Nemat Shafik will be the first woman to serve as Columbia University's president.

Nemat "Minouche" Shafik has been chosen as the 20th president of Columbia University, becoming the first woman to lead the institution in its 268-year existence.

Shafik, an economist whose career has spanned academia and public policy, formerly worked as president of the London School of Economics and Political Science from 2017 until she arrived at Columbia.

According to a statement from the Board of Trustees announcing her nomination, "At LSE, she has supervised major improvements to the student experience and handled large growth and infrastructure projects, while retaining a great emphasis on LSE's academic purpose."

As she has done throughout her career, Minouche has stood out as a relentless advocate for inclusion and diversity as well as a smart, creative leader dedicated to developing and releasing talent and teams for the benefit of the general public.

Shafik was born in Egypt, but due to a political and economic crisis, she left the nation when she was just 4 years old.

"They can take everything away from you, except your education," my father, who like his father had a Ph.D. in chemistry, told me when my family fled Alexandria, where I was born in the early 1960s, Shafik said during a press conference on Wednesday at the Columbia Journalism School. Education was our rescue as a family that had to start anew, just as it was for the countless Columbia students.

Shafik began her career in the 1990s at the World Bank, where at age 36 she rose to the position of youngest vice president. She also held positions as the deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund, the deputy governor of the Bank of England, and the permanent secretary of the United Kingdom's Department for International Development.

She has previously held academic positions at Georgetown University's economics department and the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton business school.

Shafik succeeds Lee Bollinger, the university's longtime president, after a months-long presidential search that evaluated 600 nominees. Bollinger held the position for 21 years.

In a statement, Bollinger stated, "I feel that, if I had searched all over the globe for the greatest person to be the next head of Columbia, I would have picked Minouche Shafik." She is an inspired choice due to her knowledge, her life and career experiences, and her perspective on academia and public life in general.

As she began what he considered to be the finest job in the world, he stated, "I send her my deepest congratulations and very best wishes."

According to a university press statement, Columbia's Core Curriculum won't change under Shafik's leadership, at least in part. The general education requirements at the institution, according to her, are the "basis for citizenship" and support students' "ability to think for themselves."

In a statement to candidates, the Board of Trustees cited Shafik's most recent book, "What We Owe Each Other: A New Social Contract," as an example of her "unshakable belief" in the value of higher education in addressing global issues.

The letter said, "At Columbia, this call to action will strengthen our educational and research missions but also improve our position as a neighbor and civic partner."

The Ivy League institution has a tense relationship with the neighborhood of Morningside Heights, which has often caused controversy. Engagement is even more important in dispelling doubt about what and if institutions genuinely contribute to society, according to Shafik, who made the statement on Wednesday. We are at a point in history when colleges need to be both intellectual and relevant.

For Columbia, that commitment begins in our surrounding communities and extends throughout the world.

She was raised in America and has degrees in economics and politics from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, an economics master's from the London School of Economics, and an economics Ph.D. from Oxford University. On July 1, she will take over as president of the institution.