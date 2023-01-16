A new controller and a new game are part of Google Stadia's farewell celebration.

Google Stadia Photo by Cristiano Pinto/Unsplash on Unsplash

This week is when Google Stadia will be released to the public. Although there will be many disappointed developers and hours of unplayed games after Stadia's closure on January 18, the process has been as painless as it could be.

Since Stadia is going away, Google has refunded all game purchases and is currently listening to requests to make the controller compatible with other Bluetooth devices.

On Friday, a community manager for Stadia posted the following to the Official Stadia Forums: "We will be launching a self-service utility next week to allow you to activate Bluetooth connections on your Stadia Controller. Next week, we'll provide instructions on how to activate this function.

People's hopes for the controller's second life after Stadia's demise are among the few still being voiced. Because it is a Stadia product, the controller bypasses the traditional step of connecting to the device you're playing on and then to the Internet, opting instead to connect directly to the Internet through Wi-Fi.

This was supposed to reduce the natural delay in game streaming by a few milliseconds. Once the Stadia servers were turned off, the Wi-Fi video gaming controller was going to be thrown away as electronic garbage.

Connecting it to a computer through USB made it functional as a general controller, but these days, nobody wants to use a wired controller.

Even though "no Bluetooth Classic capability is enabled at this time," Google's product page has always been transparent about the controller's Bluetooth chip. To prevent the controller from being thrown away, Google has promised a software upgrade.

One of the highlights of the Stadia launch package, according to Ars' Senior Gaming Editor Kyle Orland, who praised the controller for its "solid, well-balanced weight; comfortable, clicky face buttons and analog sticks; quality ergonomic design on the d-pad and shoulder triggers; and strong, distinct rumble motors."

There is a date of production on the back of every Stadia controller, and all versions known to exist were produced in 2019 during the original manufacturing run, so a lot of them have been sitting in warehouses for a while now since sales of the platform were far lower than expected.

We'll be on the lookout for a fire sale since the controllers were removed off shelves after the closing news.

The upgrade to the controller and a new game were both introduced by Google. On Friday, with just around four days to go, a new game was released for Stadia.

Known as a testbed for the creation of Stadia, the worm game has been around for some time. It's available for instant, no-cost play. A Google summation of the game reads as follows:

Experience the game that was available on Stadia long before the platform was available to the public. We utilized the simple game Worm Game to put Stadia through its paces well before its public release in 2019 and until 2022.

We know it's not going to win Game of the Year, but the Stadia crew has put in a lot of time playing it, so we're giving it to you anyway. I appreciate the game and your support.

The popular video game Snake has been replicated in Worm Game. The player takes control of a snake from above and may guide it in any of four directions. As the player, your size increases after consuming an apple, and your objective is to go through the level without colliding with anything.

It's easy to see from playing Worm Game why Stadia was such a terrible service. After trying the game, I was informed that my 600 mb/s connection was "not reliable." The whole game seemed fuzzy, like a low-quality movie on YouTube.

Quick-response games like Snake suffer horribly from the latency introduced by game streaming, and you'll spend a lot of time attempting to calculate how far in advance you need to punch a button to pull off a turn. A few megabytes is all it would take to install this basic 2D game on any device in about a minute, or you could just play it in your browser without downloading anything.

Instead, it would take terabytes of data to transmit it over the Internet. When comparing the Worm Game on Stadia to the one on Google Search, it's clear that the "native" search version is significantly more polished.

As for some other tidbits about Stadia, if you have any data on the service, certain games will allow you to export your game data and use it on another platform. The list of games that allow data export is available on 9to5Google. Former Microsoft and Sony executive Phil Harrison, who joined Google as the VP of Stadia, is still formally employed by the company. You have to wonder what his future is at Google unless they have another game project he can work on. It's possible that on Wednesday, an official statement may be made.