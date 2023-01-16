A new controller and a new game are part of Google Stadia's farewell celebration.

Sherif Saad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H5fSw_0kGhXDDe00
Google StadiaPhoto byCristiano Pinto/UnsplashonUnsplash

This week is when Google Stadia will be released to the public. Although there will be many disappointed developers and hours of unplayed games after Stadia's closure on January 18, the process has been as painless as it could be.

Since Stadia is going away, Google has refunded all game purchases and is currently listening to requests to make the controller compatible with other Bluetooth devices.

On Friday, a community manager for Stadia posted the following to the Official Stadia Forums: "We will be launching a self-service utility next week to allow you to activate Bluetooth connections on your Stadia Controller. Next week, we'll provide instructions on how to activate this function.

People's hopes for the controller's second life after Stadia's demise are among the few still being voiced. Because it is a Stadia product, the controller bypasses the traditional step of connecting to the device you're playing on and then to the Internet, opting instead to connect directly to the Internet through Wi-Fi.

This was supposed to reduce the natural delay in game streaming by a few milliseconds. Once the Stadia servers were turned off, the Wi-Fi video gaming controller was going to be thrown away as electronic garbage.

Connecting it to a computer through USB made it functional as a general controller, but these days, nobody wants to use a wired controller.

Even though "no Bluetooth Classic capability is enabled at this time," Google's product page has always been transparent about the controller's Bluetooth chip. To prevent the controller from being thrown away, Google has promised a software upgrade.

One of the highlights of the Stadia launch package, according to Ars' Senior Gaming Editor Kyle Orland, who praised the controller for its "solid, well-balanced weight; comfortable, clicky face buttons and analog sticks; quality ergonomic design on the d-pad and shoulder triggers; and strong, distinct rumble motors."

There is a date of production on the back of every Stadia controller, and all versions known to exist were produced in 2019 during the original manufacturing run, so a lot of them have been sitting in warehouses for a while now since sales of the platform were far lower than expected.

We'll be on the lookout for a fire sale since the controllers were removed off shelves after the closing news.

The upgrade to the controller and a new game were both introduced by Google. On Friday, with just around four days to go, a new game was released for Stadia.

Known as a testbed for the creation of Stadia, the worm game has been around for some time. It's available for instant, no-cost play. A Google summation of the game reads as follows:

Experience the game that was available on Stadia long before the platform was available to the public. We utilized the simple game Worm Game to put Stadia through its paces well before its public release in 2019 and until 2022.

We know it's not going to win Game of the Year, but the Stadia crew has put in a lot of time playing it, so we're giving it to you anyway. I appreciate the game and your support.

The popular video game Snake has been replicated in Worm Game. The player takes control of a snake from above and may guide it in any of four directions. As the player, your size increases after consuming an apple, and your objective is to go through the level without colliding with anything.

It's easy to see from playing Worm Game why Stadia was such a terrible service. After trying the game, I was informed that my 600 mb/s connection was "not reliable." The whole game seemed fuzzy, like a low-quality movie on YouTube.

Quick-response games like Snake suffer horribly from the latency introduced by game streaming, and you'll spend a lot of time attempting to calculate how far in advance you need to punch a button to pull off a turn. A few megabytes is all it would take to install this basic 2D game on any device in about a minute, or you could just play it in your browser without downloading anything.

Instead, it would take terabytes of data to transmit it over the Internet. When comparing the Worm Game on Stadia to the one on Google Search, it's clear that the "native" search version is significantly more polished.

As for some other tidbits about Stadia, if you have any data on the service, certain games will allow you to export your game data and use it on another platform. The list of games that allow data export is available on 9to5Google. Former Microsoft and Sony executive Phil Harrison, who joined Google as the VP of Stadia, is still formally employed by the company. You have to wonder what his future is at Google unless they have another game project he can work on. It's possible that on Wednesday, an official statement may be made.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Google# Google Stadia# Game# New Game# Forums

Comments / 0

Published by

I am covering national and local news, sports, entertainment, business, technology, and more with award-winning writing and photographs. Stay tuned!

Irvine, CA
2K followers

More from Sherif Saad

Trump wants to throw the draught abortion decision-breakers in prison.

Trump, who is no longer president, has called for the arrest of the reporters who exposed the Supreme Court's intentions to overturn Roe v. Wade via the publication of a draught judgment that was obtained illegally.

Read full story
8 comments

Zelensky calls for tank aid as Western allies gather to discuss the Ukraine conflict.

At crucial meetings with dozens of Western allies in southern Germany, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a direct call for tanks. Both the United States and Europe have already pledged to provide additional weaponry.

Read full story
2 comments

Eaten just ketchup, garlic powder, and spice cubes, a man lives at sea for 24 days.

Elvis Francois, who was rescued in the department of La Guajira in the far north of Colombia, is being attended by personnel of the Colombian Navy as he waits to board the CMA CGM Voltario at the port of Cartagena, Colombia, on January 16, 2023.

Read full story
2 comments

President of Peru calls for dialogue as widespread demonstrations leave more than 30 people hurt.

( CNN ) - After skirmishes between protestors and police during widespread rallies resulted in one death and 30 injuries, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has appealed for dialogue. "Once again, I urge conversation and urge those political leaders to cool down.

Read full story

White House officials were surprised by AG Garland's special counsel appointment to examine Biden.

The White House Counsel's Office was alerted by the National Archives when President Joe Biden's legal team uncovered a trove of sensitive records at his former office at a Washington, DC, think tank last year.

Read full story
80 comments
Evansville, IN

The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Sgt. Gray, "officers were on site very soon and went directly inside Walmart." A description of the criminal was provided to us. The police subsequently set out to locate the offender.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

7 people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after a gunshot death near a planned Atlanta police academy.

( CNN ) - According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, seven people were detained and charged with domestic terrorism after the shooting deaths of one person and a Georgia state trooper close to a potential Atlanta police training center.

Read full story
24 comments

Comparing Karine Jean tolerance Pierre's with reporters to the biblical character Job

The White House press secretary was hailed by DNC Chair Jaime Harrison for being "equipped with the facts." On Thursday, Jaime Harrison, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, defended Karine Jean-Pierre, the press secretary for the White House, by drawing comparisons to biblical characters. "@KJP46 has a remarkable skill and the patience of Job."

Read full story
1 comments

Stung! With layoffs looming, Sting allegedly performed at an exclusive Microsoft event.

It can't be simple to set the appropriate corporate tone for a significant layoff. Microsoft, meanwhile, could have veered off course this week. According to The Wall Street Journal, the Redmond-based computer giant hosted rock musician Sting to an "intimate" luncheon with senior Microsoft executives at Davos, the posh annual gathering for global bigwigs in Switzerland, on the eve of Wednesday's news of 10,000 layoffs.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

British actor Julian Sands' vehicle was discovered in a California search

Near the location where he was reported missing, a vehicle that belonged to British actor Julian Sands was discovered. Last Friday, Mr. Sands vanished while hiking in the San Gabriel Mountains' Baldy Bowl region, north of Los Angeles.

Read full story
1 comments

Tens of thousands of police officers have been sent to Peru's capital as protests continue to spread.

( CNN ) - Hundreds of demonstrators marched into the downtown center of the Peruvian capital Lima on Thursday, drawing the attention of thousands of police officers. Meanwhile, in the southern city of Arequipa, violent skirmishes broke out.

Read full story

Ukraine conflict live updates: Dnipro attack kills more; Wagner mercenaries grab town outside Bakhmut

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blamed the conflict for Wednesday's helicopter accident near Kyiv that killed the interior minister and dozens of his colleagues. "This [helicopter crash] is not an accident because it was caused by war, which has multiple aspects, not only on the battlefields—there are no accidents at war.

Read full story
4 comments

Citizens may now sponsor refugees to enter the United States via a new program.

Under the initiative, regular Americans may provide a hand to migrants in need of anything from financial assistance to housing. The State Department stated Thursday that under a new policy, regular citizens would soon be allowed to directly sponsor refugees entering the United States. The State Department has traditionally depended on non-profit groups to assist newly arrived refugees.

Read full story
25 comments

Without getting permission from Germany, Poland may deploy Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

If Berlin does not agree to their re-export at Friday's meeting of western defense ministers at Ramstein airfield, the Polish prime minister has stated his nation is prepared to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine without getting Germany's agreement.

Read full story
1 comments

No one responsible for leaking the Supreme Court's abortion opinion was ever identified in the investigation.

The Supreme Court said on Thursday that an inquiry into the leak of its explosive decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion had failed to identify the perpetrator.

Read full story
4 comments
Santa Fe, NM

Shooting for the film "Rust" will result in involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin.

On Thursday, authorities announced that actor Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each face two charges of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the tragic shooting that occurred on the set of the 2021 film Rust in New Mexico.

Read full story

The US government has reached its debt limit, forcing the Treasury to take emergency action.

( CNN ) - On Thursday, the United States reached the statutory debt limit imposed by Congress, triggering Treasury Department emergency steps to keep the government paying its debts and increasing the pressure on Capitol Hill to prevent a disastrous default.

Read full story
120 comments
San Bernardino County, CA

British actor Julian Sands was the reported missing hiker in California.

The 65-year-old, who has appeared in films including A Room with a View and The Killing Fields, vanished on Friday in the vicinity of Mount Baldy. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office has received a tip that British actor Julian Sands is missing after trekking in the San Gabriel Mountains on Friday.

Read full story

Scholz controls the Leopards Ukraine needs, but he is waiting on Biden before he can send them.

BERLIN/DAVOS — In anticipation of a meeting of Western military ministers on Friday, several nations are provoking the German chancellor. Germany may be the key to international attempts to provide Ukraine with new tanks, but it is now waiting for the United States to act first, which isn't happening.

Read full story
Moscow, ID

A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.

( CNN ) - According to records obtained by Law & Crime on Wednesday, a Washington court released search warrant paperwork used to recover evidence from the home and office of Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students in November.

Read full story
32 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy