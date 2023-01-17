Police arrest failed GOP candidate for plotting Democratic house shootings in New Mexico.

Photo by Max Kleinen/Unsplash on Unsplash

( CNN ) - A former New Mexico legislative candidate who police say claimed election fraud after his loss has been arrested on suspicion of orchestrating recent gunshots that damaged the homes of Democratic elected leaders in the state.

Solomon Pea, who ran unsuccessfully for state House District 14 in 2022, was detained by Albuquerque police on Monday. He is suspected of paying and plotting with four individuals to fire at the residences of two state lawmakers and two county commissioners in December and January.

Albuquerque police acquired an affidavit for an arrest warrant stating that Pea "intended to (cause) significant harm or cause death to individuals inside their houses," even though no one was hurt in the gunshots.

The affidavit states, "There is probable reason to believe that shortly after his failed (political) campaign, he plotted... to perpetrate these four gunshots" at the officials' residences."

After losing the election, Pea, according to the police and authorities, went to the houses of the county commissioners and at least one of the lawmakers to complain about the results, alleging that they were tampered with.

CNN has attempted to contact Pea's legal team through his campaign website but has so far been unable to do so.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said on Monday that "these shootings were undoubtedly politically motivated" after an investigation proved such.

"At the end of the day, this was about a right-wing extremist, an election denier who was detained today, and someone who committed the worst possible thing you can do when you have a political dispute, which is to convert that to violence," said Keller, a Democrat. Even if you don't agree with your government's policies, resorting to violence is never the answer.

Since then-President Donald Trump lost his reelection campaign and started spreading lies that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, simmering suspicion about election truthfulness has burst throughout the country, mostly among Republicans and frequently without evidence. The allegations have sparked rage and brazen threats of violence against public leaders at all levels.

According to what she said on Tuesday's episode of "CNN This Morning," Barboa is relieved that an arrest has been made in the case since her house is where the initial gunshot took place.

She remarked, "I'm pleased to learn that individuals won't be targeted by him in this manner anymore." For starters, a warrant states that Pea was detained on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, attempted aggravated violence with a dangerous weapon, criminal solicitation, and four counts of firing at or from a motor vehicle, shooting at an occupied residence, and conspiracy.

The other guys who "participated in the shootings" are "anticipated to be filed for," according to the police statement.

Pea's opponent, Democratic state Rep. Miguel Garcia, filed a petition to have him removed from the ballot during the fall campaign, alleging that Pea's record as an ex-felon should disqualify him from running for office in the state, according to KOAT, a CNN affiliate. According to KOAT's report, Pea spent almost seven years in jail after being convicted of stealing a huge quantity of commodities in a "smash and grab plan" in 2008.

In a September interview, Pea said, "You can't escape from your past." "All I wanted was a better life," I told myself.

A judge in a district court determined that Pea may participate in the election, as reported by KOAT. Garcia won the election with 74% of the vote to his opponent's 26%, but a week later, he tweeted that he "never conceded" and that he was considering his legal options.

"After the November election, Solomon Pea sought out and hired someone for a sum of money to carry out at least two of these killings." According to the inquiry, "the addresses of the shootings were conveyed over the phone," Hartsock said on Monday.

The lawmaker's residence was the scene of a shooting within hours. Hartsock added that investigators were able to link five persons to the plot with the use of firearm evidence, security footage, mobile phone and electronic data, and eyewitnesses to the events.

At least three of the officials' residences were shot at when Pea attempted to pay a visit to them. According to Barboa, he came up to him unexpectedly and accused him of falsifying the findings. After the election, he visited me at home. ... He said the elections were a sham, and his speech became more erratic.

Barboa said on Tuesday's episode of "CNN This Morning" that while she did not feel threatened, she had the impression that the man was acting erratically. On the afternoon of December 4, according to authorities, around eight bullets were fired at Barboa's residence and a parked car. Barboa, she said, heard the bullets after coming home after a day of holiday shopping.

Earlier that day, Barboa and her grandson were playing in the living room when they heard gunshots. "My home had four bullets in the front door and windows," she added.

Because other women and people of color in political positions, including those with young children and grandchildren, were also victims of this assault, the author writes, "processing this attack continues to be tremendously heavy." O'Malley, the other county commissioner, called the police in the middle of December to report bullet holes in the adobe fence around her house.

O'Malley told investigators that Pea had gone to her house a day or two before the incident to vent over the election results, as stated in the affidavit.

Although Debbie O'Malley was not a candidate for public office, the document states, "Debbie remembered that he was angry that he had not won the election."