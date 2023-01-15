As flooding persists in Monterey County, authorities have issued evacuation orders.

Flooding Photo by Don Lodge/Unsplash on Unsplash

January 14, 5:29 p.m. There is a risk of flooding in southern Santa Clara County and northern San Benito County, according to a weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service on Saturday afternoon.

The warning remains in force until Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

Jan. 14, 2:40 p.m. An alleged mudslide has caused the collapse of a section of Stage Road in the Pescadero area. According to Cal Fire, the road is stopped at the 4100 blocks.

Jan. 14, 2:15 p.m. In an emergency advisory, the Monterey County government advised residents to leave low-lying regions along the Carmel River.

Places along the Carmel River to the north of Klondike Canyon Road and Carmel Valley Road and the south of Rancho San Carlos Road are included in the mandate.

The Monterey County Fairgrounds, 2004 Fairground Road, is home to a crisis shelter for locals. The Carmel Valley Library will serve as an evacuation center until 5 p.m.

The alert webpage for Monterey County is where you can get the latest information.

Jan. 14, 1:54 p.m. It has been reported on the Caltrans QuickMap travel warning website that the Russian River has flooded Highway 175 near Hopland, closing all lanes between Route 101 and McDowell Street.

Toward the south, at Guerneville, the National Weather Service predicts a 32-foot river height by Sunday afternoon.

Jan. 14, 1:45 p.m. Rivers and streams in the San Francisco Bay Area are still being affected by the rain that fell early Saturday morning, leading to flooding and the closure of roads in several areas.

The National Weather Service reports that even though the rain has stopped, most of the water it created is still finding its way into rivers, streams, and urban areas.

Brayden Murdock, a meteorologist with the weather service, told SFGATE, "We do have some individual showers and even a couple of storms out there, but nothing generating like the large band of rain we had earlier in the morning."

"Much of this precipitation is still finding its way into these waterways as river levels rise." "While some regions are beginning to see improvement right now, flash floods are still occurring in others because it takes time for rain that falls on higher peaks to make its way down to the rivers."

Murdock elaborated by saying that other cities, where water is more likely to pool, are also experiencing floods.

Niles Canyon near Fremont, which is located in Alameda County, has been issued a flood warning owing to the risk of flooding from Alameda Creek. The weather service reports that the stream has reached a moderate flood level.

Caltrans has stated that both lanes of state Route 84 between Old Canyon Road and Silver Springs Road are blocked due to a mudslide.

Carmel Valley in Monterey County was issued a flood alert owing to rising water levels in the Carmel River near Rosie's Bridge. "The river is under a lot of pressure, and the waves are coming in very high," Murdock added.

There are also flood warnings for the Big Sur River, which is located in the Big Sur area and has reached a moderate flood level.

Murdock has announced that the flood warning for Corralitos Creek in Santa Cruz County, close to Freedom, would be in effect until the evening.

The San Lorenzo River, which runs through the center of the county, is rapidly approaching flood level, prompting evacuation orders and flood warnings for the whole county. Flood warnings have also been issued for Soquel Creek in the Capitola area, which sustained significant damage during the storms last week.

Pescadero Creek in San Mateo County is at a level where flood warnings have been issued. "Once again, it's been too much for the river to bear," Murdock said. Murdock predicted variable drying out of the rain during the evening.

Murdock has warned that the current flood levels may not recede for some time since "right now we have some scattered rains continuing to go across the area."