There is little hope for more survival after the Dnipro strike, according to the mayor in the Ukrainian conflict.

After a Russian missile attack on an apartment building in Dnipro, Ukraine, on Saturday, the mayor of the city has warned that there may be no more survivors. City authorities have reported that 29 people were killed and another 44 are still missing after the incident.

Borys Filatov, the mayor of Dnipro, has said that there is "little" hope of discovering any further survivors. Russian President Vladimir Putin assured the nation that all military activities were proceeding as planned in an interview with Moscow's public television.

Moscow said the Saturday assaults were aimed against Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure, and they struck Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa. The Dnipro attack leveled several stories of a nine-story structure, reducing it to smoking ruins.

Mr. Filatov estimated that 70 individuals needed medical attention, with 10 being "in a severe state." Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki described the missile attacks as "inhuman," adding that "Russia willfully insists on committing war crimes against people."

Mr. Putin said on state television that "everything is growing within the parameters of the plan of the ministry of defense and the general staff." On Sunday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the nation, saying that he had received numerous messages of support from all over the globe and condemning the "cowardly silence" of the Russian people in the wake of the atrocity.

To those "who even now could not speak a few words of denunciation of this atrocity," he switched to Russian for the remainder of his remarks. "Your fearful silence, your futile effort to "wait out" what is occurring, will only lead to the same terrorists coming for you one day."

He further said that a female of 15 had been killed and that two kids were now orphaned as a result of the hit. Russian aggression on Ukraine's electrical infrastructure has ceased for the last two weeks. Mr. Zelensky said Saturday that damage to the electricity infrastructure was widespread in the Kharkiv and Kyiv areas.

As a temporary measure in response to the assaults, the Ukrainian government's energy provider, Ukrenergo, set 24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week caps on energy use throughout the country. It's going to be a "tough" few days, according to Ukrainian energy minister German Galushchenko.

On Sunday, Jens Stoltenberg, the head of Nato, warned that Western nations will continue to provide heavy weaponry to Ukraine. Mr. Stoltenberg recently told German media, "Recent commitments for heavy military weapons are crucial, and I anticipate more shortly."

Russia launched its missile attack on the same day that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said his country would provide Challenger 2 tanks to Kyiv's military forces to "push Russian soldiers back."

In return, Russia warned that arming Ukraine more would only increase the number of civilian fatalities and the intensity of Russian actions.