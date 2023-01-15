"This is a moment of choice," Biden says in a sermon that echoes the legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King.

Joe Biden Photo by Aditya Joshi/Unsplash on Unsplash

Biden said, "Dr. King's life and legacy point the way; we would do well to heed them." He praised King and his achievements, saying that the civil rights leader "was born in a society where segregation was a terrible part of life."

The visit by Biden occurred as more and more details about his handling of secret materials after leaving the vice presidency began to emerge. As more and more sensitive documents were discovered at Biden's home and old private office, the White House came under fire for its handling of the situation. The inquiry into the secret materials uncovered at the two Biden-related sites has been turned over to a special counsel designated by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

On what would have been Martin Luther King, Jr.'s 94th birthday, Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, the current pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, requested Vice President Joe Biden to speak. Warnock just won a full six-year term after running an anti-Biden campaign in Georgia, where polls indicate a majority of people disapprove of the president's performance in office.

Biden addressed a variety of topics, including civil and voting rights, in his sermon at the church.

He "had every reason to assume," Biden said, "as others in his age did, that history had already been written and that the divide would be America's destiny." It's a common misconception that Dr. King's ministry and the movement he led were primarily concerned with the historic fight for civil rights and the right to vote.

However, it is important to keep in mind that his objective was on a far higher, spiritual level. The act was commendable and upheld moral standards.

The president is expected to decide on his political future soon, and his aides have been preparing for a potential reelection effort before the address. With the help of black voters, Biden won Georgia by a razor-thin margin in 2020; the state might play a pivotal role in the 2020 presidential election.

White House senior assistant for public engagement and former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms dubbed Biden's trip to the Peach State "an inflection moment" before he left, even though Congress has yet to act on the president's voting rights agenda.

Bottoms argued that the continued discussion of voting rights in 2023 was proof that Congress needed to take action. "If you've come through the East Wing, you've seen the pictures of Dr. King meeting with Lyndon Johnson, meeting with other civil rights leaders, and hashing out voting rights in the White House," she said.

There is a limit to the president's executive powers, but he has done all that is possible up to this point and will continue to do so. "We need the Congress to take action," she said.

In 2021, the House of Representatives, which was controlled by Democrats, enacted a measure expanding voting rights. However, efforts by Senate Democrats to amend filibuster rules to pass the law failed due to opposition from moderate Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.

With the Republican takeover of the House of Representatives in the wake of the midterm elections in November, any chance of a compromise on voting rights has been further dashed. Sinema has subsequently switched to independent status while continuing to caucus with Democrats.

On Friday, Bottoms defended the Biden administration's handling of the voting rights problem, telling reporters that the administration has "done everything that we can do from the executive branch," adding that if there are other actions that might advance the matter, "we welcome these proposals."

The White House announced that while in Atlanta, Biden will meet with civil rights groups and members of the King family.

At the age of 39, King was shot down in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Rev. Al Sharpton has invited Vice President Joe Biden to speak at the National Action Network's Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Breakfast in Washington, DC, on Monday, the day the country celebrates King's birthday.