The ninth in a series of storms that have pounded California has brought with it more rain and snow.

California Photo by Osman Rana/Unsplash on Unsplash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Although the sun broke out in some parts of California on Monday, the ninth atmospheric river in a three-week sequence of huge winter storms was churning over the state, making mountain driving hazardous and raising the flood risk along swollen rivers.

The National Weather Service advised against venturing out into the Sierra Nevada due to the recent snowfall. After being closed periodically during the weekends due to whiteout conditions, Interstate 80 reopened with chain restrictions so that motorists could once again make the trip from the San Francisco Bay Area to the Lake Tahoe ski resorts.

The Sacramento weather service office warned on Twitter, "If you must travel, be prepared for severe travel conditions, considerable travel delays, and road closures."

On Monday morning, the Central Sierra Snow Lab at the University of California, Berkeley, reported that they had measured 49.6 inches (126 cm) of fresh snow since Friday. The larger Tahoe region, as well as the central Sierra, are under a backcountry avalanche alert.

Since late December, California has been pummelling by a series of atmospheric river storms that have poured rain and snow on the state, leaving people without electricity, flooding roadways, toppling trees, releasing debris flows, and setting off landslides.

While Monday's system was weaker than previous storms, forecasters warned that floods and mudslides were still possible due to the state's high moisture content.

Vice President Joe Biden will visit storm-ravaged parts of California's central coast on Thursday. According to a statement released by the White House on Monday, the president will go to affected areas to meet with first responders and state and local authorities, as well as to review recovery operations and determine whether or not more federal help is required.

The majority of the week was predicted to be dry, while further rain was possible in the middle of the week for certain areas of Northern California.

There was a break in the clouds on Monday in San Francisco, which has seen 20.3 inches (51.5 cm) of rain at the city's airport since October 1, when California traditionally starts measuring rainfall for the year. The San Francisco weather service office stated that they had already topped the annual total with eight months left in the "water year," which is an average of 19.6 inches (49.8 cm) of precipitation.

On Monday, a muddy slope crashed into Berkeley, forcing the evacuation of 10 houses. Fortunately, nobody was hurt.

Saturated areas of the Sacramento Valley received up to another 2 inches (5 cm) of rain on Sunday, and residents of Wilton and the neighboring villages were told to be ready to evacuate if the Cosumnes River continued to rise.

As of Monday, the Salinas River in Monterey County was still rising after it flooded farms over the weekend. Governor Gavin Newsom spent Saturday in the agricultural Central Valley, where the county of Merced was still under flood warnings.

On Monday, Newsom issued an executive order to increase the state's emergency disaster response and aid impacted areas. Vice President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster in the state and has ordered federal help to support local recovery efforts.

While the sun shined brightly in downtown Los Angeles, winter storm warnings and advisories were still in effect for the mountains, where many routes remained inaccessible due to mud and rock falls. After a hillside collapsed on I-5 northbound near Castaic in northern Los Angeles County, two lanes were stopped indefinitely.

The meteorological service said that 1.82 inches (4.6 cm) of rain fell over downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, making it the city's all-time highest rainfall total. Over 20 people have died because of the storm, and a 5-year-old kid is still missing after being washed away from his mother's vehicle by floods in San Luis Obispo County.

Weather experts were keeping a watch on a storm in the Pacific to see whether it would acquire enough intensity to bring the state its tenth atmospheric river of the year.

Regardless, state meteorologist Dr. Mike Anderson said Monday at a state meteorological briefing that when it reaches landfall on Wednesday, it would likely just produce light rain and be restricted primarily to Northern California.