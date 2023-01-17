At a coal mining protest in Germany, police jailed climate campaigner Greta Thunberg.

Protest Photo by AJ Colores/Unsplash on Unsplash

( CNN ) - Greta Thunberg, a climate change activist, was arrested by German police in the hamlet of Lützerath, west Germany while participating in a demonstration against the development of a coal mine. Official police spokesman Christof Hüls told CNN on Tuesday that this was Thunberg's second time being held at the scene.

According to Hüls, she was among the many demonstrators who stormed a police line and invaded an open coal mine that the authorities have not yet been able to fully secure. With the earth having been weakened by recent rains, authorities were worried that the "masses of demonstrators" might easily put it in motion as they marched on the coal mine.

Police said that Thunberg was one of the persons they detained after they removed them from the "risk area." Although "we knew who she was," Hüls emphasized that she was not given "VIP treatment." "Moreover, she did not resist," he said.

He stated that Thunberg had been the rally's primary speaker on Saturday and that she had "surprise" come back to protest again on Sunday, after being arrested for the first time, and again on Tuesday. According to Reuters' reporting, police indicated Tuesday's detainees will be freed later that day.

Thunberg was one of the thousands of activists and demonstrators who rallied over the weekend to stop the destruction of a German town to expand the RWE-owned Garzweiler lignite coal mine. RWE aims to construct a 1.5-kilometer perimeter fence around the community when the eviction is complete, isolating the homes, businesses, and infrastructure inside it before demolishing it.

Environmentalists take this planned coal mine expansion very seriously. They point out that the Paris Climate Agreement aims to keep global warming to within 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and that continuing to burn coal for electricity would increase emissions that contribute to that warming. Coal is the most polluting fossil fuel there, and lignite is the most polluting kind of coal.

On Friday, Thunberg tweeted that she had arrived in Lützerath to join the protest against the expansion. Saturday night, Thunberg gave a speech to the protesters. She emphasized that the carbon was still underground. We will continue to fight so long as there is carbon stored underneath.

For the sake of short-term economic expansion and corporate avarice, "we need to halt the present devastation of our world and sacrifice people," she said.

Photos from the demonstrations show police in riot gear attempting to disperse the protestors, and violence between the activists and the police has persisted throughout this month. According to earlier CNN reports, some of the protestors have been living in Lützerath for over two years, taking up residence in the houses of former inhabitants who were forced to leave because of the mine.

There have been more than a thousand police officers working on the eviction. Many of the homes in the hamlet have been demolished and replaced with excavators.

It is disputed by RWE and Germany's Green Party that the latter's proposed mine expansion would raise global emissions, as the latter argues that the European Union's carbon emission restrictions allow for the offsetting of any additional carbon emissions.

However, it has been made plain by several climate assessments that we must hasten the adoption of renewable energy and the phase-out of fossil fuels. Research published in the last several years also suggests that Germany may not need the additional coal.

Even if coal plants work at extremely high capacity until the end of this decade, they currently have more coal available than required from existing sources, according to a paper published in August by the worldwide research organization several Coal Transitions.