Wednesday will bring a significant snow storm that will affect the whole state.
VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.
According to reports, Vice President Kamala Harris requested that everyone who attended her speech on Sunday in Tallahassee, Florida, sign a paper attesting to their vaccination status.Read full story
"Avatar: The Way of Water" is the sixth-highest worldwide gross of all time, at over $2 billion.
James Cameron's massively successful follow-up to "Avatar," "Avatar: The Way of Water," has topped $2 billion in worldwide ticket sales after just six weeks in theaters. It's the first picture released during a global epidemic to reach the coveted milestone, joining the ranks of "Avatar," "Avengers: Endgame," "Titanic," "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," and "Avengers: Infinity War."Read full story
Manchin says White House wants Democrats to confront debt limit without GOP is a "mistake."
Washington (CNN ) — On Sunday, West Virginia Democrat Senator Joe Manchin said it was a mistake for the White House to demand that Democrats handle the debt limit without consulting with legislative Republicans.Read full story
1 comments
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.
On Sunday, the 50th anniversary of the now-overturned Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision, which established a federal right to an abortion, thousands of people are expected to attend women's marches around the nation demanding the preservation of abortion rights.Read full story
Mother of activist killed by law enforcement at Atlanta police training site feels enraged and helpless.
( CNN ) - Protests erupted in Atlanta on Saturday after the death of an activist shot by police earlier this week. The activist's mother said she feels outraged and helpless.Read full story
7 comments
Biden's closest assistant, Ron Klain, is said to be leaving the White House shortly.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — According to a source familiar with Ron Klain's intentions, the White House chief of staff, who has served as President Joe Biden's top adviser for more than two years, is planning to depart his position in the coming weeks.Read full story
9 comments
Europe is prepared to launch its mission to Jupiter's ice moons.
Jupiter's ice moons will be the focus of one of Europe's most ambitious space missions ever. Final checks on the Juice satellite are being performed in Toulouse, France before it is delivered to the launch site in South America. It will leave our planet in April.Read full story
Friday night travel in southern Colorado will be impacted by heavy snow.
Clear skies and quiet winds characterize the early hours of Friday when temperatures are roughly 15 to 20 degrees lower than normal. The snow starts falling about midday in the mountains and makes it's way down I-25 and into the plains around 5 o'clock. Overnight, the snow has only increased.Read full story
2 comments
Next to her son Benjamin Keough, Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland.
According to information obtained by ET, Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest near her son, Benjamin Keough. It has been decided that Presley will be laid to rest at the Meditation Garden that is located on the grounds of Graceland, much like her son.Read full story
'Toadzilla,' the world's largest cane toad, was discovered in an Australian park.
The new "King of the Toads" that park rangers in Australia have discovered and given the moniker "Toadzilla" to is believed to be the biggest toad in any part of the globe. Conway National Park staff members reported feeling "startled" on the 12th of January when they discovered a female Toadzilla deep in the park's forest.Read full story
2 comments
As a result of Tyre Nichols's death, five police officers in Memphis have been disciplined or terminated.
On Friday, the Memphis Police Department decided to terminate the jobs of five officers who had aided in the arrest of Tyre Nichols, who had been involved in a traffic incident earlier this month. Nichols had gone away only three days after the incident.Read full story
What exactly are Leopard 2 tanks, and why is Ukraine interested in purchasing them?
This tank, which was produced in Germany, saw its first action in 1979 and has since seen extensive use throughout the continent. Approximately 500 kilometers of the range are available for the German-made Leopard 2 main combat tank (311 miles).Read full story
3 comments
Trump wants to throw the draught abortion decision-breakers in prison.
Trump, who is no longer president, has called for the arrest of the reporters who exposed the Supreme Court's intentions to overturn Roe v. Wade via the publication of a draught judgment that was obtained illegally.Read full story
78 comments
Zelensky calls for tank aid as Western allies gather to discuss the Ukraine conflict.
At crucial meetings with dozens of Western allies in southern Germany, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a direct call for tanks. Both the United States and Europe have already pledged to provide additional weaponry.Read full story
2 comments
Eaten just ketchup, garlic powder, and spice cubes, a man lives at sea for 24 days.
Elvis Francois, who was rescued in the department of La Guajira in the far north of Colombia, is being attended by personnel of the Colombian Navy as he waits to board the CMA CGM Voltario at the port of Cartagena, Colombia, on January 16, 2023.Read full story
2 comments
President of Peru calls for dialogue as widespread demonstrations leave more than 30 people hurt.
( CNN ) - After skirmishes between protestors and police during widespread rallies resulted in one death and 30 injuries, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has appealed for dialogue. "Once again, I urge conversation and urge those political leaders to cool down.Read full story
White House officials were surprised by AG Garland's special counsel appointment to examine Biden.
The White House Counsel's Office was alerted by the National Archives when President Joe Biden's legal team uncovered a trove of sensitive records at his former office at a Washington, DC, think tank last year.Read full story
133 comments
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Sgt. Gray, "officers were on site very soon and went directly inside Walmart." A description of the criminal was provided to us. The police subsequently set out to locate the offender.Read full story
2 comments
7 people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after a gunshot death near a planned Atlanta police academy.
( CNN ) - According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, seven people were detained and charged with domestic terrorism after the shooting deaths of one person and a Georgia state trooper close to a potential Atlanta police training center.Read full story
30 comments
Comparing Karine Jean tolerance Pierre's with reporters to the biblical character Job
The White House press secretary was hailed by DNC Chair Jaime Harrison for being "equipped with the facts." On Thursday, Jaime Harrison, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, defended Karine Jean-Pierre, the press secretary for the White House, by drawing comparisons to biblical characters. "@KJP46 has a remarkable skill and the patience of Job."Read full story
3 comments
