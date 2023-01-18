Wednesday will bring a significant snow storm that will affect the whole state.

Sherif Saad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25p1W7_0kITfoK900
Weather Alert DayPhoto byOsman Rana/UnsplashonUnsplash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A big winter storm is expected to develop over the state on Wednesday during the day after a calm start to the work week. Throughout the day, there will be patches of heavy snow, some light glazing, and gusty north and northwest winds, which will make driving difficult and hazardous over practically the entire state.
Please don't go outdoors on Wednesday if you don't have to! Almost the whole state of Nebraska is under winter storm warnings, and winter weather advisories are in effect for the far northwest and very southeast regions of the state.
Winter Storm Warnings go into place for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, with these advisories starting to take effect for western Nebraska on Tuesday evening. The winter weather warnings are in effect all day on Wednesday and end from west to east late that evening or early the next morning.
Snow will start to hit western Nebraska as a low-pressure system leaves Colorado late tonight and moves east into Kansas. Snow will increase in coverage and severity during the night and into Wednesday morning. Look for a wintry combination of snow, ice, sleet, and rain to affect Lincoln and southeast Nebraska by early Wednesday, around drivetime.
That wintry mixture will change to pure snow during the morning, which might sometimes be heavy. Our perspective on snowfall quantities will be heavily influenced by this transition; if it occurs sooner, we may see more snow and less ice, while if it occurs later, we may see less snow and more ice.
Most of the day will be marked by patches of snow, some of which will be heavy. At their highest, snowfall rates, which are anticipated to occur from late morning until late afternoon, might range from 1 to 2 inches per hour.
There will be areas of blowing and drifting snow as well as whiteout conditions and decreased visibility due to the snow and north and northeast winds that are blowing at 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.
As was already indicated, Wednesday's trip will be challenging, risky, and maybe just impossible at times. Please refrain from using the roads if you can avoid them! By late Wednesday, snow will start to stop from the west to the east as the low-pressure system moves farther east out of the region.
By 10 p.m. on Wednesday, the majority of western Nebraska should be free of snow, with light to moderate snow remaining in eastern Nebraska that may extend through early Thursday morning. In many regions, 8 to 12 inches of snow may fall, according to the snowfall prediction, which covers a sizable chunk of the state.
From northeastern Colorado through areas of the southwestern and central regions of the state, including Imperial, North Platte, Lexington, Broken Bow, and Albion, the strongest band of snow—12′′ to 16′′—is anticipated to form. There will be a fairly sharp transition between higher snowfall totals and lower ones, especially in the southeast of the state.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Lincoln was expected to get between 4 and 8 inches of snow. We do so with the qualification that near-term projections continue to point to the possibility of potentially greater totals in the Lincoln region.
As previously indicated, the transition from a wintry mix to pure snow will also affect these snowfall levels; if it occurs earlier than presently anticipated, we may have larger snowfall amounts and vice versa. Although less of an issue than the prospect of significant snowfall, the risk of ice over southeast Nebraska might increase the chaos of travel worries on Wednesday morning.
According to the prediction as of Tuesday afternoon, before we switch to complete snow, Hebron, Beatrice, Nebraska City, and Falls City might have 0.10 to 0.20 inches of ice.
Although there won't be much ice, any untreated or elevated surfaces might become quite slippery by Wednesday morning, despite our lack of expectations. It will be a chilly and windy day on Wednesday in terms of temperature.
Expect morning lows to range from the low 20s to the mid-30s across the state. Even though afternoon temperatures will only "warm" up to the mid-20s to mid-30s from west to east, gusty north and northeastern winds will cause wind chills to drop to the single digits, teens, and low-20s by Wednesday afternoon.
The cooler temperatures during the next week and the daily prospects for some extra light snow are the highlights of the extended outlook.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Storms# Weather# Winter# Rainfall# Weather Alert Day

Comments / 0

Published by

I am covering national and local news, sports, entertainment, business, technology, and more with award-winning writing and photographs. Stay tuned!

Irvine, CA
2K followers

More from Sherif Saad

Tallahassee, FL

VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.

According to reports, Vice President Kamala Harris requested that everyone who attended her speech on Sunday in Tallahassee, Florida, sign a paper attesting to their vaccination status.

Read full story

"Avatar: The Way of Water" is the sixth-highest worldwide gross of all time, at over $2 billion.

James Cameron's massively successful follow-up to "Avatar," "Avatar: The Way of Water," has topped $2 billion in worldwide ticket sales after just six weeks in theaters. It's the first picture released during a global epidemic to reach the coveted milestone, joining the ranks of "Avatar," "Avengers: Endgame," "Titanic," "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," and "Avengers: Infinity War."

Read full story

Manchin says White House wants Democrats to confront debt limit without GOP is a "mistake."

Washington (CNN ) — On Sunday, West Virginia Democrat Senator Joe Manchin said it was a mistake for the White House to demand that Democrats handle the debt limit without consulting with legislative Republicans.

Read full story
1 comments
Madison, WI

On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.

On Sunday, the 50th anniversary of the now-overturned Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision, which established a federal right to an abortion, thousands of people are expected to attend women's marches around the nation demanding the preservation of abortion rights.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Mother of activist killed by law enforcement at Atlanta police training site feels enraged and helpless.

( CNN ) - Protests erupted in Atlanta on Saturday after the death of an activist shot by police earlier this week. The activist's mother said she feels outraged and helpless.

Read full story
7 comments

Biden's closest assistant, Ron Klain, is said to be leaving the White House shortly.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — According to a source familiar with Ron Klain's intentions, the White House chief of staff, who has served as President Joe Biden's top adviser for more than two years, is planning to depart his position in the coming weeks.

Read full story
9 comments

Europe is prepared to launch its mission to Jupiter's ice moons.

Jupiter's ice moons will be the focus of one of Europe's most ambitious space missions ever. Final checks on the Juice satellite are being performed in Toulouse, France before it is delivered to the launch site in South America. It will leave our planet in April.

Read full story
Colorado State

Friday night travel in southern Colorado will be impacted by heavy snow.

Clear skies and quiet winds characterize the early hours of Friday when temperatures are roughly 15 to 20 degrees lower than normal. The snow starts falling about midday in the mountains and makes it's way down I-25 and into the plains around 5 o'clock. Overnight, the snow has only increased.

Read full story
2 comments

Next to her son Benjamin Keough, Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland.

According to information obtained by ET, Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest near her son, Benjamin Keough. It has been decided that Presley will be laid to rest at the Meditation Garden that is located on the grounds of Graceland, much like her son.

Read full story

'Toadzilla,' the world's largest cane toad, was discovered in an Australian park.

The new "King of the Toads" that park rangers in Australia have discovered and given the moniker "Toadzilla" to is believed to be the biggest toad in any part of the globe. Conway National Park staff members reported feeling "startled" on the 12th of January when they discovered a female Toadzilla deep in the park's forest.

Read full story
2 comments
Memphis, TN

As a result of Tyre Nichols's death, five police officers in Memphis have been disciplined or terminated.

On Friday, the Memphis Police Department decided to terminate the jobs of five officers who had aided in the arrest of Tyre Nichols, who had been involved in a traffic incident earlier this month. Nichols had gone away only three days after the incident.

Read full story

What exactly are Leopard 2 tanks, and why is Ukraine interested in purchasing them?

This tank, which was produced in Germany, saw its first action in 1979 and has since seen extensive use throughout the continent. Approximately 500 kilometers of the range are available for the German-made Leopard 2 main combat tank (311 miles).

Read full story
3 comments

Trump wants to throw the draught abortion decision-breakers in prison.

Trump, who is no longer president, has called for the arrest of the reporters who exposed the Supreme Court's intentions to overturn Roe v. Wade via the publication of a draught judgment that was obtained illegally.

Read full story
78 comments

Zelensky calls for tank aid as Western allies gather to discuss the Ukraine conflict.

At crucial meetings with dozens of Western allies in southern Germany, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a direct call for tanks. Both the United States and Europe have already pledged to provide additional weaponry.

Read full story
2 comments

Eaten just ketchup, garlic powder, and spice cubes, a man lives at sea for 24 days.

Elvis Francois, who was rescued in the department of La Guajira in the far north of Colombia, is being attended by personnel of the Colombian Navy as he waits to board the CMA CGM Voltario at the port of Cartagena, Colombia, on January 16, 2023.

Read full story
2 comments

President of Peru calls for dialogue as widespread demonstrations leave more than 30 people hurt.

( CNN ) - After skirmishes between protestors and police during widespread rallies resulted in one death and 30 injuries, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has appealed for dialogue. "Once again, I urge conversation and urge those political leaders to cool down.

Read full story

White House officials were surprised by AG Garland's special counsel appointment to examine Biden.

The White House Counsel's Office was alerted by the National Archives when President Joe Biden's legal team uncovered a trove of sensitive records at his former office at a Washington, DC, think tank last year.

Read full story
133 comments
Evansville, IN

The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Sgt. Gray, "officers were on site very soon and went directly inside Walmart." A description of the criminal was provided to us. The police subsequently set out to locate the offender.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

7 people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after a gunshot death near a planned Atlanta police academy.

( CNN ) - According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, seven people were detained and charged with domestic terrorism after the shooting deaths of one person and a Georgia state trooper close to a potential Atlanta police training center.

Read full story
30 comments

Comparing Karine Jean tolerance Pierre's with reporters to the biblical character Job

The White House press secretary was hailed by DNC Chair Jaime Harrison for being "equipped with the facts." On Thursday, Jaime Harrison, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, defended Karine Jean-Pierre, the press secretary for the White House, by drawing comparisons to biblical characters. "@KJP46 has a remarkable skill and the patience of Job."

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy