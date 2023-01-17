Prosecutions based on an arrest warrant Brian Walshe has been charged with his wife Ana's murder.

Murder Photo by Valery Tenevoy/Unsplash on Unsplash

( CNN ) - On Tuesday, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey revealed that an arrest warrant had been filed for Brian Walshe in connection with the death of his wife, Ana Walshe, a Massachusetts mother of three who had been missing since the start of the year.

Walshe, 47, has been accused of lying to police about what he was doing when his wife went missing. He entered a not-guilty plea last week. Morrissey said he was being detained at the Norfolk County House of Corrections and will be brought to Quincy District Court on Wednesday to be arraigned on the murder allegation.

Additional specifics in the investigation and the evidence supporting those allegations are anticipated to be submitted before arraignment but will not be published at this time, the prosecutor said. Brian Walsh's lawyer was unavailable for comment.

More than two weeks have passed since Ana Walshe's employer reported her missing, prompting authorities to undertake a huge hunt for her. This arrest warrant is the result of that investigation.

Blood and a bloody knife were found in the basement of the family's Cohasset home, as stated by prosecutors; Brian Walshe's internet history revealed searches for how to dismember and dispose of a body, as stated by law enforcement sources; and a hacksaw and apparent bloodstains were found at a trash collection site, as stated by law enforcement sources.

He told cops that on the morning of January 1, he observed his wife get into a rideshare or taxi to take her from their Cohasset home to the airport so she could catch a trip to Washington, DC, where she works as a real estate agent. Later that day, he went on some errands for his mom in neighboring Swampscott, and the next day, he took his kid out for ice cream.

Police said in a criminal document that they had no proof that Ana Walshe had run errands for his mother on New Year's Day or that he had grabbed a cab to the airport. Surveillance footage obtained by prosecutors shows that on January 2, Brian Walshe spent $450 for cleaning equipment (mops, buckets, and tarps) at a Home Depot.

According to the affidavit, Brian Walshe intentionally tried to confuse and delay officers with his claims. In court last week, prosecutor Lynn Beland said that his words "gave him time to either clean up evidence. I dispose of evidence."

When she failed to show up for work on January 4, her employer at Tishman Speyer reported her missing. Tracy Miner, Brian Walshe's attorney, claims that before the office called the police, Brian called to see if anybody there knew anything about his client's location. "My client has been quite helpful," Miner said.

There has been a run of stormy court difficulties for Brian Walshe before the murder warrant.

Pledging guilty to three counts of federal fraud in 2021, all of which stem from an internet plot to sell fake Andy Warhol paintings in 2018, he was sentenced to ten years in prison. Since then, he has been subject to pre-sentence restrictions, including home arrest and electronic surveillance.

His father, Dr. Thomas Walshe, died in 2018, which also sparked a lengthy court struggle over his fortune. Family members and friends of Brian Walshe accused him of financial malfeasance and that he was a violent, furious psychopath in court records.

Andrew Walshe, the administrator of the estate, stated of Dr. Walshe's relationship with Brian, "He had a major falling out with his son." He said, "Brian had run off with a considerable chunk of his money; he had had practically little communication with Brian R. Walshe for the past decade and a half."

According to a report CNN acquired from the Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Department, Ana Walshe reported in 2014 that someone had threatened to "murder (her) and her buddy." A department representative verified that Brian Walshe was the reporter.

It was Ana Walshe, formerly known as Ana Knipp, who submitted the report while living in the nation's capital. The victim refused to testify in court, and thus the matter was eventually dropped, the spokeswoman added.

A spokeswoman for the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families confirmed that the agency is now caring for the couple's three children, who range in age from 2 to 6.