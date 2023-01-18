An apparent gang or cartel hit in California claimed the lives of six people, including a young mother and her newborn.

California Murder Photo by Andalucía Andaluía/Unsplash on Unsplash

On Tuesday, the sheriff of Tulare County, California, revealed that a shooting that left six people dead on Monday morning in central California, including a young mother and her child, appeared to have been gang or cartel-connected.

The shooting that occurred at 3:30 a.m. on Monday was the subject of a news conference given by Sheriff Mike Boudreaux on Tuesday.

Two people were shot to death at a residence on the 6800 block of Harvest Road in Goshen, where deputies were summoned.

According to KMPH-TV, they found four more victims after examining the house. At the time, the detectives thought there were at least two perpetrators. When deputies arrived, one of the six victims was still alive, but he or she passed very shortly after.

Rosa Parraz, 72; Eladio Parraz Jr., 52; Jennifer Analla, 50; Marcos Parraz, 19; Elyssa Parraz, 16; and Nycholas Parraz, 10 months, were named as the victims at the press conference.

According to Boudreaux, when deputies searched the residence under a search warrant for narcotics a week before the incident, they discovered drugs, ammo, and guns.

On Tuesday, Boudreaux said that hundreds of pieces of evidence had been gathered by detectives working round-the-clock, and he anticipated that more would be found. Additionally, he requested that local businesses and individuals review any security footage that had been captured between 3-5 a.m. on Monday and alert the sheriff's office if they saw anything unusual.

According to Boudreaux, the victims were specifically targeted and shot in the head or in other locations where the attacker knew they would die quickly.

He said, "This was not a random act of violence." The sheriff said that gangs and cartels both operate in Tulare County and central California. He encouraged people to be aware of their surroundings rather than point the finger at one cartel or another.

While Boudreaux acknowledged witnessing some atrocious actions during his time with the police, the death of a 6-month-old infant and the methodical manner in which it was carried out were among the worst. Goshen is a rural village with a population of around 3,000.

"The country is shocked by it. "It's frightening that this threat exists in our neighborhood," she added. The sheriff was unable to go into great detail about the evidence that his office, the FBI, and the ATF had gathered, but he expressed confidence that the suspect or suspects would be apprehended.

A $10,000 prize is being offered by the Tulare County Sheriff's Office for information that results in an arrest. According to Boudreaux, more money is on the way, so the award will probably increase.