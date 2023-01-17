Fort Pierce, FL

The Florida sheriff's office said 8 individuals were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally.

Sherif Saad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D1NPW_0kHCZT1200
ShotPhoto byTsvetoslav Hristov/UnsplashonUnsplash

At a commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday in Florida, the sheriff's office reports that eight people were injured by gunfire.

At least eight people were shot at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day gathering held in Fort Pierce, Florida, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, which verified the incident.

In the chaos that followed the bullets being fired, the sheriff's office reports that one person is in critical condition and four others were injured.

A "disagreement of some form" was the cause of the shooting that occurred at Ilous Ellis Park during the "MLK Car Show and Family Fun Day," as stated by the Chief Deputy of the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, Brian Hester.

According to Hester, eight people were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for wounds sustained from gunfire. A timely update on the state of the seven patients who were not in critical condition was not provided. None of these patients were in the intensive care unit.

According to Hester, the police are looking into a variety of leads and recommendations that have been provided by the community; however, it was unclear if anybody was in custody or whether a suspect or suspects had been located.

According to Hester, there was evidence indicating that there was more than one shooter. According to Hester, the gunshot resulted in the injuries of eight people, and a ninth victim, a child, was hurt as a direct consequence of the confusion.

According to Hester, the only people providing security at the event were two deputies, and neither of them spotted the gunman (or the gunman).

According to Hester, both of the deputies assisted the wounded party. Hester also mentioned that it was "unfortunate and tragic" that weapons and violence were used to settle an argument during a memorial service for a person who advocated for peace and equality.

Hester's comments were made about the fact that the deceased person had stood for equality and peace.

# Martin Luther King# Florida

