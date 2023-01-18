Saint Paul, MN

Hamline University's art teacher sues for showing Prophet Muhammad photos in class.

In a joint statement, the university's president and board chair acknowledged that they had "learned much" about Islam.

A former art teacher who displayed pictures of the Prophet Muhammad in class has filed a lawsuit against Hamline University, alleging that the school's administration defamed her and backtracked on a promise to hire her to teach in the next spring semester.

Erika López Prater filed a lawsuit against the institution on Tuesday, according to her attorneys, alleging, among other things, defamation, religious discrimination, and breach of contract.

In a joint statement issued less than two hours later, the university's president and board chair stated they had "learned much" about Islam and that the choice to label the event as Islamophobic at the time was "flawed." This month, as word of the university's decision not to extend López Prater's contract spread throughout the world, the private institution in St.

Paul found itself at the heart of a difficult discussion about academic freedom and religious tolerance. López Prater received support from colleagues who believed the university's actions might discourage academics from teaching contentious subjects.

While a major Muslim organization claimed it did not find the teacher's behavior improper, a significant local Muslim organization defended administrators, arguing that they had to take action to safeguard pupils of different religious views.

On the subject of whether Islam authorizes depictions of the Prophet Muhammad, scholars and religious authorities have sometimes differed. To prevent idolatry, some Muslims think that images are forbidden. In the houses of others, there are pictures of the prophet.

In an October lecture, López Prater displayed paintings from two centuries ago that represent prophets the prophet receiving revelations from the angel Gabriel, which would eventually serve as the inspiration for the Qur'an.

López Prater said that she included a disclaimer in the course material and prepared the students for the photos for "at least a few minutes." Aram Wedatalla, the head of the Muslim Student Association and one of her pupils, said that she heard the lecturer issue a "trigger warning," questioned what it was for, and then saw that it was the Prophet.

Attorneys for López Prater said in the case that she discussed her syllabus with a department chair and other people at Hamline University and that nobody voiced any objections to her choice to display the photographs.

Attorney David Redden said that "students watching the online course had enough notice about the artworks." Before the artworks were presented, students who were taking the online course had plenty of time to look away from, turn away from, switch off from, or even exit their computer displays.

López Prater was originally advised by a department boss that "it seemed like you did everything perfectly," according to Redden. A few weeks later, she got an email from the university alerting her that the online art history course she had been in talks to teach for the spring semester would no longer be offered.

Early in November, the university's Office of Inclusive Excellence released a school email claiming that acts in her class were "undeniably inconsiderate, insulting, and Islamophobic." However, numerous Muslim academics and advocacy organizations disagree with this claim.

In the student newspaper and at a "community conversation" meeting on Islamophobia in December, Redden said that Hamline University had turned López Prater into a "pariah," silencing those who wanted to stand up for her and let individuals disparage her.

Because López Prater is not Muslim and she did not conform her behavior to the particular beliefs of a Muslim sect or the religion-based preferences of Hamline that images of Muhammad not be shown to any Hamline student, he claimed that the university violated its policy on academic freedom and had discriminated against her.

López Prater "suffered acute, intense, and ongoing mental suffering, including numerous bodily indications of that misery," Redden said, throughout it all. On Tuesday evening, the institution refused to comment on the case.

Fayneese Miller, the university president, and Ellen Watters, the chair of the board, announced in a joint statement that they had "reviewed and re-examined" the institution's reaction to the press coverage but avoided mentioning the complaint.

"The community of Hamline, which is multicultural and multireligious, has taken the lead in fostering respectful discourse." Like any business, we sometimes make mistakes. "Those two wrote. "Language that does not represent our views on academic freedom was employed to understand and assist our Muslim students."

We have concluded that our use of the word "Islamophobic" was incorrect in light of what we have learned. "They composed." "For all members of the Hamline community, academic freedom is something we fervently encourage." "We also think that it's possible and desirable for academic independence and student assistance to coexist."

In the next few months, the institution announced that it would organize two conferences: one on academic freedom and student welfare and the other on academic freedom and religion.

