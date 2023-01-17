After a storm kills 19, another hits California. But relief is near.

( CNN ) - Storm-ravaged On Monday, the newest atmospheric river is expected to continue pounding California with fierce gusts, heavy rain, and potential floods.

The entire Central California coast, including the Bay Area, is under a flood watch until Monday night. Oversaturated soil from previous downpours might be swamped again by more rains, increasing the risk of floods, mudslides, and landslides.

Since December 30th, the California Geological Survey has reported over five hundred landslides have occurred in California.

Additional power disruptions and suffering may result if trees in unstable soils are toppled by strong winds.

Since Christmas week, a barrage of storms has washed through, drowning whole communities and killing 19 people.

But by the weekend, California will get the respite it so urgently needs. National Weather Service forecaster David Lawrence said, "As we go through the day on Tuesday, we're hoping for calmer weather over most of the state." Another, more swiftly moving storm is expected to arrive later on Wednesday and into Thursday.

After that, dry weather is expected to cover the state by late in the week and last into the weekend. The early part of this week will bring the following before the much-anticipated break:

From Monday afternoon on, coastal Central California will gradually dry out. Starting on Monday night and continuing until Tuesday morning, the rain will pound Southern California, and up to 6 inches of snow may fall in the mountains.

On Monday, the Sierra Nevada, which has already received several feet of snow due to the recent bombardment of storms, is likely to get another foot or two. Expect light rain and snow when a weak storm system strikes Northern and Central California on Wednesday and Thursday. Once that happens, the state of California may look forward to many days of dry weather.

There were 19 fatalities due to the recent storms in California, including two individuals who were discovered with branches on top of their tents, others whose automobiles were swept away by floodwater, and a toddler whose house was crushed by a redwood tree.

And rescuers in San Luis Obispo County are still looking for 5-year-old Kyle Doan, who was carried away in their SUV on January 9 when the vehicle was washed away by raging floodwaters.

"We have lost too much and too many lives to these storms and in these waters," Governor Gavin Newsom said on Saturday as he warned people to be ready for the storm that is expected to hit on Monday.

On Sunday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said that roughly 175 people from a mobile home park that had been flooded had left the area, some by boat.

There were mandatory evacuation orders in effect for the area around the Carmel River in Monterey County, on the Central Coast of California, on Sunday evening. The Wilton neighborhood in Sacramento County was also under a warning.

Coastal streams, creeks, and rivers are overflowing, according to Santa Cruz County spokesman David Reid. Moreover, we are seeing widespread landslides, mudslides, and road collapses in our hilly regions.

California has been hit hard by storms, floods, and mudslides since December 27. President Joe Biden has granted the state's request for a disaster designation, releasing federal funds to assist in recovery operations.

Loans to assist cover property damages for uninsured houses are part of the government relief package, in addition to subsidies for temporary lodging and home repairs, the White House said.

Extreme altitudes make travel "nearly impossible."

While dwellers at lower altitudes struggle with heavy rain and the potential for floods and mudslides, those living at higher elevations confront perilous circumstances owing to severe snow.

The National Weather Service warned of "heavy mountain snow and high winds" that may cause "blowing snow and whiteout conditions," making travel "hazardous to near impossible" above 4,000 feet in the mountains and passes of Central California and above 5,000 feet in Southern California.

Occasionally, snowfall rates of 2 inches per hour are possible in the Sierra Nevada mountains, according to forecasts. Flagstaff, Arizona, has broken the record for the most snowfall in a single day, which was 8.9 inches in 1978.

Around 14.8 inches of snow fell in Flagstaff on Sunday. There is a chance of receiving 1–4 inches of snow at lower altitudes in Arizona, Nevada, Utah, and New Mexico.

Some routes may take weeks or months to clean.

After more than 17 inches of rain fell in a single day last week, residents in Ventura County's isolated Matilija Canyon were ordered to evacuate their homes on Sunday.

"Towering heaps of rock and mud reach over 40 feet tall in some spots, restricting access to streets and leaving people isolated in the canyon," the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday. The sheriff's office said that crews had been working to clear the roadways of debris, but that "ongoing rain has resulted in dangerous conditions hampering cleaning operations."

A single-lane access road into the village may take up to three weeks to clear, and repairs may take up to six months, according to Public Works' estimates. The sheriff's office claimed that at least 70 people have been evacuated from the region throughout more than 10 helicopter trips.