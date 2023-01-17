After a storm kills 19, another hits California. But relief is near.

Sherif Saad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=165mQ8_0kHBTrVH00
Photo byWade Austin Ellis/UnsplashonUnsplash

( CNN ) - Storm-ravaged On Monday, the newest atmospheric river is expected to continue pounding California with fierce gusts, heavy rain, and potential floods.

The entire Central California coast, including the Bay Area, is under a flood watch until Monday night. Oversaturated soil from previous downpours might be swamped again by more rains, increasing the risk of floods, mudslides, and landslides.

Since December 30th, the California Geological Survey has reported over five hundred landslides have occurred in California. Sincestrong winds topple trees in unstable soilsSincestrong winds topple trees in unstable soils

Additional power disruptions and suffering may result if trees in unstable soils are toppled by strong winds.

Since Christmas week, a barrage of storms has washed through, drowning whole communities and killing 19 people.

But by the weekend, California will get the respite it so urgently needs. National Weather Service forecaster David Lawrence said, "As we go through the day on Tuesday, we're hoping for calmer weather over most of the state." Another, more swiftly moving storm is expected to arrive later on Wednesday and into Thursday.

After that, dry weather is expected to cover the state by late in the week and last into the weekend. The early part of this week will bring the following before the much-anticipated break:

From Monday afternoon on, coastal Central California will gradually dry out. Starting on Monday night and continuing until Tuesday morning, the rain will pound Southern California, and up to 6 inches of snow may fall in the mountains.

On Monday, the Sierra Nevada, which has already received several feet of snow due to the recent bombardment of storms, is likely to get another foot or two. Expect light rain and snow when a weak storm system strikes Northern and Central California on Wednesday and Thursday. Once that happens, the state of California may look forward to many days of dry weather.

There were 19 fatalities due to the recent storms in California, including two individuals who were discovered with branches on top of their tents, others whose automobiles were swept away by floodwater, and a toddler whose house was crushed by a redwood tree.

And rescuers in San Luis Obispo County are still looking for 5-year-old Kyle Doan, who was carried away in their SUV on January 9 when the vehicle was washed away by raging floodwaters.

"We have lost too much and too many lives to these storms and in these waters," Governor Gavin Newsom said on Saturday as he warned people to be ready for the storm that is expected to hit on Monday.

On Sunday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said that roughly 175 people from a mobile home park that had been flooded had left the area, some by boat.

There were mandatory evacuation orders in effect for the area around the Carmel River in Monterey County, on the Central Coast of California, on Sunday evening. The Wilton neighborhood in Sacramento County was also under a warning.

Coastal streams, creeks, and rivers are overflowing, according to Santa Cruz County spokesman David Reid. Moreover, we are seeing widespread landslides, mudslides, and road collapses in our hilly regions.

California has been hit hard by storms, floods, and mudslides since December 27. President Joe Biden has granted the state's request for a disaster designation, releasing federal funds to assist in recovery operations.

Loans to assist cover property damages for uninsured houses are part of the government relief package, in addition to subsidies for temporary lodging and home repairs, the White House said.

Extreme altitudes make travel "nearly impossible."

While dwellers at lower altitudes struggle with heavy rain and the potential for floods and mudslides, those living at higher elevations confront perilous circumstances owing to severe snow.

The National Weather Service warned of "heavy mountain snow and high winds" that may cause "blowing snow and whiteout conditions," making travel "hazardous to near impossible" above 4,000 feet in the mountains and passes of Central California and above 5,000 feet in Southern California.

Occasionally, snowfall rates of 2 inches per hour are possible in the Sierra Nevada mountains, according to forecasts. Flagstaff, Arizona, has broken the record for the most snowfall in a single day, which was 8.9 inches in 1978.

Around 14.8 inches of snow fell in Flagstaff on Sunday. There is a chance of receiving 1–4 inches of snow at lower altitudes in Arizona, Nevada, Utah, and New Mexico.

Some routes may take weeks or months to clean.

After more than 17 inches of rain fell in a single day last week, residents in Ventura County's isolated Matilija Canyon were ordered to evacuate their homes on Sunday.

"Towering heaps of rock and mud reach over 40 feet tall in some spots, restricting access to streets and leaving people isolated in the canyon," the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday. The sheriff's office said that crews had been working to clear the roadways of debris, but that "ongoing rain has resulted in dangerous conditions hampering cleaning operations."

A single-lane access road into the village may take up to three weeks to clear, and repairs may take up to six months, according to Public Works' estimates. The sheriff's office claimed that at least 70 people have been evacuated from the region throughout more than 10 helicopter trips.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# California# Storm# Winter# Flooding# Weather

Comments / 1

Published by

I am covering national and local news, sports, entertainment, business, technology, and more with award-winning writing and photographs. Stay tuned!

Irvine, CA
1K followers

More from Sherif Saad

Stung! With layoffs looming, Sting allegedly performed at an exclusive Microsoft event.

It can't be simple to set the appropriate corporate tone for a significant layoff. Microsoft, meanwhile, could have veered off course this week. According to The Wall Street Journal, the Redmond-based computer giant hosted rock musician Sting to an "intimate" luncheon with senior Microsoft executives at Davos, the posh annual gathering for global bigwigs in Switzerland, on the eve of Wednesday's news of 10,000 layoffs.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

British actor Julian Sands' vehicle was discovered in a California search

Near the location where he was reported missing, a vehicle that belonged to British actor Julian Sands was discovered. Last Friday, Mr. Sands vanished while hiking in the San Gabriel Mountains' Baldy Bowl region, north of Los Angeles.

Read full story

Tens of thousands of police officers have been sent to Peru's capital as protests continue to spread.

( CNN ) - Hundreds of demonstrators marched into the downtown center of the Peruvian capital Lima on Thursday, drawing the attention of thousands of police officers. Meanwhile, in the southern city of Arequipa, violent skirmishes broke out.

Read full story

Ukraine conflict live updates: Dnipro attack kills more; Wagner mercenaries grab town outside Bakhmut

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blamed the conflict for Wednesday's helicopter accident near Kyiv that killed the interior minister and dozens of his colleagues. "This [helicopter crash] is not an accident because it was caused by war, which has multiple aspects, not only on the battlefields—there are no accidents at war.

Read full story
1 comments

Citizens may now sponsor refugees to enter the United States via a new program.

Under the initiative, regular Americans may provide a hand to migrants in need of anything from financial assistance to housing. The State Department stated Thursday that under a new policy, regular citizens would soon be allowed to directly sponsor refugees entering the United States. The State Department has traditionally depended on non-profit groups to assist newly arrived refugees.

Read full story
9 comments

Without getting permission from Germany, Poland may deploy Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

If Berlin does not agree to their re-export at Friday's meeting of western defense ministers at Ramstein airfield, the Polish prime minister has stated his nation is prepared to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine without getting Germany's agreement.

Read full story
1 comments

No one responsible for leaking the Supreme Court's abortion opinion was ever identified in the investigation.

The Supreme Court said on Thursday that an inquiry into the leak of its explosive decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion had failed to identify the perpetrator.

Read full story
1 comments
Santa Fe, NM

Shooting for the film "Rust" will result in involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin.

On Thursday, authorities announced that actor Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each face two charges of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the tragic shooting that occurred on the set of the 2021 film Rust in New Mexico.

Read full story

The US government has reached its debt limit, forcing the Treasury to take emergency action.

( CNN ) - On Thursday, the United States reached the statutory debt limit imposed by Congress, triggering Treasury Department emergency steps to keep the government paying its debts and increasing the pressure on Capitol Hill to prevent a disastrous default.

Read full story
48 comments
San Bernardino County, CA

British actor Julian Sands was the reported missing hiker in California.

The 65-year-old, who has appeared in films including A Room with a View and The Killing Fields, vanished on Friday in the vicinity of Mount Baldy. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office has received a tip that British actor Julian Sands is missing after trekking in the San Gabriel Mountains on Friday.

Read full story

Scholz controls the Leopards Ukraine needs, but he is waiting on Biden before he can send them.

BERLIN/DAVOS — In anticipation of a meeting of Western military ministers on Friday, several nations are provoking the German chancellor. Germany may be the key to international attempts to provide Ukraine with new tanks, but it is now waiting for the United States to act first, which isn't happening.

Read full story
Moscow, ID

A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.

( CNN ) - According to records obtained by Law & Crime on Wednesday, a Washington court released search warrant paperwork used to recover evidence from the home and office of Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students in November.

Read full story
31 comments

Gaetz receives criticism from Greene over committee assignments.

In response to a jubilant tweet from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Wednesday on her committee assignments, Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) criticized her fellow far-right Republican for delaying Rep. Kevin McCarthy's (Calif.) Speakership attempt earlier this month.

Read full story

Nemat Shafik will be the first woman to serve as Columbia University's president.

Nemat "Minouche" Shafik has been chosen as the 20th president of Columbia University, becoming the first woman to lead the institution in its 268-year existence. Shafik, an economist whose career has spanned academia and public policy, formerly worked as president of the London School of Economics and Political Science from 2017 until she arrived at Columbia.

Read full story

Ukraine conflict current events: Top Ukrainian officials killed in helicopter accident; Zelenskyy begs for Western tanks

On Wednesday, the interior ministry's top officials perished in a helicopter accident in a Kyiv neighborhood. "On January 18, this morning, a State Emergency Service helicopter crashed near Brovary. The minister, the first deputy minister, and the state secretary perished in the accident, according to Ihor Klymenko, chief of the Ukrainian National Police, who posted the news on Facebook.

Read full story
46 comments

The Netherlands declares that it will provide Ukraine with Patriot support.

At the beginning of a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House, Rutte indicated the Netherlands' goals. Rutte's statement, according to the Dutch military ministry, came after Ukraine requested that the Netherlands supply "Patriot capacity."

Read full story
8 comments

18 people are killed in a helicopter accident in Kyiv, including the interior minister of Ukraine.

According to Oleksiy Kuleba, chief of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, at least 29 other people were hurt in the event on Wednesday in the city of Brovary, on the outskirts of the capital of Ukraine.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

Hamline University's art teacher sues for showing Prophet Muhammad photos in class.

In a joint statement, the university's president and board chair acknowledged that they had "learned much" about Islam. A former art teacher who displayed pictures of the Prophet Muhammad in class has filed a lawsuit against Hamline University, alleging that the school's administration defamed her and backtracked on a promise to hire her to teach in the next spring semester.

Read full story

Wednesday will bring a significant snow storm that will affect the whole state.

div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }

Read full story
Santa Rosa, CA

The Bay Area has seen amazing amounts of rainfall so far.

Since December of last year, a series of storms have pounded Northern California and the San Francisco Bay Area, and as the local reservoirs fill, the rainfall totals are starting to stack up.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy