministers on Friday, several nations are provoking the German chancellor.

Germany may be the key to international attempts to provide Ukraine with new tanks, but it is now waiting for the United States to act first, which isn't happening.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz is being urged to assist Ukraine in obtaining Germany's top-of-the-line Leopard 2 tanks in preparation for a potential spring attack ahead of a meeting of Western military ministers this Friday at the American Ramstein air station in Germany. The reason: Scholz must authorize the gift of German-built tanks from other nations in addition to managing his fleet of Leopard tanks and the biggest economy in Europe.

Germany may soon at least let allies like Poland and Finland move their Leopards to Kyiv, according to expectations. According to officials and diplomats in Berlin, the chancellor may even offer to assist Ukraine with the training and upkeep of the leopards.

But for the time being, Germany is most likely to go just that far. Unless, of course, the US is prepared to deploy tanks as well. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Scholz acknowledged as much while maintaining a low profile on the matter.

The chancellor said, "We are among the ones that are doing the most" in terms of military assistance to Ukraine, listing roughly four minutes' worth of military equipment Berlin has already sent or would soon deploy, ranging from air defense systems to Marder infantry combat vehicles.

To successfully safeguard Ukrainian independence and sovereignty, he said, "We are never doing anything simply by ourselves, but along with others, including the United States, which are extremely crucial in our joint duty."

German officials have emphasized this point repeatedly in recent days: Berlin's choice of Leopard tanks depends on Washington's readiness to supply its own M1 Abrams tanks. The help is not anticipated to include American tanks, even though President Joe Biden's administration is getting ready to reveal a significant new U.S. arms package for Ukraine on Friday.

For example, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wants to create a strong coalition of nations that would each send a few Leopard tanks to Ukraine, adding up to a sizable battlegroup of tanks.

So far, only Finland has officially discussed taking part in such a scheme. As long as mighty Germany is undecided, many other nations seem to be on the sidelines.

For example, Spain, which possesses around 200 Leopard 2 tanks, has already made it clear that the idea of deploying some of those tanks to Ukraine "is not on the table as we are speaking today," according to Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares' remarks on the topic on Tuesday in Davos.

However, according to EU officials, if Berlin and Washington shifted directions, nations like Spain would find it difficult to maintain such a stance.

After Britain stated last weekend that it would deploy its own Challenger 2 combat tanks to Ukraine, pressure on Scholz increased. To put even more pressure on Berlin, U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace is hosting a meeting with the defense ministers of Eastern Europe and the Baltic states on Thursday in Estonia.

To provide Berlin with a shared framework for tank exports, France is also thinking about deploying its own Leclerc tanks to Ukraine. "The issue is complex and hasn't been resolved in Paris yet." However, we are considering it, a French official told POLITICO before mentioning a meeting that would take place on Sunday.

We'll wait and see what the combined French-German Cabinet meeting decides. Western officials worry that Ukraine won't have much time before Russia begins a second, more extensive attack against it, which would call for late-game tank deployments to boost Kyiv's defenses.

Scholz has been cautioning against going it alone concerning arming Ukraine for months, according to Katja Leikert, a member of the foreign affairs committee from the center-right Christian Democratic Union, the major opposition party in Germany.

However, Putin is already acting in a risky way by refusing to let European allies transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv. "Germany should take the lead in a European coalition of nations supplying Leopard 2 combat tanks to Ukraine," she told POLITICO.

The Green Party, a minor coalition partner in the administration headed by Scholz's Social Democrats, is also voicing sharp criticism. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock of the Green Party stated earlier this week that she expects Friday's Ramstein summit will "put in motion choices that will help Ukraine free more people," in a barely covert call for deploying tanks to the country.

The "primary message" of the Ramstein summit, according to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, will be to give "more sophisticated assistance, heavier weapons, and more contemporary weaponry."

Strasbourg also put pressure on Germany to take more action on Wednesday. A non-binding resolution was voted by the European Parliament requesting Scholz to quickly organize a global alliance in support of deploying Leopards. Charles Michel, president of the European Council, also warned MEPs: "The moment is now." Ukraine needs additional armaments.

I wholeheartedly endorse the shipment of tanks. Given that the Leopard tanks are manufactured in Germany, a possible gesture by Scholz to assist with Leopard training or expand the supply chain for maintenance, as suggested by officials and diplomats in Berlin on Wednesday, may be of some significance.

According to Georg Löfflmann, an associate professor of war studies at Warwick University, "generally, the availability of replacement parts and secure logistical supply are vital to the performance of the main battle tank system, including, for example, recovery tanks to retrieve wounded tanks."

General Rajmund Andrzejczak, head of the general staff of the Polish armed forces, told POLITICO on Wednesday that Ukrainians could be taught to operate Western tanks rapidly and urged Kyiv's allies to avoid needless delays.

He referred to Russian actions in Soledar and Bakhmut, saying, "This is a critical area of fighting right now." So, it's now or never. It could already be too late if we don't transmit if we discuss too much if there is a delay caused by bureaucracy.