At New York's JFK Airport, two full aircraft almost collided on the runway.

New York airport Photo by Tim Gouw/Unsplash on Unsplash

On Friday night, a jet crossing a runway almost collided with another plane that was lining up for departure at a New York airport, prompting an investigation. Both were reportedly "packed with people," said CBS New York. "(Expletive)! calling Delta Flight 1943 to revoke takeoff clearance.

"Stop the takeoff, Delta 1943!" When an air traffic controller with American Airlines observed another jet passing in front of them, he made the following comment on an audio recording of ATC communications: LiveATC, a service that records and shares aircraft conversations, made the recording.

CBS New York said that the air traffic controller sounded frantic. The FAA said that at 8:45 p.m., a departing Boeing 737 from Delta Air Lines came to a safe halt on the runway at John F. Kennedy International Airport after another plane crossed in front of it.

145 passengers and six staff members were on board the Delta flight bound for the Dominican Republic, reports CBS New York. The 138 people on board the American Airlines Boeing 777 were all bound for London.

According to a statement released by the Federal Aviation Administration, the Delta jet came to a halt approximately 1,000 feet from where the American Airlines plane had crossed from an adjacent taxiway.

A Delta representative said that the aircraft had returned to the gate, and all 145 passengers had disembarked and been given overnight lodging. Early on Saturday morning, the plane took off for Santa Domingo Airport in the Dominican Republic. Passenger Brian Heale first attributed the emergency landing to a technical problem with the plane.

He remembered, "The aircraft lurched forward suddenly, and everyone was propelled forward from the waist." Something like a gasp could be heard when the brakes were applied. Then there was complete quiet for a few seconds."

Heale and his spouse were flying somewhere warm for the holidays, but Heale claimed it wasn't until the following day while browsing through Twitter, that he learned how serious the situation on the runway had been.

There would have been complete chaos if the pilot hadn't decided to limit information sharing to a "need-to-know" basis, he added. U.S.C. professor emeritus of aviation safety and retired pilot John Cox said the controller "made a good judgment to refuse the takeoff."

The pilots are "very, very acquainted" with the rejected takeoff safety maneuver, which entails stopping the aircraft and canceling the takeoff, he added.

When asked how often pilots use the simulator, he answered, "nearly always." On Saturday, the FAA said that it would launch an investigation. Additionally, the National Transportation Safety Board has said that they are investigating the matter.

To figure out "who misread what," Cox added, "they'll go back and listen to every message between

the American plane and air traffic control." A statement from Delta said it "will cooperate with and provide assistance to aviation authorities as they conduct a comprehensive examination of Flight 1943's aborted takeoff from New York-JFK on January 13."

"We're sorry for the trouble this has caused your trip." American Airlines declined to respond, directing any inquiries to the Federal Aviation Administration.

On the runway of Tenerife in the Canary Islands off the coast of Spain in the late 1970s, two passenger airplanes, one from Pan Am and the other from KLM, collided, killing all 583 persons on board.