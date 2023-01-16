Elon Musk's five biggest contributions to Twitter.

Twitter Photo by Alexander Shatov/Unsplash on Unsplash

Three months have passed since Elon Musk stormed into Twitter's San Francisco offices, and the firm has scarcely been out of the news since. We've spent a lot of time discussing his thoughts on the social media platform and some of his more contentious business moves, like laying off half the staff, but less time discussing how the 237 million MAUs utilize the site daily.

Preventing access to Twitter using other means

Twitter seems to have temporarily disabled its application programming interface (API), which is the primary means through which third-party applications interact with it.

Thus, you may discover that Twitter is not presently compatible with your preferred social media manager, as opposed to the official Twitter app or website. Many experts think it was intentional, but we don't know for sure.

Tech commentator Kate Bevan hypothesized that this was because third-party apps did not display advertisements and gave users more control over their feeds, both of which went against Musk's plans to increase the visibility of advertisements and give preferential treatment to tweets from Twitter Blue subscribers.

Even though Twitter hasn't released an official statement on the matter, it seems that popular programs like Tweetbot, Fenix, and Twitterific are having trouble.

Curation

Probably the most noticeable change is the new chronological order of tweets on users' timelines. In a separate window, you may peruse the most recent tweets from both your followers and Twitter's suggestions. iPhone users will see "for you" and "following" columns at the top of the page; Android users will need to tap a star symbol in the upper right corner of the screen.

The problem is that a lot of people aren't aware of the fact that the app sometimes reverts to Twitter's "for you" feed without their intervention. Some users feel that their recommended material and interactions with individuals they don't know take up too much space in their stream, as opposed to the stuff they actively seek out on Twitter.

While some may find this annoying, one Twitter user said, "Other days I want to go to a restaurant with only my buddies, and some days I'll camp up at the bar and see who's in... Can be fun."

Disputed accounts are back online.

Mr. Musk began with several prominent accounts that had been suspended for breaking Twitter's rules under the previous administration.

Kanye West was banned for spreading antisemitic articles, influencer Andrew Tate is now being detained in Romania on allegations of people trafficking, and former US president Donald Trump's tweets were blamed for inciting the Capitol Hill riots in January 2021.

Blue Twitter

Twitch finally released its paid membership service, Twitter Blue, at the end of November after some initial hiccups. In exchange for your monthly payment of $8 or $11 (£6.50 or £9), you will have access to exclusive extras like the "edit" button, higher profile placement, and fewer advertisements. According to anecdotal evidence, it seems to have drawn a decent but not overwhelming number of subscribers, but, as usual, no official word has been made public on its performance.

Gold and silver timepieces

The "blue tick" that currently denotes a paid Twitter subscription formerly indicated that the account in question was legitimate. Twitter bestowed it on the profiles of certain celebrities, journalists, and companies to prove their authenticity.

A statement clarifying that the blue tick is a "legacy" and "may or may not be remarkable" has been added to the profiles of those who received one under the previous administration. In other words, the presence of a blue checkmark next to an account is no guarantee of the account's legitimacy.

Coca-Cola is now gold and has an explanation stating that it is "official business," while the account of Rishi Sunak, the UK prime minister, gets a silver badge.

Spin Doctor

Without Mr. Musk or with him, Twitter was going to evolve. While competing social networks proliferated rapidly, their user base and advertising income remained stagnant. Twitter has gained a reputation for being a tiny but powerful company, but this has not translated into financial success.

According to social media guru Matt Navarra, Mr. Musk is "a master of PR and spin, invention, and originality." He is unafraid of shaking things up and throwing out the rule book. To what extent, however, would his innovative strategies be able to turn around the fortunes of this failing business, which, he claims, was losing $4 million per day before he took over?

Twitter is secretive about its stats, so it's hard to determine. Since it is now privately held, it has every right to operate as such.

However, it seems that new advertisers are not flocking to the site, users are grumbling about the changes to the way their accounts are presented, and the latest API update has angered developers, a group that Twitter needs on its side to help it expand.

"The tone appears to have evolved, and it doesn't seem to be exactly what it was before," said Mr. Navarra, speaking from his personal experience interacting with 150,000 followers.