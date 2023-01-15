A large number of migrants might "overwhelm" services in a rural New York town.

Rural New York Photo by Clay Banks/Unsplash on Unsplash

Word-of-mouth along the southern border allegedly has Colombian migrants heading to the little town.

Some inhabitants of a tiny town in western New York are worried that an inflow of illegal immigrants would strain municipal services and the budget in the same way it did in New York City.

The New York Post stated that at least 35 migrants from Colombia have arrived in the city of Jamestown since the end of last year, and a prominent Hispanic advocate predicts that many more will come soon.

"There are a lot of Colombians here now, and there will be more." So, what is the government going to do about it? Max Martin, president of the Hispanic Community Council in Chautauqua County, posed the question. Either provide them with a place to live and a means of transportation or let them work and acquire a driver's license.

Martin claims "many" migrants have been handed false Social Security numbers and cards because they "would have to labor illegally to live" if nothing is done. Martin expressed concern that those affected could resort to criminal activity such as drug dealing because they felt they had no other choice.

Several illegal border crossers in El Paso, Texas, told the Post that they heard about Jamestown, with a population of 28,000, and decided to make the journey.

A migrant called Paola said, "I was in custody for two months." I met a Colombian in jail who recommended Jamestown to me. According to Paola, she and nine other migrants live in a three-bedroom home. According to the Post, many of the migrants fled to the United States to escape the gang violence and political unrest back in Colombia.

Imagine what two or three hundred migrants might do to a tiny rural town upstate if they could overrun an urban area of eight million. New York State Senator for the Jamestown area and Republican George Borrello made this statement to the press.

It wouldn't take many newcomers to swamp the system, experts warn. In an interview with Fox News Digital, Democratic Mayor Eddie Sundquist of Jamestown said that the city is "conscious of the five families who have made Jamestown their home while they actively go through the asylum process."

Sundquist said his office has been coordinating with the church to help the families and has reached out to state and federal allies to see if they can provide any more funding.

And my team has kept in touch with these families while they go through the asylum process," Sundquist added, "because my government has and continues to place the health and well-being of individuals first."