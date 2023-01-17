'Why should you constantly fire with lethal force?' Biden asks police personnel to be retrained.

Joe Biden Photo by Gayatri Malhotra/Unsplash on Unsplash

In a speech addressing issues of racial fairness, Vice President Joe Biden advocated for retraining police to reduce their use of lethal force.

On Monday, Vice President Biden spoke to a civil rights organization in Washington, DC, where he blasted Republicans for blocking a Democratic initiative to overhaul the nation's police force.

"We need to give the police a refresher course on why it's not appropriate to constantly use lethal force." The truth is that you don't have to resort to hiding your firearm if you need to use it. Vice President, Joe Biden, made this statement.

In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Biden addressed the gathering of the National Action Network.

After the May 2020 murder of George Floyd, a black man, when a police officer knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes, Biden also discussed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, a Democratic police reform measure created in response to Floyd's death.

Due to Floyd's death, there were widespread demonstrations against police violence.

Designed to overhaul police training and regulations, ban the use of chokeholds, and "hold law enforcement responsible for wrongdoing in court," the measure failed to pass the Senate in 2021 when negotiations broke down.

Included were measures to combat police bias in the use of racial profiling.

To further restructure the federal police force, Biden issued an executive order later that year. On Monday, he justified the decision by saying it was "the only thing I could do."

Despite not being in the office at the time of Floyd's murder, Vice President Biden has spoken out against the excessive use of force by law enforcement officers during the subsequent protests.

Later, he lauded the officer's conviction for Floyd's death and said that to "deliver real change," "we must have accountability when law enforcement officers violate their oaths and we need to build lasting trust between the vast majority of the men and women who wear the badge honorably and the communities they are sworn to serve and protect."

Since Floyd's killing, several communities have approved policing reform measures, but Insider's DeArbea Walker wrote last year that others have gone back to their old police financing patterns.