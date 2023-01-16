Elon Musk's five biggest contributions to Twitter.

Sherif Saad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cMhl9_0kGfmbbJ00
TwitterPhoto byAlexander Shatov/UnsplashonUnsplash

Three months have passed since Elon Musk stormed into Twitter's San Francisco offices, and the firm has scarcely been out of the news since. We've spent a lot of time discussing his thoughts on the social media platform and some of his more contentious business moves, like laying off half the staff, but less time discussing how the 237 million MAUs utilize the site daily.

Preventing access to Twitter using other means

Twitter seems to have temporarily disabled its application programming interface (API), which is the primary means through which third-party applications interact with it.

Thus, you may discover that Twitter is not presently compatible with your preferred social media manager, as opposed to the official Twitter app or website. Many experts think it was intentional, but we don't know for sure.

Tech commentator Kate Bevan hypothesized that this was because third-party apps did not display advertisements and gave users more control over their feeds, both of which went against Musk's plans to increase the visibility of advertisements and give preferential treatment to tweets from Twitter Blue subscribers.

Even though Twitter hasn't released an official statement on the matter, it seems that popular programs like Tweetbot, Fenix, and Twitterific are having trouble.

Curation

Probably the most noticeable change is the new chronological order of tweets on users' timelines. In a separate window, you may peruse the most recent tweets from both your followers and Twitter's suggestions. iPhone users will see "for you" and "following" columns at the top of the page; Android users will need to tap a star symbol in the upper right corner of the screen.

The problem is that a lot of people aren't aware of the fact that the app sometimes reverts to Twitter's "for you" feed without their intervention. Some users feel that their recommended material and interactions with individuals they don't know take up too much space in their stream, as opposed to the stuff they actively seek out on Twitter.

While some may find this annoying, one Twitter user said, "Other days I want to go to a restaurant with only my buddies, and some days I'll camp up at the bar and see who's in... Can be fun."

Disputed accounts are back online.

Mr. Musk began with several prominent accounts that had been suspended for breaking Twitter's rules under the previous administration.

Kanye West was banned for spreading antisemitic articles, influencer Andrew Tate is now being detained in Romania on allegations of people trafficking, and former US president Donald Trump's tweets were blamed for inciting the Capitol Hill riots in January 2021.

Blue Twitter

Twitch finally released its paid membership service, Twitter Blue, at the end of November after some initial hiccups. In exchange for your monthly payment of $8 or $11 (£6.50 or £9), you will have access to exclusive extras like the "edit" button, higher profile placement, and fewer advertisements. According to anecdotal evidence, it seems to have drawn a decent but not overwhelming number of subscribers, but, as usual, no official word has been made public on its performance.

Gold and silver timepieces

The "blue tick" that currently denotes a paid Twitter subscription formerly indicated that the account in question was legitimate. Twitter bestowed it on the profiles of certain celebrities, journalists, and companies to prove their authenticity.

A statement clarifying that the blue tick is a "legacy" and "may or may not be remarkable" has been added to the profiles of those who received one under the previous administration. In other words, the presence of a blue checkmark next to an account is no guarantee of the account's legitimacy.

Coca-Cola is now gold and has an explanation stating that it is "official business," while the account of Rishi Sunak, the UK prime minister, gets a silver badge.

Spin Doctor

Without Mr. Musk or with him, Twitter was going to evolve. While competing social networks proliferated rapidly, their user base and advertising income remained stagnant. Twitter has gained a reputation for being a tiny but powerful company, but this has not translated into financial success.

According to social media guru Matt Navarra, Mr. Musk is "a master of PR and spin, invention, and originality." He is unafraid of shaking things up and throwing out the rule book. To what extent, however, would his innovative strategies be able to turn around the fortunes of this failing business, which, he claims, was losing $4 million per day before he took over?

Twitter is secretive about its stats, so it's hard to determine. Since it is now privately held, it has every right to operate as such.

However, it seems that new advertisers are not flocking to the site, users are grumbling about the changes to the way their accounts are presented, and the latest API update has angered developers, a group that Twitter needs on its side to help it expand.

"The tone appears to have evolved, and it doesn't seem to be exactly what it was before," said Mr. Navarra, speaking from his personal experience interacting with 150,000 followers.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Twitter# Elon Musk# platform# Twitter Users# BBC News

Comments / 0

Published by

I am covering national and local news, sports, entertainment, business, technology, and more with award-winning writing and photographs. Stay tuned!

Irvine, CA
2K followers

More from Sherif Saad

Trump wants to throw the draught abortion decision-breakers in prison.

Trump, who is no longer president, has called for the arrest of the reporters who exposed the Supreme Court's intentions to overturn Roe v. Wade via the publication of a draught judgment that was obtained illegally.

Read full story
8 comments

Zelensky calls for tank aid as Western allies gather to discuss the Ukraine conflict.

At crucial meetings with dozens of Western allies in southern Germany, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a direct call for tanks. Both the United States and Europe have already pledged to provide additional weaponry.

Read full story
2 comments

Eaten just ketchup, garlic powder, and spice cubes, a man lives at sea for 24 days.

Elvis Francois, who was rescued in the department of La Guajira in the far north of Colombia, is being attended by personnel of the Colombian Navy as he waits to board the CMA CGM Voltario at the port of Cartagena, Colombia, on January 16, 2023.

Read full story
2 comments

President of Peru calls for dialogue as widespread demonstrations leave more than 30 people hurt.

( CNN ) - After skirmishes between protestors and police during widespread rallies resulted in one death and 30 injuries, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has appealed for dialogue. "Once again, I urge conversation and urge those political leaders to cool down.

Read full story

White House officials were surprised by AG Garland's special counsel appointment to examine Biden.

The White House Counsel's Office was alerted by the National Archives when President Joe Biden's legal team uncovered a trove of sensitive records at his former office at a Washington, DC, think tank last year.

Read full story
82 comments
Evansville, IN

The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Sgt. Gray, "officers were on site very soon and went directly inside Walmart." A description of the criminal was provided to us. The police subsequently set out to locate the offender.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

7 people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after a gunshot death near a planned Atlanta police academy.

( CNN ) - According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, seven people were detained and charged with domestic terrorism after the shooting deaths of one person and a Georgia state trooper close to a potential Atlanta police training center.

Read full story
24 comments

Comparing Karine Jean tolerance Pierre's with reporters to the biblical character Job

The White House press secretary was hailed by DNC Chair Jaime Harrison for being "equipped with the facts." On Thursday, Jaime Harrison, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, defended Karine Jean-Pierre, the press secretary for the White House, by drawing comparisons to biblical characters. "@KJP46 has a remarkable skill and the patience of Job."

Read full story
1 comments

Stung! With layoffs looming, Sting allegedly performed at an exclusive Microsoft event.

It can't be simple to set the appropriate corporate tone for a significant layoff. Microsoft, meanwhile, could have veered off course this week. According to The Wall Street Journal, the Redmond-based computer giant hosted rock musician Sting to an "intimate" luncheon with senior Microsoft executives at Davos, the posh annual gathering for global bigwigs in Switzerland, on the eve of Wednesday's news of 10,000 layoffs.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

British actor Julian Sands' vehicle was discovered in a California search

Near the location where he was reported missing, a vehicle that belonged to British actor Julian Sands was discovered. Last Friday, Mr. Sands vanished while hiking in the San Gabriel Mountains' Baldy Bowl region, north of Los Angeles.

Read full story
1 comments

Tens of thousands of police officers have been sent to Peru's capital as protests continue to spread.

( CNN ) - Hundreds of demonstrators marched into the downtown center of the Peruvian capital Lima on Thursday, drawing the attention of thousands of police officers. Meanwhile, in the southern city of Arequipa, violent skirmishes broke out.

Read full story

Ukraine conflict live updates: Dnipro attack kills more; Wagner mercenaries grab town outside Bakhmut

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blamed the conflict for Wednesday's helicopter accident near Kyiv that killed the interior minister and dozens of his colleagues. "This [helicopter crash] is not an accident because it was caused by war, which has multiple aspects, not only on the battlefields—there are no accidents at war.

Read full story
4 comments

Citizens may now sponsor refugees to enter the United States via a new program.

Under the initiative, regular Americans may provide a hand to migrants in need of anything from financial assistance to housing. The State Department stated Thursday that under a new policy, regular citizens would soon be allowed to directly sponsor refugees entering the United States. The State Department has traditionally depended on non-profit groups to assist newly arrived refugees.

Read full story
25 comments

Without getting permission from Germany, Poland may deploy Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

If Berlin does not agree to their re-export at Friday's meeting of western defense ministers at Ramstein airfield, the Polish prime minister has stated his nation is prepared to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine without getting Germany's agreement.

Read full story
1 comments

No one responsible for leaking the Supreme Court's abortion opinion was ever identified in the investigation.

The Supreme Court said on Thursday that an inquiry into the leak of its explosive decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion had failed to identify the perpetrator.

Read full story
4 comments
Santa Fe, NM

Shooting for the film "Rust" will result in involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin.

On Thursday, authorities announced that actor Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each face two charges of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the tragic shooting that occurred on the set of the 2021 film Rust in New Mexico.

Read full story

The US government has reached its debt limit, forcing the Treasury to take emergency action.

( CNN ) - On Thursday, the United States reached the statutory debt limit imposed by Congress, triggering Treasury Department emergency steps to keep the government paying its debts and increasing the pressure on Capitol Hill to prevent a disastrous default.

Read full story
121 comments
San Bernardino County, CA

British actor Julian Sands was the reported missing hiker in California.

The 65-year-old, who has appeared in films including A Room with a View and The Killing Fields, vanished on Friday in the vicinity of Mount Baldy. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office has received a tip that British actor Julian Sands is missing after trekking in the San Gabriel Mountains on Friday.

Read full story

Scholz controls the Leopards Ukraine needs, but he is waiting on Biden before he can send them.

BERLIN/DAVOS — In anticipation of a meeting of Western military ministers on Friday, several nations are provoking the German chancellor. Germany may be the key to international attempts to provide Ukraine with new tanks, but it is now waiting for the United States to act first, which isn't happening.

Read full story
Moscow, ID

A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.

( CNN ) - According to records obtained by Law & Crime on Wednesday, a Washington court released search warrant paperwork used to recover evidence from the home and office of Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students in November.

Read full story
32 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy