"This is a moment of choice," Biden says in a sermon that echoes the legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King.

Sherif Saad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XCl1n_0kFkxti400
Joe BidenPhoto byAditya Joshi/UnsplashonUnsplash
Biden said, "Dr. King's life and legacy point the way; we would do well to heed them." He praised King and his achievements, saying that the civil rights leader "was born in a society where segregation was a terrible part of life."

The visit by Biden occurred as more and more details about his handling of secret materials after leaving the vice presidency began to emerge. As more and more sensitive documents were discovered at Biden's home and old private office, the White House came under fire for its handling of the situation. The inquiry into the secret materials uncovered at the two Biden-related sites has been turned over to a special counsel designated by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

On what would have been Martin Luther King, Jr.'s 94th birthday, Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, the current pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, requested Vice President Joe Biden to speak. Warnock just won a full six-year term after running an anti-Biden campaign in Georgia, where polls indicate a majority of people disapprove of the president's performance in office.

Biden addressed a variety of topics, including civil and voting rights, in his sermon at the church.

He "had every reason to assume," Biden said, "as others in his age did, that history had already been written and that the divide would be America's destiny." It's a common misconception that Dr. King's ministry and the movement he led were primarily concerned with the historic fight for civil rights and the right to vote.

However, it is important to keep in mind that his objective was on a far higher, spiritual level. The act was commendable and upheld moral standards.

The president is expected to decide on his political future soon, and his aides have been preparing for a potential reelection effort before the address. With the help of black voters, Biden won Georgia by a razor-thin margin in 2020; the state might play a pivotal role in the 2020 presidential election.

White House senior assistant for public engagement and former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms dubbed Biden's trip to the Peach State "an inflection moment" before he left, even though Congress has yet to act on the president's voting rights agenda.

Bottoms argued that the continued discussion of voting rights in 2023 was proof that Congress needed to take action. "If you've come through the East Wing, you've seen the pictures of Dr. King meeting with Lyndon Johnson, meeting with other civil rights leaders, and hashing out voting rights in the White House," she said.

There is a limit to the president's executive powers, but he has done all that is possible up to this point and will continue to do so. "We need the Congress to take action," she said.

In 2021, the House of Representatives, which was controlled by Democrats, enacted a measure expanding voting rights. However, efforts by Senate Democrats to amend filibuster rules to pass the law failed due to opposition from moderate Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.

With the Republican takeover of the House of Representatives in the wake of the midterm elections in November, any chance of a compromise on voting rights has been further dashed. Sinema has subsequently switched to independent status while continuing to caucus with Democrats.

On Friday, Bottoms defended the Biden administration's handling of the voting rights problem, telling reporters that the administration has "done everything that we can do from the executive branch," adding that if there are other actions that might advance the matter, "we welcome these proposals."

The White House announced that while in Atlanta, Biden will meet with civil rights groups and members of the King family.

At the age of 39, King was shot down in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Rev. Al Sharpton has invited Vice President Joe Biden to speak at the National Action Network's Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Breakfast in Washington, DC, on Monday, the day the country celebrates King's birthday.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Republicans# Joe Biden# Martin Luther King# US Politics# sermon

Comments / 30

Published by

I am covering national and local news, sports, entertainment, business, technology, and more with award-winning writing and photographs. Stay tuned!

Irvine, CA
1K followers

More from Sherif Saad

San Bernardino County, CA

British actor Julian Sands was the reported missing hiker in California.

The 65-year-old, who has appeared in films including A Room with a View and The Killing Fields, vanished on Friday in the vicinity of Mount Baldy. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office has received a tip that British actor Julian Sands is missing after trekking in the San Gabriel Mountains on Friday.

Read full story

Scholz controls the Leopards Ukraine needs, but he is waiting on Biden before he can send them.

BERLIN/DAVOS — In anticipation of a meeting of Western military ministers on Friday, several nations are provoking the German chancellor. Germany may be the key to international attempts to provide Ukraine with new tanks, but it is now waiting for the United States to act first, which isn't happening.

Read full story
Moscow, ID

A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.

( CNN ) - According to records obtained by Law & Crime on Wednesday, a Washington court released search warrant paperwork used to recover evidence from the home and office of Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students in November.

Read full story

Gaetz receives criticism from Greene over committee assignments.

In response to a jubilant tweet from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Wednesday on her committee assignments, Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) criticized her fellow far-right Republican for delaying Rep. Kevin McCarthy's (Calif.) Speakership attempt earlier this month.

Read full story

Nemat Shafik will be the first woman to serve as Columbia University's president.

Nemat "Minouche" Shafik has been chosen as the 20th president of Columbia University, becoming the first woman to lead the institution in its 268-year existence. Shafik, an economist whose career has spanned academia and public policy, formerly worked as president of the London School of Economics and Political Science from 2017 until she arrived at Columbia.

Read full story

Ukraine conflict current events: Top Ukrainian officials killed in helicopter accident; Zelenskyy begs for Western tanks

On Wednesday, the interior ministry's top officials perished in a helicopter accident in a Kyiv neighborhood. "On January 18, this morning, a State Emergency Service helicopter crashed near Brovary. The minister, the first deputy minister, and the state secretary perished in the accident, according to Ihor Klymenko, chief of the Ukrainian National Police, who posted the news on Facebook.

Read full story
29 comments

The Netherlands declares that it will provide Ukraine with Patriot support.

At the beginning of a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House, Rutte indicated the Netherlands' goals. Rutte's statement, according to the Dutch military ministry, came after Ukraine requested that the Netherlands supply "Patriot capacity."

Read full story
4 comments

18 people are killed in a helicopter accident in Kyiv, including the interior minister of Ukraine.

According to Oleksiy Kuleba, chief of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, at least 29 other people were hurt in the event on Wednesday in the city of Brovary, on the outskirts of the capital of Ukraine.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

Hamline University's art teacher sues for showing Prophet Muhammad photos in class.

In a joint statement, the university's president and board chair acknowledged that they had "learned much" about Islam. A former art teacher who displayed pictures of the Prophet Muhammad in class has filed a lawsuit against Hamline University, alleging that the school's administration defamed her and backtracked on a promise to hire her to teach in the next spring semester.

Read full story

Wednesday will bring a significant snow storm that will affect the whole state.

div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }

Read full story
Santa Rosa, CA

The Bay Area has seen amazing amounts of rainfall so far.

Since December of last year, a series of storms have pounded Northern California and the San Francisco Bay Area, and as the local reservoirs fill, the rainfall totals are starting to stack up.

Read full story
Tulare County, CA

An apparent gang or cartel hit in California claimed the lives of six people, including a young mother and her newborn.

On Tuesday, the sheriff of Tulare County, California, revealed that a shooting that left six people dead on Monday morning in central California, including a young mother and her child, appeared to have been gang or cartel-connected.

Read full story
7 comments

At a coal mining protest in Germany, police jailed climate campaigner Greta Thunberg.

( CNN ) - Greta Thunberg, a climate change activist, was arrested by German police in the hamlet of Lützerath, west Germany while participating in a demonstration against the development of a coal mine. Official police spokesman Christof Hüls told CNN on Tuesday that this was Thunberg's second time being held at the scene.

Read full story
1 comments
Washington, DC

'Why should you constantly fire with lethal force?' Biden asks police personnel to be retrained.

In a speech addressing issues of racial fairness, Vice President Joe Biden advocated for retraining police to reduce their use of lethal force. On Monday, Vice President Biden spoke to a civil rights organization in Washington, DC, where he blasted Republicans for blocking a Democratic initiative to overhaul the nation's police force.

Read full story
Cohasset, MA

Prosecutions based on an arrest warrant Brian Walshe has been charged with his wife Ana's murder.

( CNN ) - On Tuesday, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey revealed that an arrest warrant had been filed for Brian Walshe in connection with the death of his wife, Ana Walshe, a Massachusetts mother of three who had been missing since the start of the year.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

Police arrest failed GOP candidate for plotting Democratic house shootings in New Mexico.

( CNN ) - A former New Mexico legislative candidate who police say claimed election fraud after his loss has been arrested on suspicion of orchestrating recent gunshots that damaged the homes of Democratic elected leaders in the state.

Read full story

Republican in New York State Demands Justice and FEC Freeze Santos' Campaign Funds

New York Republican Rep. George Santos is under increasing scrutiny for making false claims in the run-up to and during his successful election to Congress last year, and in response, Rep. Nick LaLota has asked the Department of Justice and the Federal Elections Commission to freeze Santos' campaign accounts.

Read full story
5 comments
Fort Pierce, FL

The Florida sheriff's office said 8 individuals were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally.

At a commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday in Florida, the sheriff's office reports that eight people were injured by gunfire. At least eight people were shot at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day gathering held in Fort Pierce, Florida, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, which verified the incident.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

The ninth in a series of storms that have pounded California has brought with it more rain and snow.

The National Weather Service advised against venturing out into the Sierra Nevada due to the recent snowfall. After being closed periodically during the weekends due to whiteout conditions, Interstate 80 reopened with chain restrictions so that motorists could once again make the trip from the San Francisco Bay Area to the Lake Tahoe ski resorts.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

After a storm kills 19, another hits California. But relief is near.

( CNN ) - Storm-ravaged On Monday, the newest atmospheric river is expected to continue pounding California with fierce gusts, heavy rain, and potential floods. The entire Central California coast, including the Bay Area, is under a flood watch until Monday night. Oversaturated soil from previous downpours might be swamped again by more rains, increasing the risk of floods, mudslides, and landslides.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy