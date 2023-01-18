The Netherlands declares that it will provide Ukraine with Patriot support.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday that his nation intends to "join" Germany and the United States in their attempts to provide Ukraine with cutting-edge Patriot defense systems and training.

At the beginning of a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House, Rutte indicated the Netherlands' goals. Rutte's statement, according to the Dutch military ministry, came after Ukraine requested that the Netherlands supply "Patriot capacity."

Rutte said to Biden, "We have the ambition to join what you are doing with Germany on the Patriot project." "I believe we must participate in it."

In his evening speech, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Netherlands had agreed to supply Ukraine with a Patriot battery. "There are now three batteries that are guaranteed." But this is only the start. "We are putting fresh ideas to work to improve our air defense," Zelenskyy stated.

Rutte, who claimed to have discussed the prospective help with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday, was more evasive about the promise in his public remarks.

He disclosed to Dutch television, NOS, that his administration is in discussions regarding the precise contributions it may provide. According to the defense ministry, the Dutch military possesses four Patriot systems, one of which is not in use.

According to Rutte, "the objective is not just training but also equipment." The Dutch military, he said, is now assessing "what precisely we have and how we can assure that it functions properly with the American and German systems."

In a discussion at Georgetown University, he noted that the choice was an acknowledgment that "we all have to do more" as the conflict in Ukraine approaches a crucial stage.

As Ukrainian servicemen arrived at the Fort Sill Army post in Oklahoma to begin training on how to operate and maintain the Patriot missile defense system, Rutte discussed the prospective aid. The Patriot is the most sophisticated surface-to-air missile system the West has given Ukraine to counter aerial strikes from Russia.

The training would teach 90 to 100 Ukrainian soldiers how to handle the Patriot missile system, according to Pentagon spokesman Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder.

During the discussion on Tuesday, Biden also spoke about American plans to further restrict China's access to advanced semiconductors via export limitations.

Since the United States Commerce Department unveiled new export regulations targeted at China in October, the government has been attempting to align the Netherlands with its goals. The limitations are meant to restrict China's access to powerful computing chips, the creation and upkeep of supercomputers, and the production of advanced semiconductors.

At the beginning of the discussion, Biden said, "Together, we're working on how to retain a free and open Indo-Pacific and, quite honestly, the difficulties of China."

According to administration officials, export restrictions are required because China may employ semiconductors to develop sophisticated military systems, including weapons of mass destruction, violate human rights, and accelerate and more precisely plan and execute its military operations.

The Dutch tech company ASML is a significant producer of lithography equipment used in the design and fabrication of semiconductors. One of ASML's largest customers is China. Soon after the administration revealed the export control restrictions last autumn, CEO Peter Wennink downplayed their significance.

In its annual report, ASML predicted that its total company revenues in 2022 would be close to 21 billion euros. Additionally, the United States and Japan have discussed tighter export regulations to prevent the sale of semiconductor manufacturing technology to China. Rutte's visit comes after Biden had meetings with Fumio Kishida, the prime minister of Japan, last week.

In a joint statement released after their meeting, the U.S. and Japan said they had decided to "sharpen our shared edge on economic security, including protection and promotion of key and developing technologies." Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for China's foreign ministry, urged Japan and the Netherlands last week to defy American pressure.

To sustain the multilateral trade framework and ensure the stability of the world's industrial and supply networks, he added, "we hope the relevant nations would do the right thing and work together." This will safeguard their long-term interests as well.

One of the "strongest" friends of the United States, according to Biden, the Netherlands has supported Ukraine since Russia began its invasion in February and has shown itself to be "very, very steadfast."

This year, the Netherlands has pledged to fund Ukraine to the tune of roughly $2.7 billion (2.5 billion euros). The funds will be used for military hardware as well as humanitarian and diplomatic initiatives. It would be a significant step for the NATO partner if the Netherlands offered the Ukraine Patriot help, whether it came in the form of weaponry, missiles, or training.

Part of the emphasis of the Ukrainian soldiers' current training in Oklahoma will be on how to maintain the batteries that will be transferred to Ukraine by the United States when training is over. Each system consists of several parts, including a phased-array radar, a control station, computers, and generators.

The Army claims that although each system normally needs 90 personnel to run and maintain it, only three soldiers are required to fire it. Once the Patriot is on the battlefield, some of the continuing maintenance support will be carried out remotely, according to Ryder.

For his part, the Dutch prime minister commended Biden for organizing the global campaign to support Ukraine. If the United States had not stepped up as you did, things would have been very different, according to Rutte, who is certain that history will decide in 2022.

