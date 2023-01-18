The Bay Area has seen amazing amounts of rainfall so far.

Rainfall Photo by Bjorn Snelders/Unsplash on Unsplash

Since December of last year, a series of storms have pounded Northern California and the San Francisco Bay Area, and as the local reservoirs fill, the rainfall totals are starting to stack up.

The San Francisco International Airport's gauge, according to the National Weather Service, has recorded 20.30 inches since October 1, above the average for a water year, which is the 12 months from October 1 to September 30. 19.64 inches are typically measured at this location in a water year.

The water year, which tracks the water cycle from the rainy season through the spring and summer when the snowpack melts and its runoff flows into reservoirs and streams, is used by water managers.

The yearly average, which is 22.89 inches from October 1 to September 30, is already being approached by the meteorological service's gauge in downtown San Francisco.

Since October 1, 2022, the site has grown by 21.75 inches as of January 16, which is 205% over average. At the same time last year, the area had a height of 16.84 inches.

A location in Redwood City on the peninsula has measured 21.06 inches since October 1, accumulating 252% of the usual annual rainfall so far. To date for the water year, Santa Rosa, which is to the north, has received 25.08 inches of rain, or 158% of the average.

The bulk of this season's rain in the Bay Area has fallen since December 26. For instance, between December 26 and January 16, Downtown San Francisco saw rainfall totaling 17 inches, ranking it as the seventh wettest 21-day span in recorded history.

Local reservoirs have been refilled as a result of recent weather. According to Matt Keller, a district spokeswoman, four out of ten reservoirs in the Santa Clara Valley Water District were overflowing and leaking water into rivers.

Almaden is 104% full, Coyote Reservoir is 111% full, Uvas is 105% full, and Lexington is 103% full. The smaller reservoir, Uvas, often spills, according to Keller. A bigger one, like Lexington, spills less often. In 2017 and 2019, it last leaked.

According to Keller, this is unquestionably excellent news for our water supply since none of the floods in the Santa Clara Valley were very destructive. As of January 10, all seven reservoirs in Marin County were full. This most recent instance occurred in February 2019.

According to Adriane Mertens, a representative for Marin Water, "it's very excellent news; we're in terrific condition for the shorter term, which means the next two years, since our local storage supplies around 75% of our water supply."

"The Russian River, from which the remainder of our water is derived, has similarly made a full recovery." Right now, everything is going well. Our efforts at long-term planning do not halt as a result. "To be ready for the next drought, we're doing a district-wide strategic water supply assessment."