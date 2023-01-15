Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.

Alabama Photo by Clark Tibbs/Unsplash on Unsplash

( CNN ) - The sheriff's office in Autauga County, Alabama, said last week that a violent tornado killed seven individuals, including four members of the same family.

The Autauga County Sheriff's Office claimed in a press statement on Saturday that the four fatalities were all related and all resided in separate residences on Sandy Ridge Road in Prattville, which is located approximately 27 miles northwest of Montgomery.

There were two households mentioned in the release: one was occupied by Robert Gardner Jr., 70, and Deanna Marie Corbin, 59, and the other by Christopher Allen Cobrin Jr., 46, and Tessa Celeste Desmet, 21. What is unclear is the nature of the relationships between the victims.

Carmen Cox Autery, 59, who also resided on Sandy Ridge Road, together with Andrea Sue Taylor, 61, and Solomon Antiono Smith, 50, were the three others slain in Autauga County.

Even though there were several reports of tornadoes throughout the states of Alabama, Georgia, and Kentucky, Autauga County took the brunt of the storm's fury. According to the National Weather Service, the wind reached speeds of at least EF-3 (or 136 miles per hour in gusts). It was reported on Sunday that the National Weather Service office in Birmingham was still doing damage assessments in the region to see whether the same tornado had hit both Coosa and Tallapoosa counties.

The sheriff's office said that a "powerful tornado swept across Autauga County," causing widespread damage throughout the county. A large number of residences in Old Kingston, Posey's Crossroads, White City, and Marbury have been demolished or severely damaged.

A five-year-old kid and a state Department of Transportation worker, later named in an internal document as Sean Kornacki, were among the nine individuals killed by the series of storms. Both of these deaths occurred in Georgia.

A message from Commissioner Russell R. McMurry said, "He was sadly killed in the line of duty early this morning while responding to remove debris in the road after last night's storms."

Early Sunday morning, the White House issued a press statement saying that President Joe Biden has authorized a major disaster designation for the state of Alabama, allowing for the disbursement of government funding to assist with recovery operations.

Assistance may be used for "grants for temporary lodging and house repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property damages, and other programs," according to the announcement announcing the approval of federal cash for residents in Autauga and Dallas counties.