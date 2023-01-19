Gaetz receives criticism from Greene over committee assignments.

committee assignments Photo by Sangga Rima Roman Selia/Unsplash on Unsplash

In response to a jubilant tweet from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Wednesday on her committee assignments, Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) criticized her fellow far-right Republican for delaying Rep. Kevin McCarthy's (Calif.) Speakership attempt earlier this month.

Following her removal from her committee assignments under the Democratic majority, Gaetz congratulated Greene on her selections to the House Homeland Security and Oversight Committees in a tweet.

"Bravo, @mtgreenee!" was what Gaetz tweeted. She will work amazingly hard for the members of these important committees, which she has EARNED. Greene retaliated by criticizing Gaetz, saying that he had done nothing more than reduce the bar for a "motion to vacate" (MTV) the Speaker's seat while undermining the Republican caucus with his opposition to McCarthy's Speakership.

Greene tweeted, "Thanks to @SpeakerMcCarthy and Steering for voting me on the committees I asked for on the submission form that the majority of us filled out."

Unfortunately, we're weeks behind because you only had access to MTV from 5 to 1 for a week. Greene said, "I look forward to committees as the main MAGA voice in Congress."

One of the numerous concessions that McCarthy made to GOP holdouts in his campaign to become speaker was limiting the number of members who could submit a motion to vacate, which is a move to remove the speaker, from five to just one.

During the Speaker votes, Greene and Gaetz, both supporters of the previous president, Trump, sparred, with Greene supporting McCarthy and Gaetz heading a group of hard-line rebels against him.

In their Twitter conversation, Gaetz contended that holdouts gained "a couple of other things" during the speaker debate, but Greene disagreed.

The only alteration to the rules package between January 1 and January 6 was MTV's reduction from five to one. They are available for everyone to read online, as Greene noted on Twitter.

Before the 15 votes that began on January 3rd, "all important talks transpired in the conference and five family sessions."

Democrats first removed Greene from her committee positions in February 2021 for what they claimed to be her promotion of risky conspiracy theories and support for violence.

She has remained a crucial supporter of Trump, however, and McCarthy has welcomed her as he works to win over the party's far-right groups.