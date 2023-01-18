18 people are killed in a helicopter accident in Kyiv, including the interior minister of Ukraine.

Helicopter crash Photo by Cristian Grecu/Unsplash on Unsplash

( CNN ) - At least 18 people, including the whole leadership team of Ukraine's interior ministry, have died in a helicopter accident in the Kyiv area, according to authorities.

According to Oleksiy Kuleba, chief of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, at least 29 other people were hurt in the event on Wednesday in the city of Brovary, on the outskirts of the capital of Ukraine.

On social media, Anton Geraschenko, a ministry advisor, reported that the victims of the accident were Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky, First Deputy Minister Yevheniy Yenin, and Secretary of State Yuriy Lubkovychis. He also called those on board the helicopter "patriots of Ukraine."

According to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, chief of the Ukrainian Presidential Administration, only nine individuals on board the plane perished, with villagers "taking their children to the kindergarten" being the additional victims.

Together with Tymoshenko, Kuleba told reporters at the site that "there is presently no information on the number of missing youngsters." It is still being done. Lists are being created when parents arrive.

Gray skies and very little visibility were seen by a CNN crew on the ground in the Kyiv area. After seeing pieces of flight manuals amid the wreckage, a CNN producer was able to determine that the helicopter that crashed was a Eurocopter EC225 "Super Puma."

According to Kuleba, it came down close to a residential building and a kindergarten. The kindergarten staff and students were there at the time of the incident.

Everyone was now evacuated, he remarked on Telegram. He said, "Firefighters, paramedics, and the police are all responding to the site."