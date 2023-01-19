A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.

Idaho Murder Photo by Lacie Slezak/Unsplash on Unsplash

( CNN ) - According to records obtained by Law & Crime on Wednesday, a Washington court released search warrant paperwork used to recover evidence from the home and office of Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students in November.

Due to the sensitive nature of the inquiry at the time, many warrants and petitions were sealed. "Since then, a lengthy probable cause affidavit in Latah County, Idaho, has been unsealed, which eliminates the requirement for sealing the return of service here in Washington," the papers state.

Kohberger is being charged with first-degree murder for the stabbing deaths of four people: Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, also 20.

The suspect was a Pullman, Washington, resident and a master's degree student in the Criminal Justice and Criminology department at Washington State University when he was arrested last month.

A "collection of dark red," remnants of a pillow with a reddish-brown stain, and a piece of a mattress cover with stains were among the items taken from his home.

There are also many hair strands, vacuum dust, a Fire TV stick, and a computer tower on the list, as well as a black nitrate-type glove, retail receipts, a Dickies tag, and a few other objects.

Nothing about possible evidence found at the suspect's workplace is mentioned. We don't know whether anything has been found yet, and details about the search warrant's execution may still be classified.

On November 13, police discovered the bodies of two people who had been murdered in a house located off campus.

DNA on a tan leather knife sheath discovered close to one of the victims matched DNA on garbage seized from Kohberger's family home, as stated in the probable-cause document that led to his arrest.

Two law enforcement officials familiar with the inquiry have said that Kohberger was identified as the owner of a white Hyundai Elantra that was seen near the crime scene.

Last week, when Kohberger renounced his right to a quick hearing, the court set the preliminary probable cause hearing for June 26.

Since he was extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was apprehended almost seven weeks after the killings, he has been imprisoned without bond in the Latah County jail in Idaho. Not even Kohberger has entered a plea.