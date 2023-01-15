After Russian missile hits apartment building, killing 23, Putin hails "good dynamic" in Ukraine conflict.

Ukraine War Photo by Ehimetalor Akhere Unuabona/Unsplash on Unsplash

This weekend, Russia fired many S-400 missiles, most of which were intercepted by Ukrainian defenses.

On Sunday, after Russian missiles murdered 23 people in a Dnipro apartment building, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the "good dynamics" of his continuing assault on Ukraine.

Russia unleashed a barrage of missiles against Ukrainian targets over the weekend, one of which was the city of Dnipro. Responders spent hours digging through the wreckage of the 9-story apartment complex that was demolished in the attack. Russia launched 30 missiles toward Dnipro and other important cities in Ukraine, but Ukrainian troops intercepted and destroyed more than 20 of them.

Putin told reporters on Sunday, "There is a good dynamic; everything is proceeding according to plan." In the words of one hopeful supporter, "I hope our soldiers will satisfy us more than once again."

There was also an assault on Kyiv, the capital, at the same time as the missile strike on Dnipro. Officials in Ukraine said there was infrastructural damage but no loss of life among the civilian population.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the assaults on Twitter, writing, "Eternal remembrance to everyone whose lives were snatched by Russian terror." Despite their injuries and suffering, "dozens of individuals were saved," as Zelenskyy put it. "There are children among them; the youngest female is just three years old."

He went on to say, "The world must end evil," and that cleanup efforts were still on. "Currently, there are no reported service disruptions." Every person's life is worth fighting for, and that's why we're doing this. "Everyone who is perpetrating terror will be exposed."

The missiles "flew on a ballistic trajectory," according to Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat, who spoke to Ukrainian media.

He said the Ukrainian military has no way to intercept these missiles at the moment and that they won't until they get U.S. Patriot missiles and receive training on how to operate them from President Biden's administration next week.