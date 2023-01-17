Republican in New York State Demands Justice and FEC Freeze Santos' Campaign Funds

Republican Photo by Colin Lloyd/Unsplash on Unsplash

New York Republican Rep. George Santos is under increasing scrutiny for making false claims in the run-up to and during his successful election to Congress last year, and in response, Rep. Nick LaLota has asked the Department of Justice and the Federal Elections Commission to freeze Santos' campaign accounts.

If there is any "real money" in Congressman George Santos' campaign account, it should be frozen immediately by the US Department of Justice or the Federal Election Commission, according to a statement released by LaLota on Twitter on Sunday. "I will take the lead if those federal agencies need further power to do so."

LaLota and six other House Republicans have demanded that Santos step down as a result of his lies. Last month, LaLota also requested that a probe against Santos be opened by the House Ethics Committee.

While different authorities investigate the very scam that inspired these donations, "Congressman Santos shouldn't be permitted to deplete his campaign account," LaLota stated in the statement.

Moreover, he said that the money should be returned to the donors it was taken from once Congressman Santos had the appropriate Due Process, such as a House Ethics inquiry or criminal procedures, or both. "The DOJ or FEC must act immediately to guarantee that victims of Santos' financial swindle get genuine restitution."

For the last month, Santos has been under intense investigation due to reports that he lied on his CV and biography. In an interview with The New York Post last month, he acknowledged embellishing his background, including his schooling and career history.

Since then, Santos's finances have been under intense investigation. According to his most recent disclosure filing, he gave $700,000 to his campaign in 2022, reportedly using $750,000 from his firm, the Devolder Organization. When he initially ran for Congress, unsuccessfully, only two years before, he listed zero assets and a salary of $55,000.

The U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York is reportedly looking into Santos's finances and financial disclosure reports, as reported by CNN and CBS News last month. An independent ethics group called the Campaign Legal Center petitioned the FEC last week to look into allegations that Santos had broken campaign financing regulations.