Almost the whole state of California is under a flood watch because of the recent, intense rains and storms.

It is estimated that 24 trillion gallons of water have fallen as a result of the several weather systems that make up atmospheric rivers.

New floods, mudslides, and traffic jams are expected as additional rain and storms roll across the state on Saturday, affecting almost 26 million people, largely between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

New emergency evacuations have been issued for low-lying areas of Santa Cruz County, which has been hammered especially hard by the waves of rain. According to a Facebook post from the Santa Cruz County sheriff's office, the Rio del Mar Esplanade, which runs next to Seacliff State Beach, was flooded on Saturday, and more rain is on the way.

Meanwhile, government representatives were warning the population to prepare for the next storm. As of Friday, the National Weather Service had issued flood, wind, and high surf advisories for the entire state, from Sonoma to Tahoe to San Diego, with dangerous conditions forecast to last through Sunday.

There have been recent mass evacuations affecting at least 5,800 individuals in a seven-county area, including Monterey County. As the rain persisted, officials issued evacuation orders for other portions of the state, including Sacramento County.

Slightly less precipitation fell on Saturday than in previous days, but for residents of a state that has received around 24 trillion gallons of water from a variety of weather systems known as atmospheric rivers since December, this is cold consolation. At least 19 fatalities have been attributed to the storms.

After weeks of storms causing severe damage and flooding, state authorities are calling with citizens to exercise caution. During a press briefing, state emergency director Nancy Ward warned, "We are not out of the woods yet."

The eighth atmospheric river is expected to strike Sunday night into Monday, and Governor Gavin Newsom (D) has warned the people to be ready. Even when the rain stops, he said, erosion and tree damage will persist.

Over the following several days, the difficulties may become more pronounced. "Especially since the ground is waterlogged and the vegetation is overrun," Newsom added. What seems less important in rainfall may have more major repercussions on the ground in the form of floods and debris flows.

Governor Gavin Newsom has said that he anticipates President Joe Biden signing a massive disaster declaration for the state. Biden did declare a state of emergency for Merced, Sacramento, and Santa Cruz counties late Saturday.

Newsom addressed the media while touring an emergency shelter in Merced, a community in the San Joaquin Valley of California that was hit by historic floods from a nearby stream. Families on the run slept on cots.

The California Highway Patrol urged residents in the hardest-hit districts to stay off the roadways and away from power lines because of the flooding.

Across Saturday, storms dumped 1–3 inches of rain on the valley floors of Central and Northern California. Up in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, the rain turned to many feet of snow.

Travelers planning to visit Lake Tahoe for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend were thwarted by heavy, blowing snow in the neighboring mountains.

A major route to the ski resorts, Interstate 80, was partly stopped on a Saturday morning "due to several spinouts," according to a statement released by Caltrans, the California Department of Transportation.

Images showing near-whiteout conditions at Donner Summit, a mountain pass at just over 7,000 feet in the northern Sierra Nevada near the California-Nevada border, were released by the agency.

According to a Saturday afternoon NWS forecast, three to six feet of snow might fall in the Sierra Nevada mountains between today and Monday.

In response to the severe weather that hit the nation's second-most populated city on Friday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) issued a state of emergency. From this second storm, around half an inch to an inch is expected in southern California, with somewhat more in the highlands and hills.

State residents, the authorities said, may still face a mudslide hazard even after the rain stops.

On Saturday, mudslides caused the closure of a major road in Alameda County. Substantial mudslides have occurred near Amtrak lines in Contra Costa County, prompting the railroad to issue a service advisory regarding potential delays.

Officials said that up until last weekend, San Francisco had received more than 14 1/2 inches of rain—more than four times the average—since Dec. 20.

On Sunday, precipitation rates are expected to decrease over California, with the next storm hitting the Bay Area at about 10 p.m. However, the next system on the horizon will deliver Central California a deluge of rain that will persist until Monday or Tuesday.

The National Weather Service office that serves the Bay Area predicted that "overall rainfall totals are forecast between 0.5 and 1.5 inches for the lower altitudes of the area and 1-3 inches for the higher elevations."

Other inland states will continue to feel the effects of the system. On Monday and Tuesday, the National Weather Service projects snowfall totals of six to ten inches throughout areas of the Central and Southern Rockies, from southern Idaho to Arizona.

A much drier weather pattern is forecast in most regions, which will be a welcome break following three weeks of storminess. Some showers may persist into midweek, especially in Northern California.

