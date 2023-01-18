Ukraine conflict current events: Top Ukrainian officials killed in helicopter accident; Zelenskyy begs for Western tanks

Ukraine war Photo by Polina Petrishyna/Unsplash on Unsplash

On Wednesday, the interior ministry's top officials perished in a helicopter accident in a Kyiv neighborhood.

"On January 18, this morning, a State Emergency Service helicopter crashed near Brovary. The minister, the first deputy minister, and the state secretary perished in the accident, according to Ihor Klymenko, chief of the Ukrainian National Police, who posted the news on Facebook.

In Brovary, the aircraft came down close to a residential structure and a kindergarten. The accident's cause is being looked into.

According to Ukraine's emergency services, the collision claimed the lives of at least 17 people, including four children. In other news, Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, may be preparing to declare another wave of mobilization as his country attempts to bolster its military presence in Ukraine.

As early as January 18, according to researchers at the American think tank Institute for the Study of War, Putin might launch a second mobilization wave to increase his army. Last week, Ukrainian intelligence authorities said that they thought Russia was getting ready for a second round of mobilization.

According to Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, the Kyiv branch of his business was not worried about revenue since the well-known ride-sharing app was assisting in life-saving efforts.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Khosrowshahi said, "They are risking their lives there, sending physicians to hospitals, teaching in schools, carrying refugees, and providing winter supplies to people in need."

According to Khosrowshahi, he recently traveled to Kyiv to see how Uber, which has been operating there since 2016, was improving the everyday lives of Ukrainians while the Russian conflict rages on. There is still a tonne of work to be done, he continued.

The company in charge of regulating the export of agricultural goods from Ukraine said that two boats carrying 64,200 metric tonnes of grain and other food items had departed from Ukrainian ports. One ship is carrying rapeseed and is headed toward Germany.

The other ship is carrying maize to Libya. A July 2016 compromise between Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the United Nations lifted Russia's naval blockade and allowed three major Ukrainian ports to reopen. More than 660 ships have left Ukrainian ports so far.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was given an "honorary citizen of the city of Kyiv" award by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"Boris often traveled to the capital of Ukraine, both in times of peace and in the most tumultuous conflict with the Russian invader." Johnson did all in his power to assist Ukraine during his time as British Prime Minister, according to Klitschko.

Following Russia's invasion, Johnson was among the first international leaders to pay a visit to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, and he soon established himself as one of the most prominent Western backers of Ukraine. In July, he submitted his resignation as prime minister.

First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Joe Biden of the United States sent their condolences to the families of those who perished in the helicopter accident in Ukraine.

The first pair released a statement in which they said, "Our hearts are also with the scores of people who were murdered or maimed, including innocent children, and their families."

The efforts of Denys Monastyrsky, Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs, who died in the collision along with several other Ukrainian authorities, were lauded by the Bidens. He was referred to by the Bidens as a "reformer and patriot" who "championed the will of the Ukrainian people."

The Bidens added, "We will continue to respect that heritage through our unwavering engagement with the people of Ukraine to keep the torch of freedom alive and through efforts to enhance Ukraine's institutions."